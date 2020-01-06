This Is Why Hedge Funds Are Shorting Zscaler

Ah, Zscaler (ZS), I remember you, good old friend. I remember watching your roadshow back in March 2018, putting in my order with your underwriters, and getting zero allocation. You got priced at $16 per share, and closed your first day up over 100%.

Now looking at you, I'm reminded of Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone:

Once upon a time you dressed so fine Threw the bums a dime in your prime, didn't you? People call say 'beware doll, you're bound to fall' You thought they were all kidding you You used to laugh about Everybody that was hanging out Now you don't talk so loud Now you don't seem so proud About having to be scrounging your next meal

Alright, putting my serious hat back on: ZS got cut almost in half since August 2019, so I'm "bargain" hunting, hoping to find a high conviction idea like FORR (read my article Forrester Could Double). And boy, at an EV to next-twelve-month sales of 12.4x, it is still a very expensive stock. Just because it traded at an incredible 26.3x back in August does not mean it is discounted now, especially with FY20 (fiscal year ended July) consensus estimates for sales showing significant deceleration while the company remains unprofitable after accounting for stock-based compensation.

Moreover, the stock's rapidly rising short interest is alarming since it is a clear sign that professional short sellers are betting against the stock. I would know since I used to be a professional short seller (but since receiving the dharma I have renounced the sinful livelihood). In August 2019, the short interest was around 10% of float, but this rapidly increased to over 22% -- more than doubling in a short period of time. (Source: FactSet)

So the question -- and the subject of this article -- is to figure out why the bears might be shorting the stock, and if these are valid reasons or overhyped fears.

Why The Bear Raid?

Looking at ZS's stock, the problem clearly surfaced between August and September of 2019, causing the stock to get cut almost in half:

The big gap-down occurred on 9/11/2019, after the company reported its Q4 FY19 earnings. Billings grew 32% in the quarter, well short of buy-side expectation and a massive deceleration from Q2's 74% growth and Q3's 55% growth.

In the Q4 FY19 earnings call, management noted elongates sales cycles, which pushed out a few large deals into the next FY. The explanation management gave seems fuzzy to me. Management said it wasn't a macro issue and it wasn't a competitive issue, so that leaves execution. On the same day of earnings, the company announced that it is hiring a new Chief Revenue Officer, and any major changes to the sales organization is always fear-inducing for investors in high flying technology stocks. In the call, management noted that they are hiring a lot of sales people and they need a more sophisticated sales methodology. All of this suggests that the company has hit a growth wall. The question now is if it is a TAM issue or a fixable execution issue -- or if management is lying about the competitive environment.

While we wait to find out, we know that management will invest heavily in its sales force, which seems to be broken at this point. This investment and decelerating growth led to a weak FY20 guidance of +26% to +28% billing growth and operating margins of around 3.9%, a significant compression from FY19's 8.3%. Now we have an ugly combination of a high multiple stock with massive growth deceleration and compressing margins.

My reading and chat with other market participants suggests that the bears believe that the real issue is that ZS is rapidly losing its first mover advantage in the increasingly competitive and fast changing cloud-based security market. Specifically, the market seems to be worried about Palo Alto's (PANW) Prisma Access, which competes directly with ZS. (Learn more about Prisma Access here.)

PANW's CEO, who has a sales background, is of course talking up Prisma Access every chance he gets. In PANW's Q1 FY20 earnings call, he said the following:

Prisma Access is now the industry's most comprehensive Secure Access Service Edge platform. This gives Prisma Access the potential to be a leader in a new market category defined by Gartner called SASE, or Secure Access Service Edge. SASE is a convergence of network and cloud security that recognizes the new demands required to secure cloud and mobile workforces, while also delivering on integration leads and management. Prisma Access is perfectly suited to be leader in this emerging category, and we're incredibly excited to bring this announced product to our customers... And we're very excited that approximately 40% of our core salespeople sold Cortex this past quarter. Approximately 25% of them sold Prisma. So we are tracking to the targets we set ourselves in terms of getting our core engaged, but because of the incentives, people made their decisions that they can make more money selling Cortex and Prisma in Q4 than selling firewalls. As a consequence, we saw a huge pipeline build and a lot of deals done in Q4, the momentum carried into Q1.

In ZS's Defense

Not surprisingly, ZS's management downplays PANW as a competitive threat. During ZS's Q1 FY20 earnings call, its CEO said the following:

Some of you have asked questions about competition from next-gen firewall vendors. Over the last 10 years, we have faced various competitors, starting with large legacy secure web gateway vendors, who claim to offer a cloud security service. Where are they today? As security must move the cloud, legacy firewall vendors are now making similar noise. Next-gen firewalls are designed to build a moat around the castle to secure the network and the data center. They are the wrong architecture for securing users. The next question is, why can't they build a platform like Zscaler? Well, the answer lies in the architecture. Architecture is like the foundation of a building. You can't change the foundation unless you start all over, which is hard and takes a long time. We know that startups like Salesforce and Workday competed and won against much larger on-premise incumbent vendors because of their cloud-native architecture. We believe we are doing the same in the network security space.

And from my notes on the December 2019 Barclays TMT Conference, ZS's CFO noted "there isn't much competition out there." The CFO said they heard about the "noise about competitors", but they are very confident in their competitive position. ZS's CTO said he isn't worried about the competition and called Palo Alto's Prisma Access a "retro fit to the cloud" and won't work as well as ZS's solutions. "You can't take firewalls, virtualize them, stick it in GCP, and become a Zscaler."

I looked around a bit, and did not find conclusive evidence that PANW's Prisma Access is taking market share from ZS. I think it is still pretty early days for Prisma Access. As quoted previously, PANW's CEO noted that their sales incentive helped Prisma sales but hurt firewall sales -- this doesn't sound sustainable since firewall is their core business (note that PANW's stock took a hit after reporting last Q's results). Moreover, I suspect PANW spreading itself too thin by being acquisitive and rolling out too many products too quickly -- this is a topic to be fleshed out in a later article.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, ZS is in a "he said, she said" situation. While there is little real evidence that ZS is losing out to intensifying competition, the stock is still plagued with a high multiple, rapidly decelerating growth, contracting margins and a rapidly rising short interest. Unless you have some kind of special insight, I wouldn't recommend getting involved at this point. I'm staying on the sidelines for now.

