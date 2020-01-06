Umpqua Holdings Corp.: A Growing Community Bank In The Pacific Northwest

Company History and Performance

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) is the holding company for Umpqua Bank, a community bank based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the Pacific Northwest United States. Originally, South Umpqua State Bank, the company was formed in 1953 by a group of individuals working in the timber business as a means for their employees to cash their paychecks. Through a number of acquisitions and assumption of failed banks' deposits over the years, Umpqua has grown in size from 9.3 billion in assets in 2009 to $28.9 billion as of their most recent quarterly filing. The company's stock currently has a dividend yield of 4.75%, and dividend growth in recent years has been solid with a 3- and 5-year average dividend growth of 9.72% and 7.15%, respectively.

With market levels at all-time highs and still rising, it can be hard to find an undervalued stock. During times like this, I often find myself screening small community banks for a few reasons. For one, they typically aren't making the news, so their prices most likely are not being swayed heavily by headlines. Second, their operations are pretty consistent across the board. They lend and borrow money and make a margin on the difference between the rates they collect on loans and pay on deposits and other borrowings. This consistency makes for some "apples to apples" comparisons between small banks, which is not the case for many other industries.

When looking at small banks, I have a few metrics that I typically look for. First, I look for a return on assets of greater than 1%. A 1% ROA is somewhat of a benchmark for the industry, and since a bank's operations focus on earning income off their assets, I see it as an important metric. When examining UMPQ, the company has an ROA of over 1.25% as of their most recent filing. Further, the company's return has been trending upward over the past three years, with ROA figures of 0.94% in 2017 and 1.17% in 2018. Second, as a way to find value, I look for a price to book ratio of under 1.3. The closer a price to book ratio is to 1, the closer a company's market value (stock price) is to the company's book value (equity). Further, as there is potential for M&A activity within the small bank space, in years past, deals typically have gone for 1.3 times book value or greater. Based on the current price, UMPQ has a price to book ratio of 0.92.

Umpqua Holdings' stock metrics meet the criteria I use to screen for small bank stocks, but let's see how it stacks up against the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener to determine whether it's an undervalued dividend growth stock and worth an add to my portfolio.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

To perform this analysis, I'll be using the stock's metrics as of market close on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. At this time, the stock price was $17.70, the forward dividend was $0.84/share and the average analyst EPS estimate for 2019 was $1.59/share. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data were obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author.

1. ) P/E Ratio: UMPQ stock is trading well below the current market average at 11.21 times 2019 earnings. However, banks, in general, are trading below the greater market average, so a better comparison would be to examine other banks at a similar size. At a market cap of $3.93 billion, Umpqua's most similarly sized publicly-traded competitors are IberiaBank Corporation (IBKC) at $3.91 billion, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) at $3.93 billion, and Bank OZK (OZK) at $3.96 billion. IBKC has a P/E of 10.51, UBSI has a P/E of 15.16, and OZK has a P/E of 9.27, for an average of 11.65 using these three competitors. While the company's P/E of 11.21 would seem to be undervalued at first glance, it seems to be right in line with similarly sized competitors in the small bank space.

2. ) Dividend Payout Ratio: A company's payout ratio represents the portion of earnings paid out to shareholders as a dividend. Typically, we like to see a company's payout ratio fall below 60%, as we believe this allows a company to continue to grow dividends into the future without sacrificing safety. Umpqua Holdings' payout ratio of 53% fits right into this range.

3. ) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Umpqua Holdings Corp. has increased their annual dividend for 8 straight years. The company's 3- and 5-year average dividend growth rate is 9.72% and 7.15%, respectively, but the company's 2019 dividend increase amounted to only 2.44% over the 2018 dividend. While the company is on their way to building a nice dividend streak at 8 years of consecutive increases, with banks I often examine what the company did with their dividend during the financial crisis of 2007-08. I use this to see how management has reacted in the past when the going was tough. Directly following the crisis, the company cut the dividend from $0.76/share to $0.20/share in 2009. Should a similar crisis or recession hit in the future, this does not give me confidence that management will continue to make sustained dividend growth a priority.

Summary and Conclusion

While Umpqua Holdings Corp.'s dividend yield of 4.75% is tempting to myself as a dividend investor, I cannot say that I'm confident in the company's dividend growth prospects given the slowed dividend growth in 2019 and the fact that the dividend had been drastically cut following the financial crisis.

While I understand that many banks struggled to find their footing after the crisis and that dividend cuts were often necessary to ensure stability in such a time of uncertainty, there are banks who carried streaks of dividend growth straight through this period. For this reason, I will pass on adding a position in UMPQ to my portfolio and will continue to look for undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.