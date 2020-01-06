Bed Bath & Beyond Monetizes Its Real Estate

The deal could help BBBY make good use of its real estate amid a decline in same store sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has reportedly signed a deal to sell a sizable portion of its real estate to a private equity firm, including its headquarters:

Bed Bath & Beyond has signed a deal to sell roughly half its real estate to a private equity firm, including its headquarters, a distribution facility and an undisclosed number of its roughly 1,500 stores, WSJ reports. The embattled retailer will then lease back the space in a transaction that will generate more than $250M in proceeds, which will be used to repay debt, buy back shares and fund a turnaround effort under new CEO Mark Tritton. The company is also expected to evaluate the rest of its real estate and retail concepts like Buy Buy Baby and Harmon drugstores.

The deal is expected to generate over $250 million of proceeds, which could be used to debt paydowns and share buybacks. This sounds like a great move, in my opinion. It could help buy the new CEO time to turn the company around. Real estate developers could potentially put the real estate to better use than BBBY could at this juncture.

The company's revenue has been in decline for years. Like several other traditional retailers, BBBY has struggled to generate online sales. BBBY has had the time and the resources to build a successful digital platform. Amazon (AMZN) has always been a threat to traditional retailers, yet Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT) have also left BBBY in their wake. In its most-recent quarter BBBY's $2.7 billion revenue fell Y/Y in the high-single-digit percentage range. Comparable sales slid 6.7%. Its digital sales fell slightly, which I found even more alarming. The company may lack an optimal digital pricing strategy, which could be a priority for new CEO, Mark Tritton.

Facing a slide in same store sales, BBBY expects to close 60 stores in 2019. If BBBY can maintain its top line with fewer stores, then it could potentially realize efficiency gains within its infrastructure. Selling certain real estate assets could make the company even more efficient, while freeing up capital that could get better returns elsewhere. In my opinion, monetizing its real estate portfolio is a natural evolution for the company.

BBBY's Credit Metrics Could Deteriorate

BBBY has debt of $1.5 billion and last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA was $531 million. Its debt/EBITDA is currently 2.8x. This does not sound like anything to be alarmed about. However, the company's EBITDA is in serious decline. In its most recent quarter EBITDA was -$69 million, down from $169 million in the year earlier period. If EBITDA continues to fall, and there is no indication it will not, then BBBY's credit metrics could deteriorate quickly. Revenue and margins are falling. The last thing the company needs is a ratings downgrade. Selling assets to pare debt sounds prudent.

BBBY's Liquidity Is Falling

BBBY has been stretching its payables and collecting on receivables to spur cash flow. Through the first six months of the fiscal year BBBY generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $131 million. It also spent $141 million on dividends and share repurchases. BBBY's working capital at August 31, 2019 was $1.1 billion, down from $1.8 billion at March 2, 2019. Monetizing its real estate could shore up liquidity being drained by dividends and share buybacks. Sans the real estate sale, the company's liquidity was likely to fall further.

Conclusion

The real estate deal is a step in the right direction. Until management arrests the decline in revenue and slide in margins, BBBY remains a sell.

