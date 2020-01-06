Soybeans: A Massive Bull Run Is In The Offing

With the signing of the first-phase of the U.S.-China trade deal the price of soybeans is set to rise due to the Chinese demand factor.

Thesis

The growth of soybeans has faced considerable differences in area, production (amounts) and yields from 2017 through to 2019. The global area (in million hectares) rose by 1.0 million hectares in the FY 2018/19 from 124.48 mHa in 2017/18. According to the USDA, this area was projected to reduce for the FY 2019 to 122.98 (a decrease of 2%). The yield decreased from 2.85 metric tons in 2018 to 2.74 in 2019 (a fall of 3.84%) with production decreasing by 5.79% in 2019. In this article, I will argue why the price of soybeans is headed for a significant increase due to decreased production in the global market and heightened importation from China.

Introduction

A bushel of soybeans traded at $9.3430 as at December 27, 2019 rising to $9.5625 on 3rd January. 2020 . A 10-year analysis shows that the highest price of soybeans was $17.58 (on July 16, 2012).

Source: Macrotrends

Since then, the price has slowed down by 46.85% indicating its biggest rundown. In my previous article, the ETF chosen for the investment was Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB). The fund has reduced by 0.44% after falling from selling at $9.40 on December 26, 2019.

Source: YCharts

A three-year analysis of the SOYB ETF against the price of soybeans sold in the US shows a direct correlation. A decrease in the price of soybeans has led to a subsequent decrease in the price of the ETF. Thus a considerable increase in the price of soybeans is expected to push the price of the SOYB ETF. I must admit that I was skeptical about the commodity since it was then volatile coupled with the uncertainty of the U.S.-China trade deal. But we are now looking at a positive future after an analysis of the environmental front.

Deforestation in the Amazon

The projected soybean production in Brazil in the FY 2019/2020 was 123 million metric tons up from 117 million metric tons in 2018/19. While this production presents an increase of 5.13%, the destruction of the Amazon forest, Brazil's main rain attraction site could dampen the projection. At the end of the financial year ending on July 31 2019 saw Brazil's deforestation in the Amazon hit an 11-year high. From August 2018 to July 2019 a total of 9,762 square km was destroyed, resulting in a loss of 30% from the previous year. The presidency in Brazil allowed the opening of the Amazon to continued logging, industrial agriculture and mining (large-scale) to spur economic growth.

Owing to pressure from environmental organizations, Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) has started dropping ties with Brazilian Soybean producers.The company decided to cut links with Cargill Inc., which processes soybean oil-seeds from Brazil. The bone of contention was the determined stand by Nestle to fight deforestation from its supply chain as well as discourage the conversion of forest land into agricultural zones.

Source: YCharts

One exciting fact with Nestle is that its stock price has increased tremendously after its integration of Environmental changes in the company's supply process from 2019. With 2020 being the year of implementation, it is certain that the company's stock price will increase from the current change of 48% to 60% in the next 2 months. A scientific report series by Mongabay on December 20, 2019, indicated that the Amazon forest had now reached a critical tipping point to a degraded Savanna (from a rainforest). However, it is important for the Brazilian government to consider balancing the conversion of land otherwise the production of soybeans is headed for a significant decrease in 2020 due to climate change.

Increased Chinese demand

As an investor, I was elated with the prospects of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, it was long overdue. The announcement that the first phase of the agreement would be complete by January 15, 2020 did not come at a better time. Yes, China will definitely need more soybeans not just in January, but in the through the financial year 2020/21. The current projection by USDA shows Chinese production grew by 13.84% (from 15.90 to 18.10 million metric tons) in 2019/20. The purchases of U.S. soybean exports in 2017 is shown in the table below.

Country Percentage China 56.9% Mexico 7.4% Japan 4.5% Indonesia 4.35% Netherlands 3.6%

Source: China Daily

Soybeans are used for making tofu (Chinese curd of beans and milk), soy milk, soybean oil, and animal feeds. With such uses, soybeans are slated for an all-time high demand in East Asia. When the trade conflicts (between Washington and Beijing) began in 2018, U.S. exports of soybeans decreased from $12 billion to $3.1 billion (a decline of 74.7%). The resurgence of this trade deal is poised to increase the U.S. soybean export by more than 100% (even with the first phase alone). While demand from China will send a lucrative message to U.S. farmers, the current production is not at all attractive.

Low U.S. soybean production

The current projection of soybean production in the U.S. has dipped by 19.83% (in the FY 2019/2020). According to the USDA, production decreased from 120.52 million metric tons in 2018 to 96.62 million metric tons in the current year. The rapid decrease of production will send a message of impending decrease in inventories amid an expected rise in exports. Surprisingly, less land in the U.S. is now used for soybean production with the area of production decreasing from 35.45 million hectares in 2018 to 30.61 million hectares in 2019/20. This decrease was reflected in the country's overall yield.

Final Thoughts

The price of soybeans is definitely headed for a significant increase into 2020. The prospects for increased demand from China and East Asia are ripe especially since the trade deal will resolve the current tariff row. Since 2017, the U.S. is yet to recover from the massive blow dealt by the trade conflict on its growth and sale of soybeans. The price is also set to increase due to reduced U.S. production and environmental concerns in the Brazilian Amazon forest. My call is to get bullish on SOYB ETF as well as Nestle SA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.