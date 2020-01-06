Clorox Is Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Clorox Co. (CLX) are basically flat, having dropped about 1.25% over the past twelve months, thus underperforming the overall market fairly substantially. The relative underperformance of this great dividend payer put the company on my radar, and I set out to answer whether I think the shares now represent good value or not. I’ll answer the question by doing a reasonably deep dive into the financials and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. I’ll come right to the point. This is a great company, with a great management team. It’s obviously got a wonderful dividend history.

The problem is that the market knows all of that and all of that good news (and more) is already “priced in.” For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares of this great business. Thankfully, the options market offers an opportunity that presents investors a win-win trade. If the shares remain elevated, the investor takes the premium. If the shares languish, the investor may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that’s about 16% below the current level. At that price, the chances of great long-term returns are greatly heightened, so I consider that a win also. Prior to getting into the analysis proper, I’ll introduce another variable that I look at when judging a company: customer satisfaction.

Customer Satisfaction

In preparing to write this piece, I came across some interesting research on the relationship between customer satisfaction and market returns. Fellow contributor Kelly Stewart made a great call by applying this theory to Clorox and making outsized gains as a result. While it seems that Clorox has slipped somewhat in the rankings, it remains a crowd favourite and I think investors would be wise to take note of both this specific instance, and the general idea that paying attention to customer satisfaction can yield greater shareholder returns.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of Clorox’s financial statements reveals that this remains a growth company. Over the past five years, for instance, revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of 2.25% and 7.2% respectively.

In addition, management has been quite shareholder-friendly, particularly as evidenced by the fact that they’ve returned just over $3.4 billion to shareholders over the past five years. Just under $1.2 billion of this was in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from ever-growing dividend payments. In addition, this combination of growing dividends and reasonable payout ratio (about 65% as of the most recent quarter), suggests to me that there’s reason to believe that dividend growth will continue over the next five years.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, although the level of debt has grown over the past few years, I’m not overly concerned for a few reasons. First, the weighted interest rate on long-term debt of ~3.8% isn’t excessive in my view. In fact, cash on hand covers more than a year of interest expenses. Also, fully 60.7% of long-term debt is due in 2024 or later. Finally, in spite of the fact that long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 5% over the past five years, the total interest expense has actually declined by 3%, so the cost of the debt is obviously much lower. For these reasons, I’m not worried about a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon.

Finally, the first quarter of FY 2020 to the same period a year ago indicates a bit of a slowdown relative to Q1 2018. Revenue is down about 3.7% relative to the same period a year ago, and net income is down 3.33%. I’m not concerned about this and consider it part of the normal part of the cyclical nature of any business. It should also be pointed out that Q1 of 2018 was a relatively good quarter, with revenues up by 4.2% and net income up by 9.4% relative to Q1 of 2017. For that reason, this apparent “slowdown” is a non-issue in my view.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I frequently make a great deal of the fact that a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor pays too much for future cash flows. For that reason, we need to examine the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I need to do this because stocks have a history of being influenced by forces that have nothing to do with the business. For example, why does the overnight rate affect the price of, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), for example. In any case, I need to talk about the stock, and in particular I need to try to understand whether the shares are optimistically or pessimistically priced. If the market is too optimistic about the company, I consider that troublesome because market history demonstrates to us that optimism is eventually punished, sometimes severely.

I judge optimism in a couple of ways, most simply by looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash, etc.). In particular, I want to compare this ratio to the company’s own past and to the overall market. On that basis, I’d say that Clorox has been more attractively priced in the past (in particular Spring of 2018), but it’s neither excessively cheap nor excessively expensive per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition, I judge the optimism embedded in the price of the shares by looking at the market’s assumptions embedded in the current price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use stock price itself in a fairly standard finance formula to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and thus work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. Applying this methodology to Clorox suggests that the market currently seems to believe that the company will grow at a perpetual rate of ~6.25%, which I consider a bit rich.

Options To The Rescue

In my opinion, it’s obvious that this is an excellent, recession-resistant business that is very well run by shareholder-friendly managers. At the same time, it ranks high in customer satisfaction, and that also drives shareholder returns. The problem in my view is the valuation. It’s quite possible that 1 week of very poor price returns can wipe out several years of dividend payments, so we must remain disciplined about never overpaying for stocks. Thankfully, the options market presents what I consider to be a “win-win” trade. If investors sell put options on this wonderful business, they either: a) simply pocket premia or b) buy this great business at a price that they consider to be very conducive to great long-term returns.

At the moment, my preferred short put here is the July Clorox put with a strike of $130. These are currently bid-asked at $1.70-$1.90. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying at a price ~16% below the current level. Holding all else constant, at that price, the TTM PE drops to 20.5 and the dividend yield climbs to 3.25%. Note that it’s been 75 weeks since Clorox closed at $130 or less, so I’m skeptical that these puts will be exercised, but I can hope.

Conclusion

Investors need to be reminded that the more they pay for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason, we need to avoid overpaying at all costs. While I consider Clorox a great business, the shares are a bit rich in my view. Thankfully, the options market presents investors an alternative to the tedious waiting for shares to fall in price. If the shares remain elevated, the investor simply pockets the premium. If, as I suspect will happen eventually, shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a price 16% more favourable than the current level. Thus, I consider selling puts a “win-win” strategy that’s particularly appropriate in this case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.