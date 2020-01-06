EPAM Systems: Q4 2019 To Remain Solid, With 2020 Guidance Further Supporting The Company's Story

In our last piece, published December 2 (See Article), we analyzed the reads from the retail data and its impact on one of Epam's core vertical. That article was crucial in helping us analyze trends for one of Epam's most volatile and profitable segments. We always welcome an opportunity to analyze industry-wide data and discern any patterns/implications/takeaways for the companies (or segments/parts of the companies) we cover.

The present article is broader, as it focuses on the 4Q19 preview and, more importantly, comments on 2020 guidance that the company will issue when it reports earnings.

Our core takeaways are as follows: 1) we expect solid growth across most verticals to translate into low teens top-line growth; 2) we see some bottom line pressures, but not so much that it would lead the company to miss guidance; 3) we anticipate a strong guidance, driven by new clients, cloud traction, as well as some conservatism around the SG&A and the resulting geographic shift in Epam's workforce.

Valuation

Per our industry-wide analysis and EPAM’s strong fundamentals, as well as in light of the recent favorable guidance, we believe that EPAM shares merit ~23.5x (up from ~22x) P/E multiple on 2020 earnings, largely due to the market multiple expansion in recent weeks. When we apply it to our 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $9.97 (up from $9.81), we reach a target price of $234 (up from $216). We note that EPAM shares are up ~16% (vs. ~8% S&P 500 increase) since we published our first article on them on Seeking Alpha in September 2019.

4Q Preview and 2020 Guidance Expectations

Expect Solid Growth Across Verticals: We expect technology and financial services verticals to grow in low teens during the fourth quarter, in the vicinity of 11-12% Y/Y. Further, we believe that retail should grow as high as 15.5% Y/Y, approximately 50 bps higher than we estimated earlier. At the same time, per our industry analysis across payer and pharma segments, we believe that the healthcare should grow only in mid-single digits, albeit this vertical is still fairly small at EPAM.

SG&A to Trend Cautiously: In contrast to our earlier estimates, we believe that the SG&A should now be approximately $30 MM higher in 4Q, driven by incremental marketing expenses and higher-than-expected integration expenses from previous deals.

Update on Key Clients: We expect the company to provide an update on its top 10 and top 5 clients across its core verticals, and, more importantly, to indicate which accounts may undergo meaningful changes throughout the year, both in terms of expansion, new business, and possible headwinds. Recall that among Epam's top clients are Expedia, Google, and Adidas, among others, with the company establishing presence across a diverse range of verticals.

Cloud Growth to Accelerate: Competition in the cloud space remains fierce for Epam, with the company directly vying for business with Cognizant, Accenture, Infosys, and other large players (recall, large clients, such as UBS and Expedia, usually work with at least four-six vendors). However, we have also seen cloud-related growth at Epam faster, relative to its competitors, at times at 45%+ Y/Y. One of the outstanding questions at present is if the growth has peaked or if there is more room to accelerate. In our judgment, based on recent demand from retail and banking clients, cloud growth could further accelerate by 300-500 bps in 2020 and possibly 2021, and we will be looking for more color from management before we make specific changes to the model.

Geographic Reshuffling Should Continue: We also expect an update on the numbers of engineers in Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, relative to other regions. Over the last two years, we've seen a meaningful shift from Eastern Europe to Central Europe and even Latin America. We believe that in 2020 as much as 4% of the company's labor force may shift geographies, thus continuing minimizing exposure to troublesome countries but doing so at a higher SG&A expense.

Expect At Least Two Tuck-In Acquisitions in 2020: We expect Epam to channel at least $75-$100 MM of its free cash flows to tuck-in deals in 2020. We believe that at least one of these transactions shall be in the healthcare space, which could definitely use expansion. We note that in 2019 we were more wary around the acquisition activity, having expected a recession in 2020. With the recession now unlikely in the coming 12 months, we expect the company to be less conservative with its free cash flow usage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.