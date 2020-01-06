XLI: Breakout Year Expected In Industrials Despite Manufacturing Slump

Outperformance in XLI relative to broader market hinges on recovery in manufacturing ISM, which slumped to worst level since 2009 in December.

Industrials sector kicked off 2020 with a ~2% jump on hopes of economic rebound particularly in manufacturing sector.

The industrials sector (XLI) started 2020 with a bang, up close to 2% on first day of trading on economic optimisms led by the manufacturing sector, which has been in contractionary territory for 5 consecutive months based on the ISM indicator. However, the hopes were dampened on Friday as the latest reading of the manufacturing ISM plummeted to lowest level since 2009 at 47.1.

Source: Institute of Supply Management

To wit from MarketWatch:

The deterioration in December stemmed in part from Boeing BA suspending production of its troubled 737 Max jetliner and the residue of a recent strike at General Motors (NYSE:GM), but the report showed broad weakness in manufacturing tied to the ongoing trade war with China.

As depicted in the chart above, the industrials' performance has been mired in a long-term downtrend relative to S&P 500 (SPY) along with the ongoing slowdown in manufacturing. With the U.S.-China trade war coming to a halt, the expectation is for the XLI/SPY to finally rebound off multi-year lows, though that may have been dented by the latest setback in manufacturing. Furthermore, another related economic indicator, Baltic Dry Index, has likewise continued sliding to the lowest level in 6 months:

Source: Trading Economics

The indicator similarly bears significance on XLI due to its 20+% exposure to the transports industry (IYT), which has been highly correlated with the up and downswings of the Baltic Dry Index as shown above:

Source: ETF.com

That being said, there are multiple reasons to anticipate a sustained breakout in XLI this year in spite of recent weakness in economic data.

Positive Momentum Based on Monthly MACD

For most of last year, XLI had stalled under its 2018 highs in a year-long consolidation with its monthly moving average convergence divergence indicator (MACD) in negative territory for 17 consecutive months. However, the technical picture turned decidedly positive after XLI not only broke to fresh all-time highs, but its MACD indicator also finally crossed above zero:

Statistically, there have only been 3 other instances when XLI's monthly MACD had a bullish crossover after at least 12 straight months under zero, all of which followed with double-digit gains in the ensuing 6-12 months.

Date XLI Previous Negative Streak in Monthly MACD XLI 3-mo Forward XLI 6-mo Forward XLI 12-mo Forward 2003-06-30 22.48 -42 7.21% 18.95% 24.51% 2009-08-31 25.31 -20 11.30% 13.95% 19.04% 2016-06-27 56.19 -21 3.90% 10.73% 21.21% 2019-10-28 80.22 -17 Average 7.47% 14.54% 21.59% % Positive 100% 100% 100%

Resilient Earnings Growth

Despite fundamental headwinds surrounding the manufacturing industry amid escalating trade conflicts on multiple fronts, XLI's dividend payout growth not only remained positive for 9 consecutive years but has actually picked up since 2018 :

Excluding General Electric (GE), the top 25 holdings' weighted average dividend growth rate in the past 3 years has been above a robust 10% annually:

Symbol Name % Weight 1 Year Revenue Growth 3 Year Dividend Growth Rate BA Boeing Co. 7.24% -10.83% 23.53% HON Honeywell International Inc. 5.17% -13.92% 12.88% UNP Union Pacific Corp. 5.17% -1.21% 17.94% UTX United Technologies Corp. 5.00% 17.78% 3.92% MMM 3M Co. 4.18% -2.56% 9.06% LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 4.01% 9.68% 9.95% GE General Electric Co. 4.01% 17.59% -64.50% UPS United Parcel Service Inc. Class B 3.42% 3.36% 7.17% CAT Caterpillar Inc. 3.36% 3.23% 7.06% RTN Raytheon Co. 2.53% 8.36% -7.74% CSX CSX Corp. 2.32% 1.88% 10.06% DE Deere & Co. 2.27% 5.13% 8.20% NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. 2.23% 16.79% 13.81% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2.18% -4.03% 19.93% NSC Norfolk Southern Corp. 2.09% 2.41% 15.11% EMR Emerson Electric Co. 1.91% 5.54% 1.12% LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc. 1.83% 53.81% 11.69% WM Waste Management Inc. 1.82% 4.94% 7.72% GD General Dynamics Corp. 1.71% 14.26% 10.34% ETN Eaton Corp PLC 1.61% 1.16% 7.59% ROP Roper Technologies Inc. 1.53% 6.09% 15.52% FDX FedEx Corp. 1.50% 0.69% 21.49% DAL Delta Air Lines Inc. 1.40% 5.43% 30.64% IR Ingersoll-Rand PLC 1.32% 6.18% 15.95% JCI Johnson Controls International PLC 1.30% 2.43% -0.06% Top 25 71.11% 4.19% 7.48% Excluding GE 67.10% 3.19% 11.12%

Resurgence in Bellwether GE

Speaking about GE, an iconic American industrial conglomerate which had endured a 2-year slump and plunged under $10 for the first time in a decade, 2019 was an impressive turnaround year. To quote from fellow author Daniel Jones' outlook on GE:

"Without any doubt, a recovery of General Electric is in the works. Management has divested of key stakes in the firm’s Oil & Gas business and its transportation operations. By selling off non-core operations and focusing on streamlining what’s left, the company has been able to focus on what it believes really counts."

Indeed, GE broke above its 100-week moving average for the first time in over 120 weeks:

In fact, during the 2 other times when GE exhibited such technical strength off multi-year lows, a bullish year ensued not only for GE but the broader industrials sector:

Date GE XLI GE # Straight Weeks Previously Under 100-Week Moving Average GE 6-mo Forward GE 12-mo Forward XLI 6-mo Forward XLI 12-mo Forward 2003-09-01 17.11 17.51 113 7.66% 8.56% 12.22% 17.69% 2010-03-15 12.67 25.14 101 -9.26% 9.73% 0.48% 18.93% 2019-11-04 11.51 81.36 124

Manufacturing Poised to Rebound On Global Monetary Policy Stimulus

While U.S. manufacturing ISM's latest disappointing reading could put a short-term dent on investor sentiment towards industrials, an eventual rebound is most likely still in the books thanks to global central banks' renewed easing policies. Per Topdown Charts, the number of rate cuts by central banks worldwide has been a reliable leading indicator of global manufacturing outlook:

Source: Topdown Charts Twitter

As such, we anticipate any dips resulting from recent weak economic data and U.S.-Iran escalation, which could actually be a net benefit to XLI's 27% exposure to aerospace & defense sector on increased military spending, would serve as great buying opportunities to capitalize on a continued breakout in XLI.

