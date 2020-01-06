Targeting Target Hospitality

While some of that haircut is justified owing to the erratic nature of its end user base, it does have highly visible, long-term take-or-pay contracts which mitigate risks.

I believe in only one thing: liberty; but I do not believe in liberty enough to want to force it upon anyone." - H.L. Mencken

Today we look at niche play that has become a ‘Busted IPO’ but picked up some recent insider buying and trades at a significant discount to peers. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a provider of turnkey specialty rental units and hospitality services to clients primarily in the energy and immigration sectors. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 12,485 beds. Target is ~62% owned by private equity concern TDR Capital, who brought Target public in March 2019 as a means to ultimately divest. The public offering for what was then known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corporation was priced in February 2018 at $10 a unit, with each unit representing one share of stock and one-third of a warrant with a strike at $11.50. Warrant exercise is a long ways off with shares of TH currently trading under $5 a share, commanding a market cap just under $500 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenue Sources

The company derives approximately three-quarters of its revenue from specialty rental lodging accommodations and related ancillary services – including catering, maintenance, housekeeping, security, grounds-keeping, and laundry – provided to companies operating in the Permian (20 lodge sites comprising over 9,000 rooms) and Bakken (4 communities with more than 1,000 rooms) oil and gas basins. These properties are rented to oil companies through long-term exclusive take-or-pay contracts with a weighted average of ~3 years. Target is the market leader for such lodging in the Permian Basin, controlling ~1/5th of the market.

Nearly 18% of the company’s revenue is generated from leasing its 2400-room South Texas Family Residential Center (STFRC), the largest immigrant detention center in the United States, to operator CoreCivic (CXW). That lease currently runs through 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

The balance of the top line is generated from construction fees related to TC Energy’s (TRP) outsourcing of all its lodging and catering needs related to the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline. Revenue from this segment is expected increase significantly once Phase 4 construction commences.

Acquisitions And Additions

Target believes its communities are superior alternatives to extended stay hotels, motels, and RV parks for work crews spending protracted periods on site. Customers seem to agree, as contract renewal rates are north of 90% – significant considering 92% of its contracts are guaranteed with 94% of them locking in Target as the exclusive provider in the territory. As such, it plans to build on its 20% Permian Basin market share through acquisition and additions to existing communities in an attempt to dominate the ~$1 billion market opportunity. The company does not build on spec, but rather develops new communities when a supportive long-term customer contract is in place. As such, its model can generate revenue of ~$0.52 on every $1 invested and adjusted free cash flow of ~$0.49 for every $1 of revenue, leaning heavily on low maintenance cap-ex (~1% of revenue).

Since going public as a blank check company, majority owner TDR Capital has been busy executing on this model. After consummating the $1.4 billion transaction between Target Lodging, Platinum Eagle, and Signor Holdings that birthed Target Hospitality in March 2019, management purchased three Permian Basin communities, encompassing 575 rooms, from Superior Lodging in June for $30 million. Target then purchased another Permian community from ProPetro (PUMP), consisting of 168 rooms, in July for $5 million. It also expanded another Permian property by 200 rooms, supported by a multi-year contract from an E&P customer. Those rooms came online in 3Q18.

Source: Company Presentation

Disappointing Results

Even with its strong earnings visibility owing to its long-term take-or-pay contracts, with an oil company-dominant client list, Target is leveraged to the level of drilling activities in the basins it serves. As such, it has disappointed investors relative to consensus expectations in its last two earnings reports. For 2Q19, revenue of $81.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.13 fell short of consensus estimates by $1.8 million and $0.02, respectively. Shares of TH lost 15% of their value the following day (August 14, 2019). And when it was announced on that same following day that the CFO was being replaced, further head-scratching and another 13% haircut to Target’s market cap occurred.

Despite these developments, the company maintained its full year revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance of $345 million and $178 million, based on range midpoints, respectively. The day after the CFO change, Target announced a $75 million share repurchase program, which caused the stock to rally, but also demonstrated the need for a conference call so the company could lay all of its cards on the table at once. Either way, with 86% of its 2019 revenue estimate under contract at the time of Target’s 2Q19 report, it was assumed that the management’s guidance was safe.

Source: Company Presentation

That perception changed with the release of its 3Q19 report, which indicated the company earned $0.11 per share (Adj.) on revenue of $81.6 million, reflecting $0.04 and $4.6 million misses versus Street consensus, respectively. Adj. EBITDA of $40.6 million (23% of FY19 forecast) was also disappointing given that 3Q is usually its customers’ strongest. Although average bed count increased by 1,084 to 12,485, a comparatively higher amount of them had not been contracted by the end of the quarter, causing bed utilization to drop to 83% from 86% (in the prior quarter and prior year quarter). Average daily room rate also dropped sequentially (by $0.10) and versus the prior year period (by $1.90) to $80.80. On a positive note for the company, the STFRC continued to realize 100% occupancy. Also, excluding TC Energy, revenue from its top 30 oil customers was up sequentially – an indication that activity in the region is weaker only on the margin, not with the core players.

Citing energy sector weakness that has cratered demand for the uncontracted portion of its business, performance to date, and uncertainty surrounding the timing of the XL Pipeline project, Target was compelled to lower its FY19 revenue outlook by 6% to $323 million and its FY Adj. EBITDA forecast 10% to $160 million, based on range midpoints. Given the built-in visibility with its long-term contracts, these revisions were considerable. Analysts responded by revising their Adj. EPS estimates for both 2019 and 2020, from $0.67 to $0.52 and from $0.76 to $0.47, respectively. Traders reacted in a similar fashion to the company’s 2Q19 report, reducing the company’s market cap 20% to $4.00 over the subsequent five trading sessions ending November 19, 2019.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

Despite the poor quarters relative to expectations and the lowered outlook, Target continues to generate considerable Adj. EBITDA, totaling $166.9 million for the past twelve months ending September 30, 2019. Cash from operations for 3Q19YTD totaled $44.2 million and $77.7 million if interest expense is removed from the equation. Balance sheet cash at the end of 3Q19 was $3.5 million with debt at $410 million, consisting of 9.5% senior secured notes ($340 million) due 2024 and $70 million on a revolving credit facility that has another $55 million of availability. Leverage at the end of 3Q19 was a manageable 2.4.

Source: Company Presentation

Target has also made progress on its share repurchase program, buying over 2 million shares (~2% of its shares outstanding and ~5% of its float) as of November 12, 2019, representing ~18% of its authorization.

Street analysts have mixed feelings regarding Target with three buy, one outperform, and two hold recommendations. Oppenheimer downgraded the company from an outperform to a hold on November 19, 2019, citing uncertainty surrounding the oil and gas end users. Overall, analysts’ median twelve-month price target is ~$10.50 per share, representing more than a double from current prices.

Insiders have been purchasing shares of TH since it transformed from an acquisition vehicle to a lodging business. The CEO, directors, and new CFO have all purchased shares – over 200,000 shares in total – since the disappointing 2Q19 report in mid-August. No insider selling has transpired since the company went public.

Verdict

Shares of TH are down ~60% from their 52-week highs as two disappointing back-to-back quarters and a dour outlook for the balance of 2019 have caused investors to step away. Target currently trades at an EV/2019E Adj. EBITDA multiple of 5.8 versus a peer group – consisting of specialty rental, hotels/lodging, and catering/hospitality – that trades at nearly double that metric. It does stand to reason that Target deserves a haircut compared to its peers owing to the boom-or-bust nature of its end users.

Source: Company Presentation

However, that discount should be muted by the visibility provided by its long-term take-or-pay contracts which comprise the vast majority of its business. Factor in the completion of the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline in the Permian in September 2019 – the first of many slated to ease the infrastructure burden in that region – and one can infer drilling activity in Target’s biggest market will see an uptick in 2020 – barring a collapse in oil and gas prices. Also, with construction of the XL Pipeline likely to commence in 2020, Target’s business outside the Permian will receive a significant boost. Both these events make analysts’ 2020E Adj. EPS of $0.47 seem extremely conservative. With insiders buying stock both for themselves and their shareholders, under $5 represents a strong entry point.

Valuation and insider buying are two other positives on this equity. Unfortunately, this history of the entity as a public company has been convoluted to say the least. The firm has also had problems delivering against expectations. Finally, I have never invested in what started as a ‘blank check’ company, a space that at times has had a ‘dodgy’ reputation.

Therefore, while I am comfortable recommending Target Hospitality as a ‘watch item’ holding and have bought a few hundred shares for my personal portfolio, I cannot recommend it for a larger stake at this time. If the firm posts a quarter or two delivering well against expectations, we may revisit this name at a later date and update our investment thesis.

It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it." - H.L. Mencken

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum



New Year's Sale! Looking for 'hidden gems' from the under followed 'Busted IPO' space? Our model portfolio has almost tripled the return of the Russell 2000 since its launch in the summer of 2017 (as of 2019 yearend). Sign up for a free 14-day trial into The Busted IPO Forum and also get 20% off your first year of membership. To initiate your risk-free two-week offer, just click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.