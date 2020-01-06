Facebook: Further Growth Potential For 2020 And Calming Break-Up Sentiment

While the lever to use data and users also works to the detriment of Facebook, I think Facebook is on the upswing here right now.

Introduction

Of the FAANG companies, Facebook (FB) performed quite well this year. Since the beginning of the year, Facebook has gained almost 50 percent in value. Only Apple (AAPL) has performed better with more than 70 percent.

Data by YCharts

But since 2019 is almost over and 2020 is imminent for shareholders, the question naturally arises as to whether Facebook will be just as successful next year. I believe that there are some catalysts that can still make a decisive contribution to growth. In addition, investors also have to consider a number of regulatory hurdles. However, I believe that last year has shown that the regulatory risks may not be as serious as they could have been.

Analysis

The biggest and most important catalyst lies in the number of user using Facebook's platforms. More than half the world’s online population is using at least one of Facebook's platforms. Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. Given that, the company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Given that, Facebook has a treasure trove of users and data. Over the past few years, Facebook has used this treasure and evolved into an extreme cash machine:

Data by YCharts

With the increasing number of users, Facebook also became more and more profitable. This is a typical picture for platforms and is due to certain network effects, which I will discuss in more detail later:

Data by YCharts

Facebook of course tries to profit more and more from its data and users. One is of course the traditional advertising revenue. Facebook managed to increase the total advertising revenue per user in all regions in the medium term.

(Source: 3Q results)

At the same time, Facebook seems to succeed in continuing to improve small adjustments. For example, Facebook was able to reduce its cost of revenue by two percentage points from the second to the third quarter of 2019. General expenses have also returned to normal after two quarters of skyrocketing costs. The same applies to income of operations:

(Source: 3Q results)

I believe this will continue in the future. In the USA alone, spending on digital political advertising will more than double in 2020 compared to 2018. Of course Facebook will also benefit from this.

(Source: US Political Ad Spending)

This is especially true because some Internet companies do not want to allow political advertising in the election year. But Facebook also uses other possibilities to generate advertising revenue and has excellent conditions for this.One example is that Facebook becomes more and more a retailer platform. Like I said before, I consider the prospects here extremely promising:

Usually, matching platforms generate revenue essentially through two forms: transaction fees and listing fees. Facebook, on the other hand, offers a completely different model because the company can offer something that hardly any other company can offer, private data about users. What that means is clear. Facebook will take money to bring buyers and sellers together through personalized advertising.

Facebook therefore does not charge any fees at all. This gives Facebook a big advantage. Retailers hand benefit extremely, since the business and calculation without additional fees is extremely simple. Even though Calibra's chances of success are not yet completely clear, this project could also unlock extreme synergies and make Facebook more and more a second WeChat:

Facebook could now even begin to monetize the wallet with the help of data from the messenger services. For now, Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers. Like I said before, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform, i.e. the company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Facebook could thus create its own ecosystem that acts like a protective wall. Furthermore, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers.

However, the lever to use data and users also works in the other direction and to the detriment of Facebook. While I think that Facebook is on the upswing here right now, investor must at least know possible negative catalysts that come with this "data lever", because the huge amount of user can be also seen as a weakness of Facebook. This is because of the economic networks effects of such platforms. To understand what I mean, lets have a look at some economic basics which I have already explained in detail before:

The success of platform markets is mainly built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on a platform, the greater the incentive for other retailers to also use Facebook as a platform. This attracts even more customers. This gives the platform provider the power to establish new services etc. and the circle continues. Over time, this effect becomes like an avalanche that gets bigger and bigger. In essence, however, the driving force behind this growth remains the same: a high number of returning users. However, as always, in every lever lies a risk. It should be clear to everyone that the lack of retailers will lead to a drop in user numbers and buyers. But with fewer buyers on a platform, the platform will become less attractive for the retail side. The same effects that led to a platform's growth would therefore be reversed.

Accordingly, I believe that Facebook will end the year 2020 very successfully. There are enough upside catalysts available to ensure further growth. With a forward P/E ratio of 23, there is still room for further share price increases. For a tech growth company with so much cash on hand, Facebook is relatively inexpensive. Facebook's cash on hand (including cash equivalents and marketable securities) for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 was USD 52.269 billion. Cash and cash equivalents alone increased insanely over the past years:

Data by YCharts

Of course, every good due diligence also includes the consideration of downside scenarios. A downside scenario is of course the discussion about antitrust regulation. This naturally also affects Facebook. Given all the political discussion, it seems that, when it comes to the regulation of large tech companies, we are not talking about the distant future because the legal framework is already there. In addition to imposing fines, the competition authorities may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Besides the DoJ investigations, Facebook faces further probes by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), a group of state attorneys general (New York), and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. The FTC is already considering a preliminary measures / injunction against Facebook due to antitrust concerns with its product interactions. This is nothing new. In October, the European Commission as the European competition authority issued an interim measure ordering Broadcom (AVGO) not to apply certain provisions in agreements with six of its main customers. It is to be expected that competition authorities will make greater use of such instruments in the future. The problem with such interim measures is that they have an immediate effect and can theoretically be far-reaching. Furthermore, competition authorities could simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, as a last resort, it would even be legally possible to break up companies.

However, investors must independently assess the consequences of each threat. When it comes to interim measures, these may be far-reaching, but they will only cover individual business transactions. High fines, on the other hand, can place a heavy burden on the balance sheet and be very high. Conversely, such fines will only have a one-off effect and will only burden the balance sheet for one year. Facebook is liquid enough here to be able to absorb high fines at any time.

As it concerns a possible break-up, I consider a complete break-up to be somewhat unlikely. Let me share a few thoughts on these issues. Personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Facebook to be quite high, regardless of whether I consider them to be right and reasonable or not. And indeed, one could see a problem with a break-up, because Facebook as a platform is worth more than the sum of its parts. This is due to the network effects described above. However, I think a break-up is very unlikely in the case of Facebook. Break-ups are only a very rare event in America. There are only two examples of a really breakup.

breakup of AT&T in 1982

Standard Oil

In any case, market power alone is not sufficient to justify regulative actions by authorities. In a free and liberal market, market power is not an undesirable situation in itself. It is important to know that this applies to both the USA and Europe. Just look at AT&T. The company had used its power over relocation and local telephone service to prevent customers from installing competing equipment. With this actions, AT&T used its power to prevent competitors from offering long distance calls. Furthermore, it was also important that AT&T had not only had high market shares, but also control over so called "vital infrastructure". The same applies to Standard Oil. Standard Oil as well has also shown a lot of anti-competitive behavior. The company was charged with bribery, spying and extortion.

The problem with Facebook is that it can't really be seen as a vital infrastructure. Also, the cross-platform use of data is not bad per se. The Bundeskartellamt in Germany has already found this out. In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") as the German competition authority has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. Facebook was given twelve months to implement the orders at that time. The FCO allowed that Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp and Instagram collect data. But after Facebook appealed against this decision, the first Cartel the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court expressed massive doubts about the FCO's reasoning on which it based the restrictions. The court decided that Facebook does not have to implement the antitrust office's orders for the duration of the appeal proceedings. With this ruling, the data problem is no longer the sharp sword with which the FCO fought. The Court said that, unlike a paid fee, the data can easily be duplicated, which is why their dedication to Facebook does not weaken the consumer economically.

The FCO decision was also interesting because the FCO argued very extensively. The FCO said that these obligations also include data protection and consumer protection. The Court decision, however, cancelled the de facto split of the company and allows Facebook to merge, evaluate and share the data of all Messenger services.

Conclusion

Overall, I see extreme growth opportunities for Facebook. The lever to use data and users also works in the other direction and to the detriment of Facebook. I think Facebook is on the upswing here right now. The advertising business is the decisive point. Furthermore, I find the possibility of acting as a retailer platform very convincing. From a fundamental historical point of view, Facebook is relatively cheaply valued. Rapid profit growth and regulatory risks have slightly lowered the P/E ratio. But if you consider the ability to generate cash and the ability to offer cross-platform services without antitrust concerns, I think further growth is possible for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.