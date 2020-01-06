I'm A Big Fan Of Kimberly-Clark But There's No Reason To Buy Now

Even from the perspective of a dividend investor, the current time is historically bad for an investment. Since 1991 there have only been two years with a lower dividend yield.

Introduction

I have some Kimberly-Clark (KMB) shares in my own diversified retirement portfolio. From time to time, I am faced with the question of which company I should increase my investment in. At the turn of the year this question came up again and I looked to see if I should buy Kimberly-Clark again or not. I don't want any company to account for more than 5 percent of the portfolio through my investments alone). Currently, my Kimberly-Clark shares make up 2.5 percent of my portfolio. Accordingly, I still have some capacity. However, after thorough due diligence I decided to wait with an additional purchase at Kimberly-Clark. I have graphically summarized my main reasons below. In summary, if you look at Kimberly-Clark's competitors, comparative fundamental considerations speak against a further investment. Furthermore and if one then takes a closer look at Kimberly-Clark's historical dividend characteristics, no great potential can be found there despite an expected (small) dividend increase.

Analysis

First, however, I will explain the main reasons why I bought Kimberly-Clark shares in recent years to build up my portfolio. These reasons still speak for an investment today, of course, but have lost some of their weight in view of the counter-arguments listed below, as far as the question of further investments is concerned.

If you look at the business model, there is very little that you cannot like about the company. According to the company, 25% of all people in the world use a company product at least once a day. The company produces strong brands such Huggies, Kleenex and Scott. The three segments "Personal Care", "Consumer Tissue" and "K-C Professional" are divided sensibly and conservatively, with the largest segment also being the most profitable:

It is also great that the company is globally active and generates about half of its sales outside the USA. This makes the company less dependent on individual economic downturns in individual countries. In addition, the company has given much pleasure to its shareholders since the great economic crisis.

But if you look at the fundamental comparison with competitors that I have compiled below, the arguments for investing in Kimberly-Clark at this point in time fade away. I used the following companies for the comparison:

Uniliver (UL, UN)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)

Clorox (CLX)

The results are as follows:

At first, we can see here that the company is even fairly valued compared to the others. Only Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser have a forward P/E ratio below 20. That seems to be a good thing. But I think you don't necessarily have to buy a company because it has a lower P/E ratio than its competitors. When I bought the company in the USD 105-110 range, the valuation looked somewhat different. If one looks above all at how revenue and EBITDA have developed, the "low" P/E ratio quickly relativises itself. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is certainly not the leading company in terms of profitability either.

Conversely, the 47 years of uninterrupted dividend increases indicate that the company is a safe bank, at least in terms of dividends. Likewise, the dividend yield is not even that bad. Only Unilever has a higher yield. But if investors take a closer look at Kimberly-Clark's historical dividend characteristics, it seems to be not the best moment to buy the company only for the yield. For this purpose, I have prepared the following overview, from which it is easy to see that even from the perspective of a dividend investor, the current time is historically bad for an investment. Since 1991 there have only been two years with a lower dividend yield. These were the years 1999 and 2000:

Admittedly (and this shows that not everything is black or white), none of this would be so bad if investors could expect higher dividend increases this year. I do not expect Kimberly-Clark to achieve high dividend increases in the future. Although there will certainly be an increase this year as well, it will be relatively small. It can be seen that in recent years the company has been stuck in a situation in which it has increased its dividends only slightly. Here too, there are only a few years since 1991 that are below the red line and many more years that are far above it. In view of the low growth, I am also in favor of the company not exceeding its payout ratio of almost 60 much further:

The net common payout yield is correspondingly low. With this very useful metric, we can see that the shareholders benefit of holding Kimberly-Clark shares is pretty low at the moment. According to YCharts, the net common payout ratio can be defined as

the percent a company has sent back to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends based on a company's market cap. If a company with a 500 million market cap has purchased 50 million of stock and has a dividend yield of 10% over the last twelve months, the net payout yield would be 20%.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is a great company and I still see it as a great opportunity to invest in a conservative company in order to build a long-term retirement portfolio. However, the table above has shown that the whole industry seems a bit overheated. Given that, I don't expect a lot of upside potential. Overall I rate Kimberly-Clark only neutral.

