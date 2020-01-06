The Disconcerting Disconnect Between Jobless Claims And Stock Prices

Since corporate profits, which turn first before stocks, have been flat to declining since late 2018, this suggests that stocks will resolve downward towards claims.

Which one resolves towards the other typically depends on whether there is an economic slowdown or a recession.

In the past three months, there has been the biggest disconnect between the two in the past 10 years.

Both initial jobless claims and stock prices are short leading indicators, and tend to move in the same direction.

Introduction

As regular readers know, I have a variety of systems for forecasting the economy. One of them - I call it my Quick and Dirty indicator - is to compare initial jobless claims with the stock market. Although each has a fair bit of noise, the trend in each tends to move in tandem, if anything with a slight lead by stocks over claims.

Historical concordances - and disconnects - between the two indicators

Here’s what these two indicators look like over the past ten years:

Note that each time there has been a lengthy pause in the upward trajectory of the S&P 500 — 2011, 2015, 2018 — it has been followed shortly thereafter with a pause in the downward trajectory of initial claims (inverted in the graph better to show the relationship).

But as the above graph shows, there has been a striking divergence in the two in the past three months: stocks have melted up by over 10%, while initial jobless claims have increased by about 5% (shown as a decrease in the graph above).This striking disconnect is shown even more starkly when we compare the two measures on a YoY basis:

Simply put, in the past three months these two measures, which typically move in tandem, are telling us completely different stories.

FRED doesn’t have authority to post S&P data back past 10 years, but fortunately substituting the Wilshire total market index shows the same relationship, over a 40 year period:

The problem is, the same marked divergence appears during slowdowns - 1985, 1995, and 1998 - as in the months prior to recessions. In other words, the disconnect between claims and stocks is likely to resolve over the course of this year. If we are only in a slowdown, claims will resolve toward stocks. If there’s a recession coming, stocks will decline towards claims. Either way, one of the two measures is in for a significant reversal.

Lackluster corporate profit performance since Q3 2018 argues that it is stock prices which will resolve towards claims

There is at least one important clue that it will be stocks resolving downward, rather than claims resolving to the better. That’s because, while stock prices are a short leading indicator, corporate profits are a long leading indicator. That means that, when we average over a quarter, corporate profits lead stocks at turning points.

Here’s a long term look of the YoY% change in profits as reported to the government (red) vs. stock prices averaged quarterly (blue):

With the important exception of 1974, corporate profits have always turned down first, with generally a two to four quarter lag.

Now here’s a close-up of the past 10 years:

Measured YoY, stock price gains have waxed and waned with roughly a two- to three-quarter delay.

Now, there’s a very big caveat, because profits as reported to the government have gone sideways and even declined over the past five years, while stock prices have gone up more than 50%, and profits reported to shareholders have gone up over 35% - until Q3 2018, as shown in the below graph from FactSet:

Corporate profits have at best gone sideways and at worst declined in the past 4 quarters, and are forecast to remain in that range for Q4 2019 as well.

Conclusion

In short, both measures of corporate profits have been sending the same message about 2019. If stock prices follow as they typically have in the past, then it seems far more likely that (again, averaged quarterly) stock prices are going to resolve downward towards the trend in initial claims.

Note that I am not a registered investment advisor and I am not offering professional advice as to the purchase or sale of any particular investment. Stock prices in the above analysis are used as a valuable economic forecasting tool.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.