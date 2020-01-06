Square's Stock Is Seeing A Positive Momentum Shift

Square's (SQ) stock may be ready to rise to start 2020 despite a lousy ending to 2019. The stock has seen some bullish option flow in recent days that indicate the stock can increase by as much as 22% by the end of March. It could amount to a big jump for the stock if everything goes correctly.

It is not to say there aren't some who think the stock won't perform well in the future. The sell-side analyst's shop, Wolfe Research, downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform with a $70 price target on January 6.

In a side note, you can track all of my free articles written on Square and Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Optimistic Option Flow

On January 2, the open interest level for the Square March 20 $75 calls rose by roughly 10,700 contracts. The data provided by Trade Alert indicated that the call contracts traded on the ASK, a sign that a trader bought the calls. The data shows the trader purchased the contracts for around $0.85. That would mean that the stock would need to rise to approximately $75.85 to break even, a gain of roughly 22.9% by the expiration date from the stock's current price of $61.74 on January 6.

Technical Charts Point To Shifting Momentum

The technical chart is also pointing to a stock that is likely to rise in the future. The shares have found a meaningful level of technical support in the $60.50 to $61 region. Currently, the stock is stuck in a trading channel that is taking it lower. However, should the stock break above the downtrend and resistance at $63, then it could rally to around $67.35, a gain of about 9%.

More importantly, the relative strength index is flashing bullish trends. It has been steadily trending higher since the middle of August and serves as an indication that positive momentum is finally entering the shares.

Analysts Cutting Estimates Serves As Risk

The recent analyst downgrade for the stock is just one negative overhang on the company. The most significant overhang, as noted previously, is the company's history of disappointing investors come earnings time. Historically, the company has delivered better-than-expected results only to issue weaker-than-expected guidance, which has negatively hurt the performance of the stock. It also presents one of the most significant risks when it comes to future stock performance.

Additionally, analysts have been trimming their earnings estimates for the company in 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of 2019, analysts' earnings estimates have declined by 13% and 25%, respectively. That has brought forecasts for 2020 down to just $0.96 per share and $1.34 per share in 2021.

Valuation Is High

With earnings estimates falling, the stock's valuation remains very high, especially when compared to peers, at 48 times 2021 estimates. Compare that to PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), which trades at 26 times 2021 earnings, or Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) at 20.4, it makes Square look extremely expensive. It also means that Square's valuation doesn't allow any room for earnings estimates to fall further and zero space for it to issue weak guidance when it reports results in February.

For now, there is hope that Square can rebound off its weak finish to 2019 with the potential for a momentum shift. But for any bullish momentum to last beyond February, its next earnings date, the company is going to need to do something it typically doesn't, beat analysts' expectations, and raise guidance.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.