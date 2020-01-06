Zoom: Valuation Attractive After 35% Pullback

The stock initially traded down ~10% after earnings but has recovered a majority of the losses in the past few weeks.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported a very strong quarter with revenue growing 85%, with nearly 100% revenue growth in international geographies, in addition to operating margin reaching 12.8% during the quarter. Despite the strong financial performance, it seems like investors have become accustomed to bigger revenue beats and put the stock in the penalty box for a little bit, sending the shares down ~10% following earnings.

Despite this, the stock has recovered over recent weeks and is getting close to their pre-Q3 earnings level. Management raised the 2019 revenue guidance by ~$20 million, which admittedly, seemed a little soft given the big Q3 beat and management's record of conservative guidance.

The stock continues to trade at a premium valuation with their forward revenue multiple at nearly 20x, though this is not completely unreasonable given the company's hyper-growth revenue mode combined with strong operating margins for a young company.

After Q2 earnings, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the stock started to retract from their extreme valuation of 35-40x revenue multiple. For any stock on the market, a valuation at that level usually results in much more downside than upside. However, with the stock down ~35% from their late-July high, I think valuation is at a more reasonable level, especially when looking out a few years.

The company is in a unique position where their revenue has consistently been 85%+ with a significant international opportunity still ahead of them. In addition, the company boasts operating margins of 10%+ for 2019, which is extremely impressive given how fast revenue is growing. Typically, software companies don't achieve this level of profitability until they strategically focus on improving profitability at the expense of decelerating revenue.

With the stock trading at ~18x 2020 revenue and ~13x 2021 revenue, I believe the 6-month pullback in the name provides a great buying opportunity. Management's guidance appears to be conservative for Q4 and they will likely provide a beatable number for 2020.

Zoom helps integrate cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging, and a conference room offering into one platform. It currently operates as a freemium model, offering basic meeting solutions for one-to-one meetings free of charge. In addition, the company offers paid plans for a monthly subscription fee. The paid plans give users the ability to host online meets and provide features such as longer meeting time limit, increased number of participants, custom IDs for meetings, recording solutions, and customer support.

Q3 Earnings And Guidance

Q3 earnings continued the company's streak of strong earnings reports. Revenue grew 85% during the quarter to $166.6 million, over $10 million better than expectations. However, it seems like investors were expecting a larger beat, more than the 6%+ beat this quarter. In my opinion, the company continues to set their quarterly expectations at a level where they are able to consistently beat. Even with somewhat conservative guidance, investors are still expecting more, even though the company just grew revenue 85% at a near $600 million run-rate of revenue.

Zoom continues to progress and move up the market, gaining increased share with larger clients. For example, customers with over $100k in TTM revenue grew 97% to 546, an increase of 80 customers compared to the year-ago period. In addition, net dollar expansion rate remained above 130% for the 6th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to expand both into larger customers as well as expand their revenue from their current customer base.

International opportunities continue to remain a priority for the company as over 80% of their revenue remains in the Americas. Growth in the Americas was 82% during the quarter, which was below the company's overall growth rate of 85%. This compares to the company's international revenue growth of 98% during the quarter. The company will continue to focus on international markets as the Americas geography becomes more penetrated and remains competitive. In addition, as international revenue continues to grow at a faster pace, the company's overall revenue stream will become more diverse and the could maintain their current hyper-growth mode.

What remains unique and special about this company is their ability to not only maintain 85%+ revenue growth, but do so at a 12.8% operating margin during the quarter. Gross margin continues to remain among the highest for software companies, coming in at 82.9% during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company saw an increase in both R&D and G&A expenses as the company continues to improve their product. However, S&M expenses came in at 49.5% of revenue, which was down nearly 170bps compared to the year-ago period. This demonstrates the company's ability to leverage their scale to lower operating expenses, even as revenue grows 85% and operating margins improving to 12.8% during the quarter.

The better than expected revenue and operating margin led to EPS of $0.09 during the quarter compared to expectations for $0.03. I believe the company will continue on their path of improved profitability given their operating margins are at a relatively high level considering where their revenue growth is. Typically, faster-growth software companies have negative profitability until they meaningfully decelerate revenue in order to achieve operating leverage and improved margins. This is definitely not the case for Zoom.

For Q4, the company is expecting revenue of $175-176 million and non-GAAP operating income of $17-18 million, representing ~10% margin at the midpoint. EPS is expected to be ~$0.07 during the quarter. Revenue guidance seems to be ~$10 million higher than what consensus expected in addition to EPS being ~$0.04 higher.

For the full year, management is now expecting revenue of $609-610 million, up from their previous guidance of $587-590 million. The ~$20 million raise in revenue was slightly more than the Q3 revenue beat, which demonstrates management's confidence in the business fundamentals. However, with revenue being raised ~$50 million at the midpoint last quarter, investors seem to be a little disappointed with the lower revenue raise.

Non-GAAP operating income is now expected to be $67-68 million, representing ~11% margin at the midpoint, up from ~7.5% expected margin for the company's previous guidance. EPS for the year was also raised to ~$0.27, up from $0.18-0.19 during their last guidance.

Valuation

Zoom continues on their path of beat and raise patterns, however, investors have become accustomed to the beat and the raise being significant. The 85% revenue growth during the quarter was an impressive $10 million above expectations, but at this point, I think investors are expecting the company to easily beat their guidance.

While the company did raise their full year revenue guidance by ~$20 million, the big Q3 beat was the majority of the full year raise. This does make Q4 seem even easier to beat, considering the company's history of beat and raise.

Even though the stock dropped ~10% after earnings, this seemed to be more of a factor of valuation than anything else. The company's financials and industry demand still remain very strong, though investors need to start to right-size the company's relative valuation.

With a current market cap of ~$18.6 billion, cash/investments of ~$800 million and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$17.8 billion. For 2019, management is guiding revenue to $609-610 million, which gives us a solid base to start thinking about both 2020 and 2021. Given that revenue growth for the full year will likely end up over 90%, the company will have a few more years of very strong growth coming their way.

Management has typically provided pretty conservative guidance, but for my quick analysis, I will assume revenue for the full year only meets management's guidance and does not exceed it. Realistically, the company will see revenue growth decelerate over the next few years as the law of large numbers kicks in as the company reaches a $600+ million run-rate revenue level.

Assuming revenue growth in 2020 slows to 65%, we could see 2020 revenue eclipse $1 billion. Given the fact that the company continues to demonstrate strong profitability and 10%+ operating margin, the stock will likely continue to trade at a premium multiple. If revenue were to reach $1 billion in 2020, this would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~17.8x.

We can also see revenue growth decelerate in 2021 and to be conservative, we could estimate only a 40% growth in 2021, resulting in 2021 revenue of $1.4 billion and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~12.7x.

Understandably, it's challenging for many investors to wrap their minds around paying for nearly 13x a 2021 revenue number. However, there are very few companies in the world growing revenue at 90%+ rate who are approaching a $600+ million run-rate. In addition, Zoom has a unique level of profitability this early in the company's lifecycle. The 2019 guidance now implies ~10% operating margin and we should continue to see this level of profitability expand over time as the company gains more scale and better leverages their operating expenses.

I believe management's guidance remains conservative and the company could have several more quarters of big revenue beats. The stock is also likely to perform well over the coming quarters as revenue remains in hyper-growth mode and operating margins remain strong. The challenging part is becoming comfortable with the valuation at these high levels.

For now, I think it is a good buying opportunity even though the stock has recovered a majority of their ~10% post-earnings decline as this name could be a winner for the next several years.

