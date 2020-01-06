Aquestive: Continues To Evolve Into A Promising Long-Term Investment

I take a look at AQST's current market value and how the Street expects the company to perform in the coming years.

I review some of the company's catalysts and how they contribute to the AQST investment thesis.

Aquestive Therapeutics has been a roll with several clinical and commercial wins in 2019. The company looks to continue their win streak into 2020 with several catalysts on the calendar.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) continues to evolve into a promising long-term investment. The company has completed its Libervant rolling NDA and received FDA approval for Exservan in ALS. In addition, Aquestive reported more than 50% growth of Sympazan shipments to retailers in Q3. What is more, the company has secured about $35M in funding from a recent secondary offering. Meanwhile, Aquestive continues to collect strong royalties and manufacturing revenue from their partnered products. Despite the recent spike in share price, I still believe AQST is undervalued and worthy of a long-term investment.

I intend to review the company’s recent updates and why they will improve the company’s intrinsic valuation. Finally, I provide my plan for managing my AQST position in 2020.

Figure 1: AQST Pipeline (Source: AQST)

Libervant Submitted

Back in December, the company announced the completion of their rolling NDA for Libervant, a buccal film of Diazapam for the management of seizure clusters. Libervant has already received the FDA’s orphan drug designation and could be the first oral therapy approved by the FDA for the management of seizure clusters for 1.2M refractory epilepsy patients. Libervant is expected to be the preferred alternative to Diastat, which is a diazepam rectal gel and is the current standard of care.

If approved, I believe Libervant will become the new standard of care for this population because it will provide a reliable and non-invasive option to treat epileptic seizures.

Exservan Approved

Back in November, the company announced that their riluzole oral film product, Exservan, received an “early-action approval” from the FDA for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis “ALS”. Exservan could be a game-changing product for ALS patients who have face difficulties swallowing their medication.

This early approval will be critical in the company’s efforts to find a U.S. licensee. Luckily, the company already has licensed Exservan to Zambon S.p.A. for development and commercialization in Europe.

Admittedly, the U.S. ALS population is only estimated to be around 30K and Europe’s to be roughly 52K, so, AQST investors shouldn’t expect Exservan to be a blockbuster drug for the company. Still, I believe Exservan has the prospects to become a go-to option for ALS patients, which could provide a steady stream of revenue for the company.

APL-130277 Has a PDUFA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA accepted APL-130277’s NDA OFF in Parkinson’s disease and has scheduled their PDUFA action date for May 21st. According to the Sunovion deal, Aquestive is entitled to receive conditional one-time milestone payments associated with product availability and thresholds on annual net sales of APL-130277, and a continuing mid-single-digit percentage royalty payments on net sales.

Aquestive investors shouldn’t expect huge piles of cash from single-digit royalties, however, every dollar counts for a sub-$200M market cap company.

Sympazan Gaining Traction

The company’s Sympazan oral film for the treatment of seizures related to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome “LGS” continues to record substantial growth. In the Aquestive’s Q3 earnings, the company reported a 50% increase in shipments to retailers compared to Q2. Admittedly, Sympazan is only a year out of its commercial launch but it is encouraging to see one of the company’s own products starting to find a position in a market.

AQST-108 has Blockbuster Potential

Aquestive reported positive data from AQST-108’s Phase I dose-escalation proof-of-concept study. The AQST-108 is expected to be a “first in class” oral sublingual epinephrine film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. If approved, AQST-108 has the potential to be a blockbuster drug for several reasons. Firstly, AQST-108 will be entering a well-establish market that is being dominated by Mylan’s (MYL) EpiPen and generics from Teva (TEVA). Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much innovation in this multi-billion dollar business and patients are still carrying around a bulking auto-injector or pre-filled syringe. AQST-108 will be in a non-invasive thin film in a postage-stamp-sized container. If the company can prove to have similar PK and PD values as EpiPen, I would assume the market would rather choose an oral film over an IM injection.

Legacy Revenue Holding Up

Aquestive was able to record $12.4M in total revenue during the third quarter of 2019, with ~$9.1M of it coming from the company’s manufacturing and supply agreement with Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY) for Suboxone and its authorized generic. In addition, the company has an agreement with Midatech Pharma (MTP) for Zuplenz. As a result, Aquestive decided to raise its full-year revenue guidance to $45M to $47M.

Having an enduring revenue stream from the company’s legacy partnerships has been critical in keeping the cash burn to approximately $60M to $65M for 2019. This has allowed the company to progress their pipeline and launch their own proprietary products. Hopefully, Suboxone continues to hold up against generic encroachment and provides a steady revenue stream until the company’s products can start supporting operations.

Attractive Valuation

Considering the points of above, one should agree the company’s intrinsic value should increase in the coming years…but how has the market valued Aquestive? Currently, AQST as a market cap around $188M, which would be around a 4x price-to-sales. The industry’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, so it looks as if AQST is slightly undervalued in that category. However, investors should expect that number to improve in the coming years as the company continues to launch their own proprietary products and secure license agreements. Looking at figure 2, we can see the Street’s earnings estimates in the coming years.

Figure 2: AQST Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

It looks as if Street analysts expect Aquestive to record strong sequential growth from ~$45M in 2019 to ~$427M in 2027. Admittedly, these are just estimates but it is inspiring to see analysts expecting the company to multiply their revenue by 10x in about 8 years. Again, these are just estimates, but considering the market potential of Exservan and AQST-108, I find these estimates to be realistic if all goes well.

Neutral Charts

The stock reacted positively to the recent updates and almost touched $10.00 per share. Unfortunately, the secondary offering killed the upward momentum and ended up cutting the share price in half (Figure 3).

Figure 3: AQST Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

The stock left 2019 around the same level it entered, however, the share price doubled off its 52-week low. In addition, the trading volume has been elevated over the past several months, which tells me the stock is currently in-play and will react to a positive update.

What’s My Plan?

I’m planning on making multiple additions to my AQST in 2020 and expect to leave the year with a full-position. Typically, I would rely on technical analysis to determine buys, but I am going have to consider the potency of the expected catalysts in 2020. Looking at figure 4, we can see several potent catalysts on the schedule, including two PDUFA’s and subsequent commercial launches. I expect AQST’s volatility to be elevated around these PDUFA’s, so I am going to employ both call and put options to limit my risk. Once the volatility has subsided, I will look to add on low-volume pullbacks in the share price.

Figure 4: AQST Catalysts (Source: AQST)

Once I have I have my fill, I expect to hold AQST for at least five years in anticipation of a large return on investment or possible acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQST, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.