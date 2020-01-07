Platinum: A Compelling Opportunity In 2020, Focusing On PPLT

Patience can be a blessing or a curse. I began trading precious metals around four decades ago. From the 1980s through 1997. I worked for one of the world’s leading bullion dealing houses. I rose through the ranks to run the sales and trading business in precious metals that handled gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

The company did business with producers, consumers, central banks, and some of the world’s leading and most high-profile speculators. When it comes to the PGMs, the supply chains started in the world’s two producing countries - South Africa and Russia.

In the early 1990s, I was fortunate to secure an exclusive joint-venture arrangement with Almazjuvilirexport, the Russian entity responsible for exporting platinum, palladium, and other PGMs around the world. The JV came at an auspicious time as the Russians needed cash and were liquidating their stockpiles of the metals. In 1992, the price of palladium reached a low of $74.50 per ounce. On Jan. 3, the same metal closed at more than $1,950 per ounce. At the same time, platinum fell to $330 per ounce and was at around the $965 level on Jan. 6.

I have been bullish on the prospects for the price of platinum over the past few years. I viewed each price decline as an opportunity to add to long positions in the physical metal. Platinum has been a laggard compared to the prices of palladium, gold, and rhodium, another PGM. Meanwhile, a year when gold attracted lots of attention with its 18.87% gain on the year, platinum did even better on a percentage basis.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) product holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion. Therefore, it does an excellent job tracking the price of the metal. While platinum gained more than 22% in 2019, the evidence points to far more substantial gains in the months and years ahead.

The key driver for a rise in the price of platinum

The historical price deviance between platinum and two other precious metals is the most significant factor that continues to make platinum a compelling investment.

Platinum has a long history as both a financial asset or a store of value, and as an industrial commodity. Of all of the precious metals, platinum is the densest and has the highest melting and boiling point. The leading precious metal that is a means of exchange or financial tool for thousands of years is gold. The price differential between platinum and gold is at the highest level in modern history with gold at a premium to platinum. When it comes to the industrial side, the same deviance exists in the price of palladium vs. the price of platinum.

We have learned that historical price deviance can remain and even move further from the norm for extended periods. However, mean reversion can be a powerful force in markets and tends to correct price deviance over time.

Then chart of the price of platinum minus gold shows that platinum remained at a premium to the yellow metal for most of the time from 1974 through 2011. During that period, the most significant discount for platinum under the price of gold came in 1982 at just over $120. In 2008, platinum traded to an over $1,140 premium to the yellow metal. However, in 2011 a new low in the price relationship for platinum took it to an over $170 discount. In 2015, it blew through that level and has not looked back. The most recent level was at just over a $600 per ounce discount for platinum under the price of gold.

Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, and they have been net buyers over recent years. Gold has been around for thousands of years as a financial asset. Meanwhile, platinum is a rarer metal than gold with less than one tenth of the yellow metal’s annual production. According to Johnson Matthey, the platinum market moved into a deficit between supply and demand in 2019 because of investment demand for the metal.

As the chart shows, investment demand for platinum rose from 67,000 ounces in 2018 to 858,000 ounces in 2019, creating a 127,000 supply-demand deficit in the platinum market. The shortfall came as a result of platinum’s role as a financial asset.

At the same time, the demand for platinum group metals is rising. They are critical commodities that clean toxins from the air in catalytic converters in automobiles and are required in other catalysts that refine crude oil into products and petrochemicals because of their high resistance to heat. Moreover, a myriad of different industrial applications, from computers and electronics to medical devices, means that demand for the metals is rising. While palladium and rhodium have been the favored metals compared to platinum, the composition of platinum makes it a suitable substitute for the other platinum group metals. Moreover, the current price differentials make a compelling case for substitution.

The quarterly chart of the platinum minus the palladium prices shows that at an over $1,000 discount, platinum is at a historical nadir vs. the price of palladium. In 2008, platinum traded to an over $1,600 premium to palladium.

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa. The low level of the platinum price over the past years led to a reduction in output from primary mines. Lower production levels led to a deficit in the rhodium market, which caused the price to appreciate by more than 10-fold since 2016.

The chart shows the rise in the price of rhodium, which moved from $575 per ounce in 2016 to a midpoint value of $6200 on Jan. 6. The differential between the price of platinum and the price of rhodium moved from around a $235 premium for platinum in 2016 to an over $5,200 per ounce premium for rhodium as of Jan. 6.

The key drivers for a substantial recovery rally are the price of platinum is its price deviance with gold from a financial perspective and with palladium and rhodium when it comes to industrial applications.

Currency devaluation is a global issue

The trend of global currency devaluation is challenging to see when looking at the foreign exchange market in a vacuum. However, when measuring all of the world’s currencies against the world’s oldest means of exchange, it becomes clear that the value of fiat money is declining.

The flood of liquidity that followed the global financial crisis in 2008 has taken a toll on all of the world’s foreign exchange instruments.

The quarterly chart of gold in US dollar terms shows that the US currency has lost value against the yellow metal since the turn of the century.

The monthly chart of gold in euro currency terms highlights that the yellow metal is at a record high level in euros.

Gold continues to reach new all-time highs in Japanese yen terms. At the same time, gold moved to record highs in Australian and Canadian dollars, yuan, rubles, pounds, and most other world currency terms over the past months. In US dollar and Swiss franc terms, the price of gold rallied but has yet to move above the all-time high as of Jan. 6, but the yellow metal seems to be heading in that direction.

The bottom line is that the value of currencies around the world have eroded against gold. In a sign that central banks realize the trend, they have been net buyers of gold in recent years. Even as the price of gold appreciated, broke out to the upside in dollar terms, and reached record levels in other currencies, central banks continued to buy and add to their gold reserves.

For many years, platinum’s nickname was “rich person’s gold” as the metal was rarer and more expensive than the yellow metal. Platinum lost that moniker since falling to a discount to gold in 2014. However, it should eventually reclaim its status. The upward pressure from gold and other precious metals is likely to cause the price of platinum to appreciate and catch up after years of underperformance.

Politics around the globe point to higher precious metals prices

2020 started with a bang when it comes to the geopolitical landscape. After a US airstrike killed a high-profile Iranian General and the leader of the nation’s republican guard, Iran and the US are on the verge of war. The temperature in the Middle East has reached a boiling point and the highest level in decades.

The US election in November is likely to be the most contentious in years, if not history. President Trump is seeking re-election after being impeached by the House of Representatives. Not a single Republican member of the House voted in favor of the two articles of impeachment. The Republican-controlled Senate is almost sure to acquit the president over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, while the field of challengers from the Democrats is narrowing, no clear winner has emerged. Vice President Joe Biden leads in the national polls, but Sens. Sanders and Warren together have a larger percentage of support from Democrats going into the primaries. At the same time, billionaire Michael Bloomberg is using his resources to capture the nomination starting with the early March super-Tuesday contests. Democrats may not have a clear winner going into the convention. However, the influence of the progressive wing of the Democrats will make a mark on the party’s platform in the general election. The shift to the political left means that a rising number of people in the US support “Democratic Socialism.” While the 2020 general election will be a referendum on President Trump’s performance, it will also be a contest that decides the futures of US tax, energy, and many other policies. The nation is divided, and the election will be close. The result will have significant ramifications for markets across all asset classes. With the stock market at all-time highs, unemployment at the lowest level since the 1960s, and GDP growth the envy of the world, President Trump has the economic winds in his sails. Progress on trade agreements with the Chinese and replacing NAFTA with USMCA represents the fulfillment of campaign pledges. However, the president has very high unfavorable ratings outside his party and political base.

Meanwhile, aside from Iran, the rhetoric from North Korea has been increasing. Protests in Hong Kong could result in a sharp rebuke from the Chinese government. The geopolitical landscape continues to pose more than a few threats which are supportive of precious metals prices. The higher the price of gold moves, the more value seekers will look to add platinum to their portfolios.

The Fed is frozen: Bullish for the precious metals

The low interest rate environment around the world is another factor that supports the prices of all of the precious metals. In 2019, the US Fed reversed course, and after a full percentage point hike in short-term rates in 2018, the central bank cut them by 75 basis points during the year that ended on Dec. 31. At the same time, the Fed ended its balance sheet normalization program taking upward pressure off of rates further out along the yield curve. The pivot by the Fed caused the price of gold to rally above critical technical resistance in June and to the highest price since 2013 in early September.

In 2020, the Fed is not likely to alter the current level of interest rates. As an apolitical body, the central bank will refrain from making any monetary policy changes during an election year.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank cut the short-term deposit rate by another 10 points to negative 50 basis points in September 2019. The ECB also began purchasing debt securities in November as European quantitative easing started again without any balance sheet reduction.

Low interest rates around the world, a continuation of easy money, and stimulative policies that increase borrowing and spending are bullish for platinum and all precious metals prices. Precious metals compete with other assets for investment capital. The current rate environment makes platinum, gold, and silver more attractive stores of value compared to fixed-income instruments. At the same time, falling rates lower the cost of carry and contango in the markets, which encourages inventory building.

Some investors are watching, most are not

What could turn out to be the most bullish factor for the platinum market is the disappointing price action over the past few years. Many investors and speculators were burned in 2008 when the price dropped from the all-time high of $2,308.80 to $761.80 in only seven months. The price move a dozen years ago continues to leave a bad taste in the mouths of market participants. However, in the world of commodities, what drops like a stone has the potential to rise like a rocket ship. A break to the upside above the $1,200 level would likely cause a herd of buyers to flock to the platinum market.

As the chart shows, since falling to the lowest price since 2003 at $755.80 in August 2018, platinum futures have been making higher lows and higher highs. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market has been following the same pattern. The open interest metric rose to an all-time peak of 101,716 contracts on Jan. 3. Rising open interest and an increasing price tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

I believe that platinum offers one of the most compelling value propositions across all asset classes as we head into 2020. The most direct route for investment is via the coins and bars available from precious metals dealers around the world. Since platinum is a rare metal, dealers tend to charge high premiums for the physical metal. The NYMEX futures market is both liquid and provides a delivery mechanism. Each platinum contract contains 50 ounces of the metal. At a settlement price of $965 on the nearby April futures contract on Jan. 6, a buyer could stand for delivery at a full contract value of $48,250.

The most liquid platinum ETF product is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) with net assets of $669.65 million and an average of 79,590 shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges holders an expense ratio of 0.60%. The most recent top holdings include:

The fund summary for PPLT states:

“The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.”

During the most recent rally, the price of April platinum futures rose from $874 on Nov. 12 to a high of $1001.40 on Jan. 2, or 14.58%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT moved from $81.62 to $93.35 per share or 14.37% as the ETF did an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market.

Platinum’s value proposition, along with the prospects for all precious metals, is pointing to higher prices in 2020. Platinum has the potential to shock on the upside when it decides to catch up with the other members of the PGMs and gold. I will continue to be a buyer of platinum on any price weakness in 2020 to add to long positions.

The author is long platinum.