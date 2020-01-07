The end of year bull market closed out 2019 on a high note. The major indices all had up years with some having their best performance since 2013. But with that said, U.S. manufacturing is still contracting, continuing a trend that has been in place since August 2019. U.S. manufacturing based on the ISM Manufacturing PMI has been trending down since November 2018. This has pointed to a slowing U.S. manufacturing sector. There is an expectation of a recovery and expansion in the manufacturing sector. Recent PMI data has indicated stabilization and growth in a few industries. But the majority of industries are still experiencing contraction due to a lack of new orders. The recently published December 2019 report indicated a PMI value of 47.2 indicating that U.S. manufacturing is still contracting for the fifth consecutive month.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI November 2018 – November 2019

Source: Statista

Most Manufacturing Industries are Contracting but Not All

The recent ISM report indicated that the slowdown has been broad across various manufacturing industries. Only three industries out of 18 experienced growth: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Computer & Electronic Products. The remaining 15 industries experienced contraction.

The problem here is that December 2019 was not a dip but rather part of a trend as seen in the chart above. In August the PMI dropped below 50.0 indicating contraction. Several components of the PMI have been contracting for several months as seen in the table below. Inventories and backlog of orders have been contracting a few months longer.

ISM December 2019 PMI On Manufacturing

Source: ISM December 2019 Report on Manufacturing

This does not bode well for the U.S. manufacturing sector at least in early-2020. Announcements from several manufacturers at the end of 2019 have indicated that business is slowing and they have started layoffs. For example, United States Steel (X) will stop some steel production and lay off workers. More manufacturing companies have also announced a reduction in production and layoffs including Deere & Company (DE), Caterpillar Inc (CAT), Cummins Inc (CMI), and others. The US manufacturing contraction will likely extend int 2020. Furthermore, the recently announced Boeing (BA) 737 Max production stoppage will likely provide further negative headwinds for the manufacturing sector.

Commentary from the recent ISM report also supports the broad slowdown in manufacturing.

The backlog of orders is shrinking due to new order pace continuing to fall." (Computer & Electronic Products). Anticipated large export orders did not materialize. As a result, expected U.S. production has decreased." (Fabricated Metal Products). Due to sluggish sales, we have introduced promotions to generate increased sales." (Chemical Products)

Interestingly prices are going up at 5% for the month suggesting that cost increases resulting from tariffs are taking hold. From the recent ISM report:

Starting to see suppliers try to pass on costs associated with tariffs. Uncertainty on the trade front continues to keep agricultural markets on the defensive." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

From one perspective 2019 was battle pitting the stimulus of tax cuts and three Federal Funds Rate cuts versus the headwinds of tariffs and trade wars. Tariffs and trade wars are arguably winning out to the detriment of U.S. manufacturing.

But Wait, the U.S. Economy Is Still Doing Well

But wait the economy is doing well and employment is at a record low of ~3.5%. That is correct. The table above indicates that the U.S. economy is still growing albeit at a slow rate of ~2.0% GDP. The reason is that the U.S. non-manufacturing sector continues to grow robustly hitting its 118th straight month of expansion. The overall U.S. economy has grown for 124 consecutive months.

ISM November 2019 PMI On Non-Manufacturing

Source: ISM November 2019 Report on Non-Manufacturing

This strength is broad-based across all components of the index except the backlog of orders, which is contracting. Furthermore, 12 of the 17 non-manufacturing industries reported expansion while only five reported contraction. In general, non-manufacturing industries are growing rapidly with some exceptions. The five industries reporting a decrease are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Wholesale Trade; Construction; and Other Services. This is not surprising as agriculture is being negatively impacted by the trade war, oversupply, and bankruptcies. Mining too is being affected by the trade war, oversupply, and rapid changes in the industry. For instance, coal is in less demand as U.S. power companies shift to natural gas and increasingly renewables. The cost of generating power by utility-scale solar and other renewables is now much lower than coal and nuclear. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. Construction starts are slowing as the U.S. economy slows.

Commentary from the ISM non-manufacturing report is generally positive but there are signs that tariffs and trade wars are impacting this sector as well.

Generally sluggish demand in the past month; back to summertime levels. (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting). Tariffs are impacting prices for a broad array of products used in the delivery of services and completion of projects for our clients. Upward pressure is impacting suppliers and their pricing to customers. We are seeing no relief from our customers, so we’re being negatively impacted by tariff-driven price increases. Numerous suppliers report looking for alternative manufacturing/supply locations outside of China, but with limited or no success so far. (Management of Companies & Support Services). Tariffs on steel and aluminum are still having a negative impact on costs. Oil and gas business is increasing, which is favorably impacting our orders. (Other Services)

Final Thoughts the U.S. Economy and Stock Market

Despite the continued growth of the U.S. economy it is undeniably slowing. Notably, 20 out of the 35 industries in the two ISM reports are contracting, while only 15 are expanding. But with the said, some of the contracting industries are much smaller than the expanding industries, which is supporting the U.S. economy. Government spending is robust at the moment running a large deficit and adding to the U.S. economy. Furthermore, the U.S. consumer continues to spend buoying the non-manufacturing sector. But the persistent weakness in U.S. manufacturing is troubling from the perspective of the broader U.S. economy and probably the stock market. But for now, the stock market is trading near a record high seemingly shrugging off the slowdown supported by the recent news of ‘Phase I’ trade deal between the U.S. and China and the Fed injecting liquidity into the U.S. overnight lending market.

