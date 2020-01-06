Plymouth Industrial REIT: Cheap For A Reason

Plymouth Industrial REIT seems to be the exception with an 8.2% yield.

The industrial sector has been very popular as demand for warehouse and distribution buildings have driven rents higher. The rise of e-commerce has made industrial REITs the darling asset class for investors.

As a result, the dividend yields of most industrial REITs are rather low. There is one notable exception: Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) with an 8.2% yield.

Is PLYM a bargain or cheap for a reason?

Industrial REITs

The U.S. industrial sector is experiencing rising rental rates and declining vacancy rates due primarily to the following factors:

Limited new construction and growing demand.

Positive economic tailwinds: trade growth, inventory rebuilding and increased industrial output.

Growth of e-commerce (transfer of retail tenants to warehouses).

Resurgence in domestic manufacturing.

This trend of rising rents and declining vacancy rates is expected to continue in the coming years.

Exhibit 1: Rent and vacancy estimates

Barry Oxford, a senior research analyst with D.A. Davidson, says we’re in the middle innings of the golden era of industrial REITs, because this sector is so far behind in building out infrastructure for e-commerce.

Mike Landy, president and CEO of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) confirmed that industrial fundamentals are incredibly strong. He points to 10 years of positive net absorption and record occupancy of over 95% for the entire industrial real estate market.

Industrial REITs and Economic Conditions

Strong economic conditions favor industrial REITs as the demand for goods rises. The e-commerce blunderbuss Amazon.com is a perfect example of the need for new warehouses and distribution centers to speed the delivery of goods to customers. The result has been an annual industrial rent growth in major markets of 5.5 percent in the last two years. Since 2010, rents in properties favored by e-commerce companies – warehouses and other logistical space – have increased by more than 100 percent in the hottest markets. Forecasts are for a continuation of this growth rate in the next years despite new facilities coming onto the market.

As e-commerce continues to win market share from brick-and-mortar retailers, surplus retail space is being repurposed for industrial use. Each item purchased online requires triple the warehouse space needed for purchases from brick-and-mortar locations because the demand for speedy deliveries creates substantial inefficiencies. This retail-to-industrial trend, bolstered by population growth and e-commerce sales, addresses weaknesses in existing logistical infrastructure by creating distribution capabilities closer to client locations, that is, consumer and business addresses. A lack of land needed for new distribution facilities in the most desirable locations constrains the growth of new industrial-facility construction in favor of redevelopment.

Exhibit 2: REIT sector cyclicality

When we look at James Picerno’s recession probability we see a very low probability which bodes well for the industrial REIT sector. Exhibit 3: Recession probability

Industrial REIT sector

Compared to the average REIT, industrial REITs have lower debt ratios and a slightly lower payout ratio and hence a higher dividend safety. This justifies that industrial REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT.

Exhibit 4: Dividend safety

The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth. The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, they price REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted, short-term focused equity investors look elsewhere leading to REITs trading at a discount.

The expected growth of industrial REITs is higher than that of the average REIT. This is another reason why industrial REITs should have a higher valuation.

Exhibit 5: Expected growth

REITs in general are fairly valued. Industrial REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth. Industrial REITs in general are currently also fairly valued.

Exhibit 6: Valuation

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently owns and manages 85 properties containing 114 buildings with over eighteen million square feet in eleven states

Plymouth targets investments in industrial properties in secondary markets with investment characteristics that provide attractive risk-adjusted returns compared to many other industrial REITs:

Assets that are positioned for above average growth.

Low vacancy properties in limited supply markets to drive returns.

Industries that are benefiting from the improving U.S. economy.

Exhibit 7: Investment Strategy

Source: Company presentation

Witherell and Pendleton White, Jr., president and CIO of Plymouth, formed Plymouth in 2011 as a private REIT focused on industrial assets. In June 2017, Plymouth went public. Since the IPO PLYM slightly outperformed the general REIT market slightly.

Exhibit 8: Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha

After a very weak share performance in the fourth quarter of 2018 (which points to a greater cyclicality), PLYM outperformed strongly in 2019 thanks to the receding recession fears.

Exhibit 9: Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite this good performance PLYM trades much cheaper than the average industrial REIT.

Exhibit 10: Valuation

Compared to the average industrial REITs, PLYM has much higher debt ratios and a higher pay-out ratio. This justifies that PLYM should trade at a huge discount to the average industrial REIT.

Exhibit 11: Dividend safety

PLYM is trading at a discount to NAV while the average industrial REIT is trading at premium to NAV.

The expected growth of PLYM is lower than the average industrial REIT. This is another reason why PLYM should trade at a sizable discount to the average industrial REIT.

Exhibit 12: Expected growth

When a REIT’s equity price is trading above the value of its real estate, it can issue shares to raise capital in the secondary market and acquire properties accretively.

Growth is more difficult for REITs with share prices trading at a discount to their NAV. The challenge for those companies is how they will resolve the discount from the private market value of the real estate. The good-quality companies trading at a discount have good management that take the right steps to narrow the discount. That means selling property at a value around (or above) market value and using the proceeds to buy back shares at a discount to NAV. This is not what PLYM is doing. On the contrary, PLYM is issuing equity and acquiring assets as if they were trading at a big premium to NAV. They have off course so much debt that they have to raise equity even at prices below NAV.

The result is very tepid estimated growth for this and next year.

Exhibit 13: FFO estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

The high debt load also leads to no growth in dividends.

Exhibit 14: Dividend estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

When we look at PLYM’s dividend yield history it becomes clear that it so far almost never traded at a yield below 8%.

Exhibit 15: Dividend yield

Source: Koyfin

Given the low expected growth and the low dividend safety we see no reason why PLYM should suddenly start trading at a yield below 8%.

Conclusion

After the nice performance and despite the nice dividend yield we would advise to take profits on PLYM once the dividend yield drops below 8%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.