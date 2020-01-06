Big Lots Preps For Bigger

Based on the proven growth potential and savings projections as well as compared to appropriate peers, it trades at a discount despite a healthy bump to share price in early December.

But, a year later, Bruce Thorn has alleviated my concern and uncertainty. The company spent 2019 executing on both old and new plans and prepping for the future.

Last year, I wasn't convinced Big Lots had found the right CEO. My investment club chose to sideline an investment. Based solely on share price, this was a prudent decision.

Last January, I wasn't convinced Big Lots (BIG) had found the right CEO in Bruce Thorn. At the time, he'd been at the helm only one quarter. Some of his first steps resonated with me - but not all.

He did light a fire under the retailer's plans for its Store of the Future remodels.

We intend to move swiftly here accelerating the number of remodels in 2019, and challenging ourselves to get through the majority of the fleet in the next three years, quicker than originally planned.

On the other hand, despite spending his first two months in the trenches of Big Lots' operations and immersing himself in the ideas and culture of the company, he opted to engage third-party consulting. This type of expense always raises a concern relative to earning a return on the investment.

We've engaged a team of experts to help us enhance and accelerate our growth strategy and also help us expand margins and improve our bottom line longer term. Our leadership team will be working in tandem with this outsourced team to identify ways that we can strengthen and grow our "ownable" and "winnable" categories, while identifying new opportunities to drive productivity and improve customer traffic trends. Simultaneously, we will be searching for opportunities to enhance profitability and future growth efforts.

Despite my uncertainty because the retailer had traded at a five-year low down to $26.21 on December 24, 2018, my investment club's interest was piqued. Ultimately, we chose to stay on the sidelines in 2019. Instead, we focused on our venture into preferred stock investments. As it has turned out, ours was a prudent decision - at least relative to share price.

Share Price Status One Year Later

Big Lots' share price dipped below $20 in November and early December 2019. After third quarter reporting on December 6th, it bounced significantly. Still, it's trading approximately 10% lower than this same time last year.

As well, as we suspected, Big Lots stalled its dividend growth and focused shareholder return on share repurchases. In March 2019, the company's Board authorized a $50 million buyback. The retailer exhausted the authorization in short order by repurchasing 1.3 million shares the next quarter. The dividend, comparatively, has not been increased since March 2018.

2019 Third Quarter Report

As mentioned above, the market embraced the retailer's third quarter results. In the quarter ending November 2, 2019, Big Lots completed the sale of its distribution center in Rancho Cucamongo, California. Net proceeds from the sale were $190.3 million. The gain on the sale was $178.5 million while the after-tax gain was $136.6 million. Approximately $69 million of the proceeds were allocated toward the purchase of the retailer's corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

As a result of the sale, GAAP earnings were positive at $3.25 per share and are not comparable to the 2018 third quarter loss of $0.16 per share. However, excluding the real estate sale and other transformation costs, the retailer would have reported a loss of $0.18 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Acknowledging the difference in the outstanding share count due to share buybacks, a clearer comparison is revealed in the 2019 third quarter net loss of $7 million as compared to the $6.6 million net loss in the 2018 third quarter.

Sales did improve year-over-year from $1.15 billion in 2018 to $1.17 billion for the third quarter of 2019. The net increase of 3 stores compared to prior year as well as relocated stores contributed to improved sales. In contrast, comparable store sales were down 0.1% year-over-year.

Thus, at first glance, the revenue and income numbers don't appear to have spurred the share price recovery. Furthermore, despite the gain on the sale of the distribution center, Big Lots' debt obligations have also increased noticeably year-over-year. In November 2017, the retailer entered into a lease for a distribution center in Apple Valley, California. The lease began in the second quarter of 2019. In August 2019, the retailer secured a $70 million term note for equipment at the new distribution center. Additionally, obligations under the 2018 credit agreement increased $73 million year-over-year from $374 million to $447 million. However, considering the holiday season and real estate sale, the retailer is projecting significant improvement in this area by fiscal year-end.

We foresee ending fiscal 2019 with total long-term debt close to or somewhat lower than the prior figure of $374 million.

Big Lots' Transition

Of the changes activated in 2019, some can be traced back to previous management's mission while others unfolded under Mr. Thorn's leadership.

The Store of the Future remodels were already in play when Mr. Thorn came on board. As mentioned previously, he did escalate the pace. By the end of the 2019 third quarter, 32% of stores, 452, had either been opened or remodeled with the format. By the end of 2020, half of the retailer's stores should be completed. And, by the end of 2021, it expects to have completed the majority, approximately 90%, of locations. These stores are seeing increased sales at a high single-digit percentage. The increases are a result of an increased number of transactions as well as a bigger basket in the Furniture, Seasonal and Soft Home merchandise categories.

Aligned with the intent to put the Furniture category front and center in the Store of the Future format, in mid-October 2018, Big Lots cast a $38 billion bid in the asset auction of bankrupt Home Heritage Group including brands Broyhill, Thomasville, Henredon, and Drexel. It lost the auction to Authentic Brand Groups. Yet, in November 2018, Authentic Brand Groups disclosed it had sold the Broyhill assets to an unnamed retailer. By mid-February 2019, it was released the unnamed retailer was indeed Big Lots. The retailer is now prepared for a January 2020 launch.

By early March, the third-party consultants had validated the three categories, Furniture, Seasonal and Soft Home, as well as the Consumables category as "winnable" and "ownable" for Big Lots.

We learned consumers have a strong association with us emotionally and functionally for price, value and treasure hunt. There are three critical elements to the customer value proposition that have emerged as the anchor for our growth strategy. First, be the authority on price and value. Second, increase accessibility of surprise and delight. And, finally, grow home and life's occasions.

In the summer of 2019, Big Lots launched its BOPIS program - Buy Online, Pickup In Store. The third quarter was the first full quarter with BOPIS functionality available in all stores.

We continue to receive more orders per day per store than anticipated. And the average order value continues to trend higher than our original estimates. (emphasis added)

I used Big Lots' BOPIS function during this holiday shopping season in response to a one-day deal. Just as the company has experienced, I spent more in the store when I went to pick up my order. But, the transaction was not without incident. One of the items listed online as available was actually unavailable. As well, one of the items I had thought I'd have to drive across town to buy was actually available in the store. The associate confided the inventory listed online is not yet reliable. He also validated the one-day deal had indeed drove BOPIS orders by a multiple of at least 8 that day. Unfortunately, he related the store had not been given any prior heads-up about the deal to allow them to prepare for the increase in both BOPIS and onsite traffic. These problems, though initially frustrating, should be easily fixable.

In the 2019 second quarter, Big Lots tested a new merchandising approach dubbed The Lot. The Lot is a 500 square foot area near the front of stores featuring seasonally-themed surprises.

Our test stores have been experiencing a 1% to 2% total store comp lift with our theme presentations. (emphasis added)

As would be expected in any transformation, Big Lots has also placed a focus on cost savings nicknamed "Fund the Journey". Its initial target was a reduction of $100 million in costs over three years, through 2021. By the 2019 third quarter, the retailer's progress made it evident this initial target is too low.

Based on work we've done since that initial estimate, we now expect to achieve that goal by the end of 2020 and that we will continue to drive the overall figure higher. (emphasis added)

Pending Break-Out

Big Lots has proven there is indeed potential for revenue growth resulting from its ongoing implementation of the Store of the Future remodels, implementation of The Lot with seasonally-themed merchandising surprises, continued honing of its BOPIS program and upcoming launch of Broyhill furniture. It has also projected additional cost savings resulting from its Fund the Journey initiative. Considering this near-term growth potential and savings projection, it seems reasonable to trust the retailer's longer-term projection for something bigger.

After a year of transition and restructuring in 2019, we expect 2020 to deliver significant improvement in comps and return to earnings growth as the fruits of our transformational efforts begin to be realized. Returning to EBIT and EPS growth will be a key step on our journey and we expect the rate of progress to accelerate in 2021 and 2022. (emphasis added)

Furthermore, reliable testaments may be garnered from Big Lots' shoppers documenting their reaction on unsponsored YouTube (GOOG) videos (examples here and here - I'll admit after becoming engrossed in so many, I neglected to capture all the comments and links).

Where am I? I think people forget that Big Lots has furniture but they do. I have heard from a million people - this is like Kirkland's meets Pottery Barn meets the prices of Walmart. There's like legit furniture here.

Valuation Considerations

It's interesting Big Lots' peers, even on Seeking Alpha, are considered to be Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Five Below (FIVE). Yet, the company is transitioning to a retail space dissimilar to these discounters. I would propose Target (TGT), T.J. Maxx (TJX), and Ross Stores (ROST) are a fairer comparison.

Big Lots' full-year guidance for fiscal 2019 earnings is a range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share. With its share price trading at less than $30, Big Lots' key ratios fall far short compared to this new subset of peers.

In the third quarter earnings call, Mr. Thorn hinted the fourth quarter was off to a solid start.

Sales in the month of November, which included Thanksgiving and Black Friday were ahead of plan and we are excited by the response from customers to our holiday assortments. (emphasis added)

Fourth quarter and full-year results should be reported in early March. If the market reacts to positive results for the last quarter, in the same manner, it did for third quarter results, shares could break through the $30 mark. Thus, interested investors may want to start or build a position sooner rather than later. Still, until they break through the $55 mark, it would be difficult to consider shares overvalued.

After observing his first year at the helm, Mr. Thorn has alleviated my concern and uncertainty. As such, Big Lots will be on my investment club's list for consideration in the first quarter of 2020.

