Lots Of Reasons Why Sonic Automotive Should Be Sold

However, that is more than priced in now, and Sonic still has other issues that aren't being priced in.

Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive (SAH) went on quite the run in 2019. The stock almost tripled from its December 2018 nadir to its October 2019 peak of $35 on enthusiasm from investors regarding its EchoPark venture. That focused foray into the used car market has shown some promise for Sonic, which has traditionally relied heavily upon new vehicle sales, but given the rally that has already taken place, I see the success as EchoPark as already priced in. Given this, shares of Sonic appear to be at least fully valued today.

A new stage of growth

Sonic has struggled in the recent past with revenue growth as sales of new cars in the US have stalled. Sonic is huge and is, in fact, the fifth-largest car retailer in the country. It has exposure to just about every mainstream brand that is sold in the US, so as the industry goes, so goes Sonic. With new car sales having stalled in the past few quarters, and short-term interest rates rising, Sonic found itself exposed to a low-growth environment, which is what we see below. Note: revenue is charted below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue growth has slowed to a crawl in the past three years thanks to the headwinds I mentioned above. That is why the company has invested heavily in its EchoPark concept, which is its version of a used car retailer. Sales have exploded higher since the company launched recently, including adding 68% year-over-year in Q3. The company is using the cash earned from the new car business - which has slowed - to invest in a new avenue of growth, and this is quite prudent. However, as we'll see below, that growth has already been priced in after the massive rally the stock has seen.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have EchoPark driving mid-single-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future, which I think sounds reasonable. Sonic has the ability to continue to scale the EchoPark brand and drive additional revenue to the business, whether or not the new car business picks up or slows down further. This diversifies Sonic's revenue and makes the business more attractive.

Another problem that Sonic faces is that relatively weak new car sales continue to take their toll on pricing, and therefore, margins, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

The company's SG&A costs have remained fairly steady over the years, so the deterioration in operating margins you see above is due basically entirely to declining gross margins. Indeed, Q3 saw more of that as gross profit from new vehicles declined by almost 3%. Operating margins in total have improved slightly so far this year, but that is due to improving profitability from EchoPark; the core new car business continues to struggle, relatively speaking.

Apart from the rather murky outlook for margins, Sonic has done a decent job of reducing the float over time, with the share count depicted in millions below.

Source: TIKR.com

Sonic struck while the proverbial iron was hot in past years, buying when the share price was relatively low and reaping the benefits today. However, as we'll see below, I don't think this can be considered a future growth catalyst because the company's ability to continue to afford repurchases has been compromised by a couple of factors.

The first of those factors is Sonic's debt, which we can see below in millions of dollars, on a net basis for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Sonic has a lot of debt, with net debt rising to ~$2.5 billion recently. The company divested a small number of stores and has the goal of reducing debt by $300 million in the next year or so, but the point stands that it remains very heavily leveraged. For context, after nearly tripling, the company's market capitalization is still just over half of its net debt. I wasn't joking when I said its debt load was huge.

This is a bigger problem when considering the company's free cash flow production is dismal, as we can see below. We have, in millions of dollars, operating cash flow and capital expenditures, the sum of which equals free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com

Sonic's free cash flow has been negative in a lot of years, and barely positive in the others. Over this period, cumulative free cash flow has come to a deficit of more than $100 million. That is why Sonic has been borrowing money on a net basis; its business has been burning through cash. When a business burns cash or produces very little, it becomes virtually impossible to pay down debt because there isn't anything available to do so. While EchoPark is working, it would take a massive amount of free cash flow generation from that portion of the business to make a meaningful difference to consolidated results. For now, Sonic just remains really heavily leveraged.

We can see just how heavily below, with EBITDA minus capex over interest expense, depicted as a ratio. This gives us an idea of how well the company's interest expense is covered, and the answer is "not very".

Source: TIKR.com

This measure of interest coverage has declined over the years, although it did improve in 2018. However, even at 1.8X, Sonic's interest coverage is weak. There is little threat of any sort of default or something like that, but it reinforces the point that while Sonic's debt position is sustainable, it will prove very difficult to improve. Simply put, so much is spent on capex that there is little or no cash left at the end of the year to pay for anything else, and I see that as an issue.

This was enough of a problem earlier this year that Sonic cut 6% of its workforce and slashed IT and other infrastructure spending in order to conserve cash. That is not the sign of a healthy, growing business, and I think all of these warning signs are being ignored by investors bidding up the share price.

A reasonable valuation, but upside looks limited

After a ~250% rally, you'd be forgiven for thinking Sonic was trading at some unbelievable P/E ratio, but it isn't. On 2020 earnings, shares trade for a multiple of just 11, which is a bit astonishing. EPS estimates have continued to rise this year on the success of EchoPark, so the share price's advance hasn't had an outsized impact on the multiple.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The problem is that for a company with a history of spotty growth and high capital expenditures, I would have a hard time paying more than 11 times earnings anyway. If we look out to 2021, EPS growth is forecast to be low-single-digits, which is hardly inspiring. Shares trade for 10.6 times that number already as well, which is fully two years away. Given Sonic's inherent reliance upon new car sales - which are reliant upon strong employment rates and wage growth - I have to think there is a reasonable amount of risk in these estimates coming to fruition.

I also think a company with essentially no free cash flow and very high levels of debt is much riskier than one that doesn't have those characteristics. Management even called current conditions "challenging" and in light of the rally we've seen, I think that is another feather in the cap of the bears.

I'm not willing to short Sonic as it has risen in an unreasonably quick manner, but the combination of euphoria around the company selling used cars in earnest, and essentially ignoring the fundamental issues it has around margins, capex, and free cash flow generation means I definitely see it as a sell. I think if you want to own Sonic, you should wait and do it much lower than $30. There is simply too much risk in the current price given the factors discussed above.

