A Retirement Portfolio With U.S. And Asia Ex Japan Mutual Funds

Two buy-and-hold long-term asset switching strategies, performed exceedingly well with CAGR of 21.60% and 28% over the period from 1/1991 to 12/2019.

A momentum strategy switching between VFINX, PRASX and VUSTX had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.88% over the period from 1/1991 to 12/2019.

The US and Asia stock markets have had long periods of big differences in their performance during global bull markets. Investors may take advantage of these facts by using momentum.

Introduction

In this article we present the performance results of two strategies applied to a 3-fund portfolio. We selected two equity funds, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) and the T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund (PRASX) and one treasury bond fund, the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund (VUSTX). The Asia/Pacific fund PRASX was started in September 1990 and holds net assets of around 3 billion US dollars.

Based on the availability of price data for the mutual funds, we are able to study the performance of the portfolio for 29 years starting from January 1991 on. Following is a table with the performance of these mutual funds over the 1991 - 2019 period.

Mutual Fund Data

Table 1. Mutual Fund performance statistics Fund Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio VFINX $10,000 $172,740 10.32% 14.07% -37.02% -50.97% 0.59 0.87 PRASX $10,000 $119,101 8.92% 22.82% -60.99% -67.50% 0.38 0.57 VUSTX $10,000 $81,407 7.50% 9.90% -13.03% -16.68% 0.52 0.88

Safe Withdrawal Rate 10.14% 7.24% 7.44%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 7.29% 6.09% 4.86%

Figure 1: Equity curves for the funds as buy-and-hold portfolios

As can be seen in figure 1, VFINX had 3 long periods of strong uptrend and two periods of deep declines. The “bear markets” in VFINX lasted from 3/2000 to 3/2003 and from 12/2007 to 3/2009. These two bear markets were present in the Asian markets with the same time intervals. The Asian markets, PRASX had an additional bear market from 8/1997 to 8/1998.

It is of interest to compare the relative performance of the equity funds during the bull market periods. From figure 1 it is obvious that the Asian markets PRASX outperformed during the 2003 – 2007 bull market. During the other two bull markets, 1991 – 2000 and 2009 – 2019, overall the US equities outperformed, although if one looks in detail to see what happened at shorter time horizons, one can identify three shorter periods when PRASX showed stronger uptrends: 1/1991 – 12/1993, 7/1998 – 3/2000, and 3/2009 – 7/2011.

From table 1 we see that VFINX produced the highest total return. It had a perpetual withdrawal rate of 7.29%, well over the 4% rule, the required rate for retirement accounts. In fact, all three funds allowed withdrawals above the 4% rule.

Momentum Strategy

The [PRASX, VFINX, VUSTX] portfolio is analyzed as a retirement portfolio, that is, no additional money is invested. In our simulation, we will not make any withdrawals; instead we will report the safe withdrawal rates computed with the portfolio visualizer application at www.portfoliovisualizer.com.

This portfolio is managed with a dual momentum strategy. Details about the implementation of the dual momentum strategy can be found at the portfolio visualizer site under the FAQ tab, “Methodology” heading.

Here are a few model asset choices and parameters:

Single performance period: 3 months

Absolute Momentum Asset: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv (VBMFX)

Out-of-Market Asset: VUSTX

At the end of each month, if the return of VBMFX is greater than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the asset with the highest 3-month return. Otherwise, if the return of VBMFX is lower than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the out-of-market asset, VUSTX.

In table 2 we show the market timing results for the PRASX, VFINX, VUSTX portfolio from 1991 to 2019. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for FEMKX (Sep 1990 - Dec 2019).

Table 2. Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolio Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $922,341 16.88% 14.88% -3.34% -23.62% 0.95 1.90 VFINX $10,000 $172,740 10.32% 14.07% -37.02% -50.97% 0.59 0.87

Safe Withdrawal Rate 13.16% 10.14%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 12.50% 7.29%

Figure 2: Equity curves for [FEMKX, VFINX, VUSTX] timing portfolio and VFINX buy-and-hold

In figure 2 we see that the momentum strategy has performed consistently over the whole interval from 1991 to 2019. It had four years with negative returns: 1992 (-3.34%), 2000 (-1.76%), 2008 (-0.38%) and 2010 (-1.73%). The maximum drawdown of -23.62% occurred in May 2008.

The perpetual withdrawal rate of the timing portfolio is 13.16%. The portfolio is suitable for retirement accounts, allowing for high rates of withdrawal together with increases in capital.

Long-Term Asset Switching Strategies

From 1991 to 2019 there were five market regime periods: three bull markets and two bear markets. If an investor were able to correctly identify the starting and ending dates of each bear market, that investor could manage the account by simply switching the asset in which the portfolio was invested at those four dates. For easy reference, let’s call it “The Asset Switching Strategy 1.”

Here are the periods for the asset switching strategy 1.

1/1991 – 2/2000: 100% VFINX

3/2000 – 3/2003: 100% VUSTX

4/2003 – 10/2007: 100% PRASX

11/2007 – 2/2009: 100% TLT

3/2009 – 12/2019: 100% VFIX

Further improvement can be made by identifying relatively long periods of the bull markets when one of the equity funds clearly outperforms. There are three additional periods when PRASX had bigger gains than VFINX: 1/1991 - 12/1993, 8/1998 – 3/2000, and 3/2009 – 7/2011. In the performance table below, we call it “Asset Switching 2.”

Here are the periods for the asset switching strategy 2.

1/1991 – 12/1993: 100% PRASX

1/1994 – 7/1998: 100% VFINX

8/1998 – 2/2000: 100% PRASX

3/2000 – 3/2003: 100% VUSTX

4/2003 – 10/2007: 100% PRASX

11/2007 – 2/2009: 100% VUSTX

3/2009 – 7/2011: 100% PRASX

3/2009 – 12/2019: 100% VFIX

The asset switching strategies were simulated using, separately for each period, the “Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation” application at Portfolio Visualizer web site. The results were manually assembled in an Excel spreadsheet.

Table 3: Performance statistics for the momentum and asset switching strategies

Strategy Initial Final CAGR Maximum Number Balance Balance Drawdown Rebalances Momentum $10,000 $922,341 16.88% -23.62% 133 Asset Switching 1 $10,000 $2,902,017 21.60% -19.53% 4 Asset Switching 2 $10,000 $12,863,314 28.00% -13.55% 7

The graph below shows the equity curves for the momentum and asset switching strategies.

Figure 3. Equity curves for momentum and asset switching 2 strategies

Source: Created by author in Excel

Both table 3 and figure 3 illustrate the solid outperformance of the asset switching strategies. The asset switching strategies achieved CAGRs of 21.60% and 28.00%, compared to 16.88% for the momentum strategy. Additionally, it did so with much less management efforts. While the momentum strategy made 133 asset allocation trades over the 29-year period, the asset switching required only 4 or 7 asset reallocations.

Conclusions

The momentum strategy performs well over long periods of time. Although, it has periods of underperformance during bull markets, those periods are seldom longer than about one year. From 1991 to 1992, we see three years when momentum underperformed: 1992, 2016 and 2019. It always outperformed during bear markets: 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2008. Other years, when markets suffer severe corrections, it outperformed by a large margin: 1993, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2011,2014 and 2018.

As was shown in a previous article, the optimal performance period has changed over time. In the 1990s it used to be 12 months. For the last decade, it drifted to 3 months. Fortunately, the performance is good for a wide range of this parameter. In our simulation we used a period of 3 months. The achievable performance would improve somewhat if one could estimate the optimal performance period. As an example, we obtained an increase of CAGR from 16.88% to 17.46%, when we used a period to 12 months from 1991 to 2007, and a period of 3 months from 2008 to 2019.

We observe that the long-term asset switching strategies could achieve much better results if an investor was able to correctly estimate the regime changing in the markets. While this task is extremely hard, we decided to propose it for consideration. It, definitely, can be used as a post goal for top performance strategies.

Although no guarantees can be made, we believe that the momentum and asset switching strategies are robust and have good chances to continue their strong performance in the future.

Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.

