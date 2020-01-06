1Life Healthcare Files For U.S. IPO

ONEM has grown sharply but operating losses and cash burn are also growing, with no path to profitability in sight.

The firm operates a network of convenient walk-in medical clinics in the U.S.

1Life Healthcare has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a network of subscription-based retail medical clinics.

ONEM is growing at an accelerating rate but so are operating losses and cash burn.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based 1Life was founded to offer common medical care services via walk-in retail-oriented medical clinic locations in the United States.

Management is headed by Amir Rubin, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an EVP at UnitedHealth Group and president and CEO of Stanford Health Care.

Below is a brief overview video of retail health clinics:

Source: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

The company partners with all major components of the healthcare delivery system, including employers, providers, insurers, and health networks.

ONEM has facilities in nine U.S. major market areas, with a total of 77 physical offices covering nearly 400,000 members representing 6,000 enterprise clients.

1Life has received at least $402.5 million from investors including The Carlyle Group, Benchmark Capital, Oak Investment Partners, Thomas H. Lee, M.D., DAG Ventures, GV (GOOGA), J.P. Morgan, and Maverick Fund.

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customer directly via its website, through direct sales efforts to employers, and through offering its services via health network organizations.

ONEM generates revenue from multiple sources, including consumers, employers, health networks and insurers, both on a subscription basis and on a per-visit basis.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen to 14.5% as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 14.5% 2018 12.1% 2017 10.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, grew to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.5 2018 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

The firm said that for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, it had a 97% retention rate for its enterprise clients and an 89% retention rate from its consumer members.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 report by Grand View Research, the market for retail healthcare clinics is expected to grow sharply through 2025, as the graphic shows below:

Growth is projected to be at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20% through 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are easy access to care, and lower costs compared to existing options.However, the perception that these services are of lower quality may contain growth at a lower level it otherwise would be.

Major competitive vendors include:

Walgreens Boots (WBA)

CVS (CVS)

Walmart (WMT)

Bellin Health

Rediclinic

Kroger (KR)

Aurora Health Care

Kaiser Permanente

Management says its most direct competition is from primary care providers who are affiliated with or employed by health networks.Other retail clinics are competitive, although management believes they serve fewer stakeholders.The firm expects new competitors to enter the space over time, creating increased competition and marketplace noise.

Financial Performance

1Life’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit & gross margin, also accelerating

Growing operating losses

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 198,872,000 28.6% 2018 $ 212,678,000 20.3% 2017 $ 176,769,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 80,286,000 48.1% 2018 $ 76,498,000 36.4% 2017 $ 56,064,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 40.37% 2018 35.97% 2017 31.72% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (35,151,000) -17.7% 2018 $ (45,046,000) -21.2% 2017 $ (31,758,000) -18.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (33,128,000) 2018 $ (44,415,000) 2017 $ (30,797,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (24,098,000) 2018 $ (18,410,000) 2017 $ (2,718,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, 1Life had $170.3 million in cash and $180.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($72.4 million).

IPO Details

1Life intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

...we currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, business development, sales and marketing activities and capital expenditures. We may use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to make scheduled principal and accrued interest payments due under the LSA. As of September 30, 2019, the outstanding principal amount under the LSA was $4.4 million. [...] We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, services, products or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments to enter into any such acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Baird, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey..

Commentary

1Life is seeking expansion capital to continue its growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials indicate its revenue and gross profit growth is accelerating, but operating losses are also growing as is cash burn in operations, so the firm is spending a lot of money for that growth acceleration.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown but not inordinately; its sales & marketing efficiency rate rose to a respectable 1.5x in the most recent nine-month period.

The market opportunity for alternative care modalities in the U.S. is large and expected to grow at a high rate (20%) through 2025 as consumers and businesses seek more streamlined care options for common health needs.

However, competition exists within the space with many options for consumers through retail providers such as Walgreens and CVS and other health networks, which may attenuate ONEM’s growth trajectory at some point.

ONEM has produced strong and accelerating growth but it has come at an increasing cost, with no discernible path to profitability yet.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the firm’s IPO assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.