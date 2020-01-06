ConocoPhillips: Significant Potential As The Largest Pure Upstream Company

ConocoPhillips will earn $120 billion in cash over the next decade, spending $70 billion on capital spending and rewarding shareholders with the rest.

ConocoPhillips has performed incredibly well over the past 3 years. The company's production has dropped but the company has significantly lowered breakeven rates.

I recommend starting by reading the 2020 oil price prediction article available here.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is the largest publicly traded pure upstream company in the world. The company spun off its downstream operations as a part of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). This has enabled the company to focus on its upstream operations and achieve significant growth. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive shareholder return profile, strong portfolio of assets, and commitment to margins make it a strong long-term investment option.

ConocoPhillips - ConocoPhillips

Are Fossil Fuels Dying?

One of the central questions towards an investment thesis in ConocoPhillips is are fossil fuels dying?

Fossil Fuel Results - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Climate change is arguably one of the largest issues ever faced in our time. However, the switch away from fossil fuels won't be immediate and even then fossil fuels play an important intermediary role. For example, switching from coal to natural gas generates the same benefit in a reduction of pollutants as switching from natural gas to pure renewables.

That combined with technological advances in the field, and the natural cyclical nature of commodities, has pushed down oil prices significantly. Shale oil discoveries mean that prices are still almost 50% below their mid-2014 peak at more than $100 per barrel. This significant drop in oil prices has forced companies to need to pay attention to the downside with consistent performance across the cycle.

Similarly energy's percentage of the S&P 500 weighting has decreased significantly over the past 8 years. Going forward that weighting isn't likely to increase significantly and what matters for companies will be disciplined capital allocation and returns for the companies. Only the best companies with the best assets will survive so I recommend shareholders pay close attention.

ConocoPhillips Historic Execution

The most important part of investing in any company is being able to trust the company's management. ConocoPhillips has done a great job of reinventing itself since its early-2016 crash, which is why its stock price hasn't gone back to anywhere near its lows at that point.

ConocoPhillips Recent Accomplishments - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

In 2016, the company's production was higher at 1.6 million barrels per day. However, as WTI prices crashed to $43 / barrel (which is actually still 30% above their early-2016 lows), the company's net debt reached $24 billion. At the same time, the company's payout ratio reached $1.1 / share at 28% CFO payout ratio. From a resource standpoint, the company had a ROCE of -4% and 10 billion barrels at <$40 / barrel.

Over the past 3 years, as oil prices have recovered by more than 30% to $57 / barrel WTI, the company's portfolio has improved significantly. The company's production has actually dropped to 1.3 million barrels / day as it's cleaned up its portfolio. However, the company's FCF Yield has improved significantly to 9% and its ROCE has improved to ~12%.

From a shareholder reward point of view, the company's net debt has shrunk massively to $6 billion. At the same time, the company has more than quadrupled its return of capital to $4.45 / share with its payout ratio less than doubling to >42% CFO. Lastly, the company has increased its profitable resources at <$40 WTI / barrel to 15 billion barrels (almost 40 years at the company's daily production rate).

ConocoPhillips Future Plan

Despite operating in a difficult market, ConocoPhillips historic execution has allowed the company to plan for a strong future. The world faces an uncertain future from an energy demand, population, economic, and CO2 emission point of view. However, the company has built a strong financial viewpoint from the 10 year time period from 2020-2029.

ConocoPhillips Cash Spending - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

As a $72 billion company, ConocoPhillips plans to earn a massive $120 billion in CFO across this time period. For starters, let's model what solid returns for investors should be over a 10 year period. The S&P 500 has returned 6.7% annually without dividend reinvestment. Assuming ConocoPhillips averages the same amount of annual share price returns, that means 90% growth in the company's share price by 2029.

One quick thing I want to highlight is this plan assumes oil prices at $50 / barrel. Current WTI prices are at $63 / barrel and Brent crude prices are at $68 / barrel. Ergo, if the company wanted to use hedges to guarantee $50 / barrel up until the mid-2020s it likely could make those deals now. Alternatively, even with 0 growth in share prices, the company will earn close to $5 billion / year in additional cash flow.

That potential is massive. The company is anticipating $120 billion in cash from operations and then significant ($70 billion or its current market cap as of today) investment into new assets. That means if oil prices average their current level over the next decade, and the company chooses to use that additional cash to reward shareholders, it will be able to double what's already an impressive shareholder reward plan.

For starters, let's start with the company's massive ~$30 billion in buybacks. That's roughly $3 billion in buybacks per year although obviously it'll be skewed towards the back end as the company grows its share price and cash flow per share. Still, it points towards the company being able to retire ~30% of its outstanding shares (~45% if it did them all right now and ~20% if it did them all after a share price appreciation with weight being given towards the back end).

Now we can discuss the company's >$20 billion in planned dividends or an average of $2 billion a year. That points to an average dividend of almost 3%, which is roughly half the dividend yield of other majors. However, it also points to continued dividend growth as the number of outstanding shares reduces - the company should be able to increase its dividends at the mid-single digits.

How will the company achieve all of this? It's a strategy of maintaining low production costs, having <3% annual production growth, keeping a leverage ratio <1, and growing returns on capital by 1-2% annually. All of that together will mean strong cash flow generation for shareholders going forward.

Investment Recommendation

Now that we've discussed the tough market the company was in, along with its historic execution and future capital execution plan, let's discuss our investment recommendation into the company.

The reason we like ConocoPhillips is the company's impressive asset base and low costs along with the company's ability to generate low cost oil production for the long run. As a result, our interest in ConocoPhillips stems in its ability to generate market leading returns (more than ~10%) for the next decade as a result of its impressive capital allocation plan.

I recommend purchasing shares of ConocoPhillips in 100 share blocks and then selling $70 per share 2021 covered CALLs at $5.1 / share. The company's annual dividend is $1.68 / share. That means if the company's share price goes above $70, then you get $11 / share net profits of 17%. Alternatively, if they don't go above $70 / share your 1 year cash yield is 10%, not counting any capital appreciation.

This investment recommendation will help those who invest generate secure and strong returns over the next year.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has significant potential as the largest pure upstream company. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets despite the fact that the oil environment has had an incredibly difficult time recently. The company has a strong history of generating significant returns for shareholders - it's come nowhere near its early-2016 lows, showing management's strength.

The company has highlighted its capital return plan for the 2020s. Post capital spending, the company will generate $50 billion in cash over the next decade, which is roughly 7% of the company's market cap at the current amount. More so, that's at oil prices that are 20% below current oil prices. That means the actual shareholders could be much higher. I recommend using an options strategy to take advantage of this.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.