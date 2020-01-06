Buy NovoCure: The First Mover In The New Modality In Cancer Treatment

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is an innovative medical device company that is developing the fourth modality in cancer treatment. I rate NovoCure a buy. As the lead and only developer of Tumor Treating Field (TTField), the company has the potential to gain a significant share of the vast cancer treatment market. Even though the valuation of NovoCure shares seems rich, I think the market does not fully appreciate the potential of this treatment modality. Hence, investing in NovoCure at current share price can produce multi-bagger returns in five to ten years. This article intends to guesstimate just how large the TTField market can get, and we will dig into the published science to assign some probabilities of success.

Instead of regurgitating what the company portrays itself to the customers and investors, I will tell you my own experience in learning about the company. About five years ago, a friend of mine and a partner in my investment partnership gave me the sad news that her husband was diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme and is being treated with an electronic device that delivers electric field through a skull cap. My first biased reaction was: "This device is gotta be an unethical, cruel hoax that is preying on people in their weakest states." The curious scientist in me decided to investigate further to prove myself right. What I found was not only this device Optune is not a joke, the company behind the device, NovoCure is revolutionizing how cancer is treated. The reason why I share my anecdotal story here is that overcoming such skepticisms and biases from the prescribing oncologists and patients are going to be some of the critical challenges NovoCure needs to overcome to drive clinical adoption of TTField.

Developers of TTField proclaims to have created the fourth toolbox in oncology treatments. Before TTField, oncologists have three main toolboxes for cancer treatments: surgery, radiation, and drugs (this includes all traditional chemo drugs to the newer immuno-oncology therapies). TTField is a non-invasive antimitotic treatment that works by delivering a low-intensity specific frequency alternating electric fields to tumor areas via transducer arrays. The transducer arrays are pasted on the patient's skin via conductive adhesive directly over the organs where the tumor reside. See the picture below as examples. I will dive deeper into the science in the following sections.

TTField mechanisms

Picture taken from a recent review

Optune and other TTField devices

Picture taken from a recent review

Cleverly, NovoCure secured FDA approval in 2011 for the first application of TTField in the high need area of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Currently, Optune is approved for newly diagnosed GBM. Based on a clinicaltrial.gov search of TTField, there are approximately 200 active trials ongoing for a plethora of oncology indications sponsored by both NovoCure and independent investigators. In the section below, I attempt to project some numbers of the potential TTField market.

Glioblastoma multiforme market

Prior to Optune entering the GBM treatment arsenal, there was over a decade of drought in new drug approvals in the GBM space. For reasons I will not go into here, drug developments for GBM have been extremely challenging. Therefore, after surgery and radiation, the only drug is temozolomide, which is toxic, yet, not so efficacious. Optune was approved based on the results of EF-14, reported in 2015 by Stupp and colleagues in the Journal of the American Medical Association, demonstrated improved progression-free survival, overall survival (15.6 vs. 20.5 months), and quality of life, without any ill effects on cognitive function.

Luckily, GBM is a rare cancer with ~ 3 in 100,000 people. The yearly incidence in the US is about 14,000 patients and about 7,000 in the markets that NovoCure currently operates in (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel, and Japan). NovoCure estimates that about 70% of GBM patients are eligible for Optune. There are many potential reasons why patients are eligible but do not want to be prescribed Optune. Depending on how the initial surgery is performed, wearing this device is too painful or burdensome. Furthermore, some patients may not want to wear such a visible device. Currently, The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a monthly fee schedule of ~ $13,000 for Optune. NovoCure states in their 10K that the list price is $21,000 per month in all their markets. To get to a total addressable market (TAM), I multiply $14K by 9,300 patients (67% of all patients) to get to a TAM of 1.56 billion for the US market and ~2.3 billion for the total market that NovoCure currently operates in. We know that NovoCure has signed a distribution deal with Zai labs in China to enter the Chinese market and is entering other European markets. Should China and rest of EU markets mature, we may be looking at a TAM ~4.8 bil. This assuming that NovoCure can only sell Optune at ~50% of the price as compared to the developed markets similar to a drug such as Keytruda etc.

If we assume NovoCure can obtain 30% to 50% global market penetration, the peak sales for GBM are approximately 1.4 to 2.4 billion, respectively. Currently, there are only 2,800 patients on Optune, which is only about 8% of the yearly global patient pool. This translated to 332 million in revenue for the TTM. Therefore, the runway for the Optune adoption in GBM is still very large, and the current revenue is a small fraction of potential market opportunity. This is clearly reflected in patient growth numbers of 22% yoy growth. Considering how large the opportunities are still ahead of Optune, I am surprised that the patient growth rate is not higher. I will address some of these concerns in the risk section.

Country Total GBM patients Patients eligible for Optune TAM 50% market penetration 30% market penetration US 13,800 9300 (67%) 1562 mil 781 mil 468 mil Germany 3,900 2700 (69%) 453 mil 226 mil 136 mil Other EU (Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel), existing 1,300 750 126 mil 63 mil 38 mil Japan 1,800 1,100 184 mil 92 mil 55 mil Other potential EU? 10,000 7000 1176 mil 588 mil 352 mil China? 30,000 15000 (50%) 1269 mil, 50% of US price 634 mil 380 mil Total potential patients 35000 Total potential peak sales with Chinese & rest of EU Market 4770 mil 2385 mil 1431 mil Total current market peak sales 2325 mil 1162 mil 700 mil

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Mesothelioma market

NovoCure obtained FDA approval to treat mesothelioma on the back of a phase 2 study named STELLAR, which showed patients who received TTFields with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced median overall survival of 18.2 months compared with 12.1 months in historical control, with no increase in systemic toxicity.

Mesothelioma is a very rare cancer with an incidence of ~3,000 in the US. The rate is declining, thanks to limiting exposure to asbestos. If we assume that there are 5,000 patients in the world and only 30% market penetration, the peak sale of mesothelioma market is about 250 million. The excitement around mesothelioma is not the market opportunity, but the first FDA approval TTField for a cancer that mainly resides in the torso region. One can then infer that the anti-mitotic effects of TTField can be translated into other solid tumor types in patients, and the delivery device can successfully deliver sufficient TTField in the torso area to reach a meaningful clinical outcome. Of course, here lies the central investment thesis: Going forward, NovoCure can successfully expand to several of the solid tumor indications that TTField can address in the near future.

Other indications

There are currently four large and medically important indications in Ph3 pivotal trials for NovoCure. Critical data interim readouts will emerge in mid-2020 through to 2022. In the following sections, I will make a guesstimate for the market opportunity for each of the indications and look into the published results to assign a probability of success in each area.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Brain metathesis

Brain metathesis occurs with very high frequency in solid tumors that originate in other organs. For example, close to 50% of lung cancer patients are diagnosed with brain metathesis over the course of the disease progression, and it can occur months or years after the primary tumor is treated. Similar to challenges shared with GBM, most of the modern treatment armaments such as kinase inhibitors or immune-oncology antibodies do not effectively cross the blood-brain barrier; hence, they are not clinically effective in treating brain metathesis. I believe TTField for brain metathesis is where NovoCure and make can make the significant medical impact and have the highest probability of success.

To get to a market size, I estimate there are approximately 245k brain metathesis patients in the developed world (US, EU, and Japan) who can be eligible for TTField (~50% of all brain met patients) and a TAM of ~ 90 billion. At 10 to 30% peak market penetration, NovoCure can add 3.7 to 12.4 billion in revenue.

METIS is the pivotal trial for NSCLC patients with brain metathesis. The earliest data readout is expected in 2021. No preliminary trial results have been disclosed thus far in brain metathesis. Nevertheless, preclinical research papers have been published that showed TTField is effective in a number of NSCLC cell lines. I will be closing watching the results from the METIS trial as it emerges. I project > 80% probability of success in this indication as the design of the device will not be all that different than Optune, hence the company is not taking on further engineering risks. Furthermore, the medical need is very high, and any signs of marginal clinical improvement should spur regulatory agencies to approve this indication.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

NSCLC indication

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world (~55 cases per 100,000 people), and NSCLC makes up ~ 85% of all lung cancers. Due to the sheer size, any product that demonstrates clinical improvements in NSCLC can invariably lead to vast commercial successes. For example, the PD1 inhibitor market is expected to reach > 17 bil in 2025 for NSCLC indication alone. I estimate ~306K NSCLC patients in the developed world can be eligible for TTField treatment (50% of all NSCLC patients), hence a TAM of ~ 51 billion. At 10 to 30% peak market penetration, 5 to 15 billion can be added to NovoCure revenue.

In an NSCLC Ph2 trial, TTFields in combination with pemetrexed was tested in advanced NSCLC in a phase II study in which 41 patients with inoperable advanced NSCLC. TTField was applied to the chest and upper abdomen. TTFields combined with pemetrexed were tolerated, and there were no device-related serious adverse events. The median overall survival was 13.4 months, and the 1- and 2-year survival of 57% and 26%, respectively, was better than historical controls. A phase III randomized control study (the LUNAR study or EF-24) was launched and is currently enrolling patients to study the efficacy of TTFields in combination with docetaxel or anti-PD-1 for advanced NSCLC. I assign ~50% probability of success in NSCLC indication and 5 billion in peak sales to err on the side of conservatism as TTField will enter a highly competitive market with numerous treatment options such as PD1 inhibitors and other immune-oncology drugs. I particularly like the safety profile of TTField treatment as compared to the traditional chemo drugs or radiation. I suspect in the near future, TTField may replace some of the chemo and radiation treatments.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Pancreatic cancer

Although pancreatic cancer is rare (~6 cases per 100,000 people), the survival outcome is particularly poor as compared to many other cancer types. The 5-year survival for stage 4 patients is a mere 1-2%, and that has remained unchanged for the last ten years. Therefore, any new treatments for this indication that demonstrate meaningful improvements in survival rates will be viewed favorably by regulators and adopted by oncologists. I estimate ~49K pancreatic cancer patients in the developed world can be eligible for TTField treatment (50% of all pancreatic cancer patients), hence a TAM of ~ 8 billion. At 10%-30% peak market penetration, 0.82 billion to 2.5 billion can be added to NovoCure revenue.

In a Ph2 trial combining TTField with gemcitabine for unresectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma demonstrated improved efficacy compared with historical controls. The trial showed a median progression-free survival of 8.3 months and median overall survival of 14.9 months. This same trial enrolled 20 patients to TTFields in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel and reported no TTFields-related serious side effects. The median progression-free survival was 12.7 months, which was longer than published historical results. The one-year survival rate was 72% vs. 32% in historical control. A Ph3 trial PANOVA-3 is now ongoing with an interim readout in 2021. The published data look very encouraging, should the Ph3 replicate the Ph2 results, I assign >80% probability of approval. I am well aware that enthusiasm should be tempered in pancreatic cancer drug development as it is one of the most challenging indications. Numerous drug candidates that looked promising in Ph2 trial fail in a larger Ph3 trial. See Halozyme's recent example.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Ovarian cancer

The incidence of ovarian is ~ 11 cases per 100,000 per year. I estimate ~16.6K ovarian cancer patients in the developed world can be eligible for TTField treatment (50% of all ovarian cancer patients), hence a TAM of ~ 5 billion. At 10%-30% peak market penetration, 0.5 billion to 1.5 billion can be added to NovoCure revenue.

In a Ph2 trial, TTFields (200 kHz) and concurrent paclitaxel in 31 patients with heavily pretreated, platinum-resistant, unresectable ovarian cancer resulted in a progression-free survival of 8.9 months (compared with 3.9 months in paclitaxel-alone historical controls), with only two patients (6.4%) having severe skin irritation. A Ph3 trial, INNOVATE-3 is in progress with interim readout in 2022. I assign >80% of success in this indication.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Valuation

In the table below, I tabulated the potential peak sales of each indication taking the lower end of market penetration rates (10% in many indications) to err on the side of conservatism.

Indication Peak Sales GBM 1.4 bil Brain metathesis 3.7 bil NSCLC 5 bil Pancreatic cancer 0.8 bil Ovarian 0.5 bil Total 11.4 bil

The current enterprise value of NovoCure 8.5 billion is definitely priced for high growth (EV/sales ~24.5). NovoCure is not an under-the-radar medical device company ignored by the market. Therefore, investing in NovoCure at current valuation is an exercise in trying to guess just how widely adopted TTField can be in the field of oncology. It is encouraging to see that NovoCure just turned cash flow positive in the last quarter. Their revenue growth has finally outpaced expenses from operations and R&D.

Bull Case - In the bull case scenario, I assume NovoCure obtains approval for all the indications currently in Ph3 trials and reach a total peak sale of 11.4 billion 5 to 7 years from now. If we apply a median EV/sales multiple of 5 in the medical device field, then NovoCure EV can reach 57 billion. The current EV is ~ 8.5 billion. Therefore, an investment in NovoCure at current valuations can produce a 6.7 times returns.

Base Case - In the base case scenario, I assume NovoCure fails to gain approval in NSCLC, but in all other indications. This will take the peak sales number down to 6.4 billion. Applying the same calculations above, an investment in NovoCure at current valuations can produce 3.8 times returns 5 to 7 years out.

Bear Case - In the bear case scenario, I assume NovoCure fails to gain approval in any of the new indications, and TTField is only used in GBM treatments with peak sales of 1.4 billion. Applying the same calculations stated above, an investment in NovoCure at current valuations produces negligible upside 5 to 7 years out.

Risks

Valuing a high growth/futuristic company like NovoCure is never easy and requires a large amount of imagination from the investor on how the future can play out. Aside from the typical clinical trial failure risks that all biotech companies face, NovoCure faces significant clinical adoption risks for TTFields. Us investors know that human bias is a very powerful force. As I illustrated with my own initial bias against TTField earlier in the article, I imagine many oncologists will not believe in TTField, hence not prescribe the treatment despite supporting data. I have seen this kind of human bias myself working as a researcher in a large pharma. The head of oncology at the time did not believe that immuno-oncology is real, and as a result, the company completely missed the early boat in immuno-oncology and had to pay dearly in M&A to catch up with competitors in the subsequent years.

For example, a study in Germany demonstrated that 30% of patients with a diagnosis of glioblastoma were informed about TTF. A US survey of physician practice patterns showed that 31% of the oncology practices included in the survey had no TTF-certified physician in their practice. There are an estimated 1,500 cancer centers in the United States and approximately 700 treatment centers in which patients can get the Optune device, suggesting that a minority of the places in which patients receive cancer care have the ability to prescribe TTF. A recent article eloquently discussed the adoption and several other challenges. Despite these uphill challenges, NovoCure can overcome them by publishing convincing clinical trial results in high-quality peer-reviewed journals and hire a competent medical science liaison team to educate oncologists.

Growing moats in NovoCure

Intangible assets - Similar to other biotech companies, NovoCure has strong competitive moats that come mainly from holding patents that exclude competitors from entering the technology space. The company currently holds 145 patents in the TTField space, and these patents do not expire until 2037. Just like many medical device companies, I foresee NovoCure continue to invest in R&D and will likely to file patents that protect their new iterations of TTField. For example, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) invented the battery-powered pacemaker in the '50s, yet, long after the expiration of initial patents, Medtronic continues to be a dominant player in pacemaker space.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

First mover advantage - As Tom and David Gardener eloquently explained in their book "The Motley Fool's Rule Breakers, Rule Makers: The Foolish Guide to Picking Stocks", the first mover advantage can be vast, especially in the technology space. The first-mover creates the market out of thin air and sets the benchmarks that all followers need to compete against. As far as I can tell, NovoCure is the leader in medical device cancer treatments. There will likely be competitors in the future, but the competitors will need to demonstrate superiority in efficacy, safety, and entrenched medical practices to gain market share.

Deeper dive into TTField

The antimitotic effects of low-intensity, intermediate-frequency (100-300 kHz), alternating electric fields were first reported by Yoram Palti's research group of Technion Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel in 2004. Under such electric fields, rapidly dividing cancer cells undergo cell death, while non-cancer quiescent cells are left intact. There are likely a number of mechanisms that contribute to cancer cell death (see figure below). The most notable is a misalignment of critical cell division proteins such as tubulin and septin under the influence of an external electric field leading to mitosis failure and cell death. This is an active area of research, and NovoCure readily provides TTField bench top systems for academic groups that want to participate in the pursuit. I imagine there will be a steady stream of interesting scientific papers being published in the coming years.

TTField mechanism picture

Source: Picture taken from a recent published review

I want to highlight some of the published data that strengthen an investment case for NovoCure. Cancer is increasingly being treated by a combination of methods and drugs. To prevent disease progression and treatment escape, leading oncologists are proposing earlier and adaptive combo treatments. Since many existing cancer drugs are fraught with adverse side effects, taking them in combination compound this problem. In many instances, the side effects of cancer drugs are more intolerable than symptoms from the disease itself. A lack of severe side effect is where TTField treatment stands out. Most of the adverse effects are skin irritations from glues and conductive hydrogels of attaching the transducers. I think these problems are solvable by developing less irritating adhesives. Due to a lack of side effects, TTField can be safely added to standard of care treatments. Furthermore, addition to TTField has been demonstrated to be synergistic to radiation, chemo drugs, and PD-1 inhibitors. I will be keenly watching the publication of clinical results such as the LUNAR trial for NSCLC where TTField is combined with docetaxel or anti-PD-1 in the coming years. Such combination should drive clinical adoption of TTField hence translating to financial results for NovoCure.

Slide from NVCR 2019-10 presentation

Final thoughts

I have been a holder of NovoCure stock since 2017, and I expect to hold for at least a decade. I will be eager to add to my position in the event of any significant price pullback due to either broad market decline or NovoCure specific operational hiccups. As outlined above, I believe NovoCure is the category leader in utilizing an electronic medical device to treat cancer and the market opportunity vast. Due to the favorable revenue increases in the last few quarters, there has been significant upward price momentum in NovoCure shares. As we know from all high growth companies, these momentums can reverse in an instance. Therefore, buying NovoCure shares when the price momentum turns negative provides margin of safety in terms of valuation, yet, it is a long term bet on the medical potential of TTField.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.