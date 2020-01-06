XLE: Your Oil Stocks Are Dead Money

The Saudi Aramco IPO further supports my thesis that the end of fossil fuel dominance is within sight and lower oil is the new normal.

Demand will continue to grow for oil in certain developing nations over the coming decades; however, peak oil demand will occur in developed nations during the 2020s.

We are in the midst of the "lost decade" for oil, and fossil fuels in general, which will continue in perpetuity.

Source: WSJ.com

The Lost Decade For Oil

The lost decade for oil is an interesting intersection of a series of geo-political factors in the U.S. and abroad. We will explore the four most significant factors creating this lost decade, which is also the new normal for oil.

When I say the lost decade for oil, I'm referring to two ideas primarily:

Energy stocks, specifically U.S. oil and gas stocks, have dramatically underperformed the SPY over the course of the last five years and are set to continue that underperformance in perpetuity. A new energy regime will become more apparent in the 2020s; from which strong financial returns will be possible. We are at a transitional stage for earth's energy production and consumption. The primary modes of energy production and consumption of yesterday will have the seeds of disruption firmly planted beneath them by 2025. In fact, those seeds may be small trees by the time 2025 arrives. However, we can't yet identify what those trees will look like in terms of actionable investments.

I'm predicting that the lost decade will span from 2015 to 2025, at which time a more identifiable direction will come about as to what forms of energy will dominate the future landscape, and in turn, where investors will be able to profit. In order to fully illustrate where we will be in 2025, let's take a look at where we've been.

The 2015 And 2016 Oil And Gas Massacre

Source: YCharts.com

The lost decade began in late 2014, continued in earnest throughout 2015, and reached its gut-wrenching trough in 2016, when oil touched in the $20s. The rhetoric on news outlets, such as CNBC, at the time was hysterical to say the least. Some speculated that the oil decline could send us into recession. That is, the decline was so bad that low energy prices were no longer a tailwind for the economy; rather, they posed systematic risk due to the amount of oil debt held by U.S. banks. Other analysts proclaimed that $20s and $30s were the new normal. Both assertions were hyperbolic, and it turned out that lower energy prices were great for the economy as a whole.

Fed Chairman Janet Yellen also aided the recovery buy pausing the plan to hike rates (Rising rates strengthen the dollar and reduce the demand for oil, which is traded in U.S. dollars, or petrodollars, globally).

Source: Tradingeconomics.com, Federal Reserve

The Perfect Storm

The decline was at the center of what I call the "perfect storm".

Before I dive in, let me lay out the four of the most significant factors that converged to begin oil's lost decade, and in turn, the next stage of earth's energy production and consumption.

The Unabated Shale Revolution in the U.S. OPEC's response to the shale revolution and their response to electric vehicles. Tesla's aggressive development of high end, desirable electric vehicles. A global consensus, by 185 sovereign nations and the EU, that climate change needs to be addressed.

These four actors have convereged to create a new normal for oil. Further, they will usher in the next stage of earth's energy regime. Let's dive into each individually.

The Shale Revolution

The shale revolution unlocked vast stores of oil that were left untouched with traditional drilling technology. With the advent of the technology, the U.S. entered into the golden age of oil and gas production (which as we know now wasn't so golden for many involved). As Sarah Palin proclaimed, "Drill, baby, Drill!" And drill the U.S. did.

Source: YCharts.com

To further illustrate the U.S.'s production, I included the following chart from April 2019.

Source: EIA.gov

Within a decade, the U.S. became the largest producer of oil in the world. The "golden age of energy independence for the U.S. was underway. Interestingly, what should've been expected was not, and oil prices began to collapse in earnest during 2015, blindsiding producers and investors.

It should've been expected due to the existence of a crucial actor/organization to this whole narrative. OPEC. The Organization of Petroluem Exporting Countries was formed entirely because the oil industry is perfectly competitive industy with low barriers to entry. Economics 101 tells us that a perfectly competitive market will not produce an "economic profit", or free cash flow in investment banking parlance. New entrants will continue to enter an industry, increasing supply, thereby reducing price and companies' ability to generate excess cash flow for investors.

OPEC's Response

At the intersection of U.S. Shale, OPEC, climate change concerns, and Tesla's bold introduction of electric vehicles lay the oil industry in 2016. The four inadvertantly conspired to ensure that the price per barrel of oil would be cut in half in what appears to be perpetuity. The U.S. oil and gas industry had mounting bankruptcies and had become nearly uninvestable, save for the contrarians who were taking long positions, expecting an explosive rebound.

I will admit that I was one of those contrarians. The two companies in which I invested heavily were RDS.B and ETP, the latter of which was folded into ET. My contrarian theses did well during the modest rebound in 2016; however, a rebound to oil levels and investment returns of pre-2014 were nowhere to be found. And as we would come to find out, they would never come.

Source: YCharts.com

I included this chart of ET mostly because they're a crowd favorite here at SeekingAlpha, and because it's a company we've been DRIPing in a couple of our funds. Whether we continue to DRIP is a decision we have been deeply considering in light of the ideas presented in this article. Now back to the narrative.

U.S. shale, unecumbered by OPEC-like production controls, precipitated a boom followed by a bust. The bust wiped out the weak, which in turn decreased production momentarily, which in turn reduced supply and caused prices to rise once again. But their rise was not like rises of previous years or decades. They were slow and moderate, and interestingly, OPEC and Russia seemed okay with this.

Throughout the entire modest rebound during 2016 and 2017, which has ultimately stalled for the last 4 years, OPEC and Russia made promises to control production, but never to the extent that oil could rise and hold above $60-$70, much less $80-$100, where real economic profits/free cash flow are found. I, among others, speculated that OPEC, and in particular Saudi Arabia, needed oil prices in the $80-$100 range in order to fund their government budgets, replete with welfare systems for many of their citizens. Saudi Arabia has since proven all oil investor hopefuls wrong, and as I continued to study the prolonged depression of oil prices, I've come to understand why.

Enter Tesla and Climate Change Consensus

Tesla's introduction to the transporation industry, which consumes the preponderance of oil globally, became writing on the walls for OPEC. Prior to Tesla's audacious development of electric vehicles, ranging from sedans, to pick up trucks, to semi-trucks, OPEC seemed content to do its best to keep oil prices in the $80-$120/barrel range. At that price level, without electric cars as viable modes of transportation, OPEC saw plentiful returns without the threat of pushing consumers to demand alternative vehicles.

But that all changed with Tesla's leadership, and the newfound viability of electric vehicles, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: TheGuardian.com

OPEC and Saudi Arabia have come to see the writing on the wall. Developed nations are in the midst of a full scale transition to an entirely electric vehicle transportation fleet.

While it may seem like OPEC and other banana-oil republics are careening towards disaster, projections for oil consumption growth still maintain that developing nations such as India and China have much oil to consume yet.

Source: EIA.gov

I want to be clear that this chart is from 2009 before the aforementioned perfect storm fully came into being. That said, current prices for gas vs electric vehicles continue to corroborate the above projections, especially for less developed nations that can't afford new electric technologies.

Data From Kelly Blue Book Electric Vehicle Gas Vehicle Average Total Cost $55,000 $35,000 Fueling Cost Per 100 Miles $5.27 $9.83

Source: Data Compiled From Kelly Blue Book

The cost disparity is largely attributed to the high costs of electric vehicles produced by the likes of Audi, Mercedes, and Tesla, which can be upwards of $70,000. Depite the disparity in cost, electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are soaring.

Source: InsideEvs

Moreover, these trends are similarly robust in China, Europe, and India. Skeptics about these trends might retort that transportation is not the only use for oil, and that is very true. However, transportation accounts for ~70% of oil usage in the U.S. And in a game of global oil production and consumption where only a few percentage points can matter, this statistic is meaningful.

Source: EIA.gov

Concluding Remarks

What I haven't commented on hitherto is the Paris Accord, the fourth and final factor depressing oil prices in perpetuity. There isn't much to say other than it exists and is a pact proclaiming that climate change needs to be addressed; to which 185 nations and the EU have agreed.

So am I a bear on the XLE and oil and gas stocks in perpetuity as this article suggests? To some degree. Mostly, I take a neutral stance; in that, I believe we will continue to see underperformance by the XLE and the holdings therein. I think of the oil and gas markets as a game of musical chairs at this point, where if you're buying now, you better hope there's a chair when you want to sell. And the chairs are disappearing steadily.

Obviously, we hold ET, and believe there could be arguments made to buy XOM or a company capable of investing in the future energy technologies that will arise over the next decade. Further, instances will arise where shares of oil and gas companies become so discounted as to create margins of safety where arguments for investment could be made.

However, my partners and I will not be buying oil and gas stocks any longer, simply because better opportunities exist in the thousands and thousands of publicly traded companies out there.

And in current news, threats of war with Iran have reached a fever pitch. Moreover, there's a looming threat that the strait of Hormuz, through which 21 million barrels of oil travel daily, could be blocked by Iran. The oil markets response: a couple percentage points sure to fade. What's more telling is that the futures' curve months out barely budged, signaling to traders that the potential for war with Iran is a non-event for the oil markets. Additionally, the Aramco IPO should come as a signal to all that the Saudis are raising capital to stave off the effects of lower oil in perpetuity.

In sum, don't hold your breath for higher oil to propel your oil and gas stocks higher. OPEC doesn't want higher oil. America won't implement a cartel to organize its oil production to create higher oil. And electric vehicles move closer to dominance in the developed nations every day. We're here, everyone. Lower oil in perpetuity. It's the new normal.

Disagree? Leave a comment below and share your thoughts!

Also, remember to follow for more insights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.