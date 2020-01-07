London Metals Exchange Stockpiles Are Critical Data

Trading exchanges in the US and the UK went from member-owned clubs where a "seat" or membership bestowed trading rights on the holder. The advent of electronic trading made it necessary for exchanges to make significant investments in technology. Before this century, there were many independent exchanges. The increasing capital requirements created a period of mergers and acquisitions that created economies of scale when it comes to running a futures exchange. The CME and ICE emerged as the leading exchanges as both had voracious appetites when it came to gobbling up other exchanges and bourses in the US and around the world.

One of the oldest exchanges in the world is the London Metals Exchange. While the exchange began operations in 1877, it can trace its roots back to the opening of the Royal Exchange, London, in 1571. The LME is the world's leading exchange for producers and consumers of nonferrous metals. The LME offers forward contracts that match buyers and sellers and allow for delivery on any business day. Futures markets typically have a monthly delivery period.

In 2012, after a bidding process where both the CME and ICE competed to take the LME under their umbrellas, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. purchased the London Metals Exchange for 1.39 billion pounds or around $2.2 billion. The purchase by a Hong Kong Chinese-owned entity made sense from two perspectives. The UK had a long and established presence and business ties with Hong Kong. Moreover, China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for the nonferrous metals that trade in the LME.

Recently I noticed a change or an omission on the LME's website that runs counter to its promise to improve transparency. Meanwhile, the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds a portfolio of three nonferrous metals that trade on the LME: copper, aluminum, and zinc.

The home to nonferrous metals trading

The most successful products traded on the London Metals Exchange are the base or nonferrous metals, including copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin. The exchange also offers contracts in aluminum alloy, aluminum premiums, and alumina.

While the base metals are the products that put the LME on the map, the exchange also offers ferrous and minor metals products. It also cooperates with the World Gold Council and a group of industry participants when it comes to London gold and silver futures. The LME also works with the London platinum and palladium market to distribute LBMA platinum and palladium prices.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the nonferrous metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure around the world, the LME offers the most liquid environment for hedging and other market positioning.

Copper is a critical bellwether commodity

While aluminum tends to trade the most volume, copper has the highest profile. Copper is the commodity that tends to be a barometer for the global economy. The price of copper rises during periods of economic expansion and falls when conditions contract. Moreover, since China has been the demand side of the fundamental equation for all base metals for years, the price of copper is sensitive to changes in the Chinese economy.

The trade war with the United States that began in 2018 escalated in August 2019 and de-escalated during the final month of last year impacted the price of copper on the LME.

Source: LME

As the chart of three-month LME copper forwards shows, the price rose to a high of $6532 per ton in April when optimism over progress in US-Chinese trade negotiations rose. However, it fell to its bottom for last year at $5560 per ton in early September following the escalation of the trade war. After the announcement that the US and China reached a "phase one" trade deal, the price recovered to a high of $6239 in late December. Copper has followed the ups and downs of the trade war. At the end of 2019, the price was at $6182 per ton.

LME stock data is a crucial input in analysis - the data disappeared at the end of 2019, briefly

One of the critical factors when it comes to the price path of copper and the other metals that trade on the LME, as well as many other commodities, are the movements in warehouse stockpiles. While market participants can manipulate the warehouse stock data influencing prices at times, significant moves in inventories tend to affect the path of least resistance of prices.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME inventories declined from 202,950 to 144,675 metric tons over the past thirty days as of the end of last week. The decline in copper stocks has been significant, as they rose to over 335,000 metric tons in early September.

For market participants and analysts following the copper market, and the other base metals that trade on the LME, stockpile data is a critical input when it comes to understanding and projecting price movement. I watch the stock data like a hawk. Over the first days of 2020, it mysteriously disappeared from the LME website.

A pledge for more transparency, but actions speak louder than words

Exchanges make money from fees. Each time a contract trades and clears, an exchange rings the register. In markets that trade actively, the fees add up quickly. At the same time, exchanges charge for real-time and historical data, which also increases earnings. On the LME website, the exchange offers all market participants access to the latest prices, with a limited ability to look back into the price action of the past years. More robust data comes at a cost, and in the case of many exchanges, including the LME, the price is not low.

Each day, the LME updates official prices and opening stock levels for the base metals.

Source: LME

For a few days in 2020, this section of the website did not appear. I had wondered if the LME would be charging for access to stock data, but it reappeared last weekend.

The LME has said it is working to improve transparency. The exchange intends to compel the reporting of metal stored that is off-warrant. The exchange said:

The LME believes that it has a duty to address concerns around stock transparency and has the right to compel market participants to report stock levels where the corresponding commercial agreement invokes the LME, regardless of the private relationship between the parties to the agreement. Source: S&P Global Platts

The move will increase transparency. However, any move to remove day-to-day stock movements from its website in the interest of fees would only serve to do the opposite. The recent disappearance of daily stock data was not the first time it was missing from the site. Along with many other market participants who follow the stock movements, I hope it was the last time.

The DBB product holds copper, aluminum, and zinc

The progress when it comes to the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China in December 2019 marked a return of optimism to the base metals market. The trade war had weighed on the Chinese economy throughout most of 2019. In 2020, the prospects for higher prices have increased. In late 2019, Stanley Druckenmiller, a famed hedge fund manager, said he was bullish on the prospects for copper. The base metals sector of the commodities market tends to follow the red metal.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund holds a portfolio of three nonferrous metals that trade on the LME. The most recent top holding of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $119.2 million, trades an average of 112,649 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

If copper is heading towards the $3 per pound level and other base metals follow, the DBB should move to the upside over the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, I hope that the lack of inventory data on the LME website was a short-term glitch. A commitment to transparency requires the exchange to publish warehouse stock data daily and not make it only available to those who pay fees.

