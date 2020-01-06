War Threat Will Give Commodities A Boost

After lying dormant for years, the threat of war has again become a source of consternation for millions of Americans after last week’s air strike in Baghdad sparked widespread fears over a possible conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Yet the threat of military conflict involving the U.S. and Iran will give a much-needed boost to commodities prices, regardless of whether or not war actually happens. Here I'll make the bullish case for crude oil and other inflation-sensitive commodities in light of the latest tensions in the Middle East.

Americans are understandably scared over the possibility of entering a major war with Iran in 2020. The fear that the U.S. may soon be at war again was so strong last week that it caused the U.S. Selective Service System’s web site to crash. There is also a concern among many investors that the war threat may cause significant losses for equity investors in the near term.

This fear isn't completely without foundation, though it should be noted that the equity market took the latest war threat in stride. The outbreak of the last major war in late 2001, when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, was accompanied by a brief rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). However, the rally quickly faded and was followed by a steep decline in the months that followed. It wasn’t until nearly a year-and-a-half after the invasion that a vicious bear market for corporate shares finally ended. Of course, the stock market's fundamental position today is far better than it was then which makes a bear market exceedingly unlikely.

The main point to consider, however, is that while equity investors suffered in the early stages of the previous military conflict involving the U.S., commodity investors profited handsomely. It’s axiomatic that war is inflationary due to the heavy consumption of natural resources involved in military conflicts. There is also, of course, an oil-related aspect of conflicts involving the Middle East. Consequently, energy prices have typically soared whenever the specter of a Mideast war has reared its ugly head.

The dollar index (DXY) also typically experiences sustained downside pressure in the face of war due to stimulus measures on the part of the U.S. government. A recent study by the Institute for Economics and Peace, for example, found that both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars were completely financed by deficit spending. At the same time, taxes were lowered and the Federal Reserve embarked upon a loose monetary policy. Collectively, these measures resulted in a weak dollar and significantly higher commodity prices during the war years of the early 2000s. (See dollar index chart from 2002, below).

Source: BigCharts

Even if war doesn’t happen in the near term, if investors so much as think there’s a good chance the U.S. could be at war with Iran in the foreseeable future, it could be enough to give oil prices a continued boost. Last Friday’s U.S. airstrike that resulted in the death of Iranian General Soleimani is being characterized by some military analysts as “hugely significant.” It subsequently resulted in a sharp spike in the crude oil price (below). Prior to that, in mid-September 2019, drone attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and resulted in another big spike in the oil price.

Source: BigCharts

Clearly then, the oil market remains hyper-sensitive to military threats involving the Mideast region. A continued threat of conflict between the U.S. and Iran will further increase the likelihood for the inflation of hard asset prices. Moreover, with the intermediate-term trend of the dollar index in decline, the odds in the coming months strongly favor additional across-the-board strength in commodity prices.

Source: BigCharts

Even without a “hot” war, the stimulus provided by rising oil prices will provide will go a long way toward increasing the U.S. inflation rate. And right now, a healthy dose of inflation would not only lift commodity prices, it would also encourage Americans to spend some of their excess cash holdings and thereby increase the velocity of money, or the rate at which money changes hands.

The strongest periods for commodity price performance have historically occurred when the personal savings rate is in decline and money velocity is rising. A declining trend in personal savings implies that individuals are confident about their economic future and are willing to spend and invest. When the savings rate is rising, by contrast, it suggests a lack of confidence on the part of consumers.

The following graph puts into perspective the higher average savings rate among Americans since 2008. A continued drop in the dollar’s value, however, would further boost energy prices along with the value of other resources by encouraging savers to swap their greenbacks for hard assets. Source: St. Louis Fed

In conclusion, while some may fear the outbreak of another war, commodity traders and investors need not fear the effects that war, or the threat of war, will have on the natural resources market. As discussed here, commodity prices stand to benefit from the uncertainties swirling around the Middle East. While it’s only natural to worry about a declining U.S. dollar index, the higher commodity prices that a weaker dollar brings will ultimately prove quite profitable for natural resource investors. A bullish intermediate-term posture toward commodities is therefore justified.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profit in CANE and raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $6.80 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.