Popular Inc Currently Quite Pricey

The estimated one-year ahead target price is below the current market price; hence, the stock does not currently appear to be attractive.

Earnings are expected to decline on the back of an increase in non-interest expense. Loan growth is expected to counter some of the pressure on the bottom-line.

Earnings of Popular Inc. (BPOP) are expected to slightly decline in 2020 as a normal increase in non-interest expense undermines loan growth. Further pressure is expected from the high sensitivity of BPOP's net interest margin to interest rate movement. BPOP's equity is expected to take a substantial hit from the implementation of CECL in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the significant erosion in equity book value, my estimated one-year ahead target price arrives at only $55.2, which is 5.5% below BPOP's current market price. As a result, I believe it is better to wait for an attractive market price than to invest at current levels.

Improvement in Puerto Rico's Economy to Support Loan Growth

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, management expects loan growth to remain flat in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. After remaining mostly flat, I'm expecting BPOP's loan growth to post some recovery in 2020. The economy of BPOP's main market, Puerto Rico, is on track for improvement since the devastating hurricane in 2017. As mentioned in the latest report by the Economic Development Bank, Puerto Rico's activity index rose by 0.4% in October 2019, the first positive growth after four year-over-year consecutive declines. Furthermore, the region's unemployment has trended downwards throughout 2019, with only a slight relapse in the last two months of the year. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate is shown in the chart below.

A possible trigger for credit demand in Puerto Rico will be the flow of federal recovery funds, which have recently slowed. There is currently little news on the funds' disbursement, but if the flow increases to the promised level then credit demand in BPOP's main market can receive a boost. Another trigger for loan growth in the future can be merger and acquisition activity. The management commented in the conference call that they are open to mergers as BPOP has excess capital, but there has been no announcement yet. Moreover, the management believes that the exit of two international banks, Scotia and Santander, in the first half of 2020 will provide opportunity for growth.

Based on the outlook of economic recovery in Puerto Rico, I'm expecting BPOP's loan growth to slightly improve to 2.4% in 2020 from an estimated 2.1% in 2019. The following table presents my income statement estimates.

Margin to Compress Upon High Asset Sensitivity

BPOP has an asset-sensitive position, meaning that the impact of an interest rate cut on yields outweighs the impact on funding cost, thereby leading to a decline in net interest margin, or NIM. The high sensitivity of yields relative to funding cost is partly attributable to a high level of money market and short-term investments that are interest rate sensitive, as mentioned in the third quarter 10-Q filing. Moreover, approximately 30% of BPOP’s loan portfolio comprised of variable rate loans as at September 30, 2019. In addition, as mentioned in the 10-Q, BPOP's core deposit base has low elasticity, therefore, the flexibility of deposit cost does not match the responsiveness of yields to interest rates.

A simulation conducted by the management to gauge the interest rate sensitivity shows that the company's net interest income can decline by 2.02% within twelve months if interest rates are decreased by 100bps. The results of the simulation, taken from the 10-Q filing, are presented below.

As per guidance given in the third quarter conference call, a 25bps drop in rates can reduce net interest income by an estimated $4 million to $5 million every quarter. This impact guidance is slightly less severe than the guidance implied by the simulation because of differences in assumptions.

Keeping in view the guidance provided in the conference call and the simulation results, and assuming that interest rates will remain mostly stable in 2020, I'm expecting BPOP's NIM to dip by 19bps year over year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Non-Interest Expense to Drag Earnings

The expected reduction in NIM will partly offset the positive effect of loan growth on net interest income. As a result, I'm expecting BPOP's net interest income to rise by 3%, which is lower than the growth rates in the last three years. The rise in net interest income is expected to be cancelled out by a subdued increase in non-interest expense. I'm expecting operating expenses to rise by a low rate of 0.3% sequentially in each quarter of 2020 due to normal inflation and continued investments in technology. Overall, I'm expecting the increase in non-interest expense to undermine the rise in net interest income, thereby leading to a 2% decline in net income. On a per share basis, earnings are expected to drop by 1.4% to $6.67, as shown in the table below.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2%

Due to the prospects of an earnings decline I'm expecting BPOP to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.30 per share instead of increasing it. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend estimate suggests a comfortable payout ratio of 18% for 2020, which can be easily sustained. The estimate suggests a modest dividend yield of 2.05% for the next twelve months.

CECL to Erode Equity Book Value

The management expects a significant impact of the new accounting standard, Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, on BPOP's balance sheet. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects that CECL will increase the allowance for loan and lease losses by $360 million to $400 million, or 85% to 90% of the reserves as at September end 2019. This will lead to an estimated decrease in tangible book value of approximately $3 per share. In addition, the management estimates the initial impact of CECL implementation will result in a 30bps reduction in CET1 and total capital ratios.

Based on the estimated CECL impact and forecast retained earnings, I'm expecting BPOP's equity book value per share to increase by 4.4% by the end of 2020 from the September 2019 value. The equity book value per share is forecast to stand at $63.26, while tangible book value per share is expected to stand at $56.32 by the end of December 2020.

Current Market Price Hovering Above Estimated Target Price

I'm using the historical price to tangible book multiple, P/TB, to value BPOP. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 0.98 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $56.3 gives a target price of $55.2 for December 2020. This target price implies a price downside of 5.5% from BPOP's January 3 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Due to the mid single digit price downside I'm adopting a neutral rating on BPOP. The current market price appears expensive as it is above the one-year ahead target price. As a result, I believe it is better to remain away from this stock at the current level. In my opinion BPOP can become attractive only if its market price declines significantly to around $50, which is 10% below the target price. Therefore, it is feasible to wait for price dips.

