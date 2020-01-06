Nucor Corp. Is A Buy

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Nucor Corp. (NUE) are up about 13.5%, and I thought I'd check in on the name to see if it still makes sense to buy the shares. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I'll leap to the point. The shares of this dividend "aristocrat" (soon to be "king") represent great value for investors at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also suggest a short put for investors who are willing to go that route.

In addition, I think it's worth spending some small amount of time comparing the market's reaction to Nucor's recent negative guidance with that of United States Steel (X). In my view, the recent tale of these two stocks is instructive. Both companies are challenged by the softening steel market, but Nucor is not down significantly, while United States Steel is down over double digits. I'll offer my theory about why this is so.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Nucor is a growth company. For example, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 3.5%, and net income is up at an eye watering CAGR of 28%. Comparing the first nine months of this year with the same period a year ago suggests that the business is slowing, with revenue down 7% and net income down fully 28% from the period a year ago. This is a cyclical company and investors in the stock should be comfortable with that fact.

I think most businesses are somewhat cyclical, and I judge the quality of management by how well they adapt to that cyclicality. There are few companies that match Nucor in terms of shareholder friendly management. In particular, the company has increased its dividend payments every year since 1973, which leads me to suspect that this “aristocrat” will in a few years be crowned “king.” Since 2014, the company has grown dividends at a CAGR of about .8%. In fact, since 2014, management has returned just under $4 billion to shareholders ($1.5 billion in the form of stock buybacks, and $2.775 billion in the form of ever growing dividend payments). Of particular importance to me is the fact that the payout ratio remains very low (currently about 32%), suggesting that the dividend is reasonably safe. For those who prefer a picture, please see the following comparison of annual net income and dividend payments.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I’m relatively comfortable with the balance sheet for a few reasons. First, the company has cash and marketable securities that represent about 45% of long-term debt. Second, unlike many companies I look at, long-term debt has actually declined over the past several year, with debt down ~2.5% over the past five years. The result of this is that interest expense is also lower now, and has dropped at a CAGR of about 4.3%. Finally, fully 70.2% of long-term debt is due 2024 or later. All of this suggests to me that there’s little risk of a solvency crisis anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

Nucor V. United States Steel

One of the things I find interesting about investing is the fact that the shares of two companies will react very differently to similarly negative news. For example, on the morning of December 12, Nucor guided Q4 EPS significantly lower than what the market was expecting (guiding $.25-$.30 versus consensus of $.70). In my view, there is a significant variance between $.70 and $.25-$.30, yet the stock is only down about 2.6% since then. Contrast that reaction with the behavior of United States Steel's stock. United States Steel guided the market to expect a $1.15 loss, and is cutting its dividend, and the shares are down fully 11.5% since then. A strong argument could be made that it makes objective sense for United States Steel to cut its dividend, but the market doesn’t seem to care. In some sense, both companies guided lower, and each reacted very differently. I think the combination of Nucor’s status as a dividend aristocrat and valuation are key reasons why Nucor’s reaction was relatively more muted. This tale of two stocks hopefully reminds us all that valuation matters a great deal (at the time of this writing, United States Steel PE multiple is about 103 and Nucor’s is about 14).

The Stock

Given that valuation matters, we need to spend some time thinking about it. It’s quite good to find a company like this, but if we overpay for the shares, we’ll likely be disappointed by the results. For that reason, we need to not only find great companies like Nucor, but must only buy them at the “right” price. I think this makes sense, because I’m of the view that the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their future returns. For that reason, we must guard against overpaying. I measure whether an investor is overpaying or underpaying in a few ways. First, and most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash and the like) to the overall market and to the company’s past. I think a picture is worth many thousands of words here.

Data by YCharts

Given the above, it’s fairly clear that the stock is inexpensive relative to the overall market and to the company’s own history. In addition to using a ratio of price to some economic value, I try to understand what assumptions are embedded in the current price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this tome, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and the miracle of grade 10 algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable, and thus work out what the market must be assuming about the future for the business given the current price. According to this approach, the market currently assumes a growth rate of about 4% for the company over the long term. I consider this a reasonable growth rate, and certainly one of the least optimistic ones I’ve seen recently. Given the above, I think Nucor's stock is a good buy at the moment.

Options as Alternative

I think put options can offer either an alternative or supplement to investing in the stock itself. I think selling put options in high quality businesses like Nucor offers an investor a “win-win” trade in the following way. If the shares rise or flatline from current levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but does so at a price that they think guarantees a great long-term return. In any event, the person who is obliged to buy at the strike price is by definition better off than the person who simply buys today.

At the moment, my preferred put option is the July 2020 Nucor put with a strike of $47.50. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $1.59-$1.69. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently obliged to buy, they will do so at a net price ~16% below the current level, which is quite low in my estimation. Holding all else constant, at that price, the dividend yield jumps to 3.5%. Note that it’s been 19 weeks since the shares closed at $47.50, suggesting that there’s a good chance that these puts will be exercised.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about Nucor at these levels. The company is solidly profitable, and management continues a long proud tradition of treating shareholders well. I think some of the softness we see in the stock relates to the market’s fears about the near term, and I think investors would do well to take advantage of that anxiety. For those still not convinced, I think short put options represent a great alternative, as these are a “win-win” trade as described above. In any case, I think the combination of dividend leviathan trading at a discount is too compelling to pass up. I think investors would do well to buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NUE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying the shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.