Buy-And-Hold Vs. Rotational Strategy: Tracking Sentiment Strategy Results (December 2019)

But if the price gets high enough relative to expected future returns, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

Introduction

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy that can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. This new series is going to be about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Simple Rotational Approach

In the last explanatory article of this series "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real-time rather than using a backtesting approach. Backtests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Now let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks I write about in this series are stocks that I am at least interested in owning for the next ten years. These are not low-quality short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls, but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared of high enough quality to interest a potential purchase from me. I don't own any of the stocks in this series personally, yet, but my primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April of 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that looked overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About 2/3rds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be 'sells' after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series. (I continue to add more each week as I find them.)

My current standard to declare a stock a 'sell' is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them. You can find links to the original articles on my profile page here. (Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's 'default position', which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession very soon. I don't think a recession is imminent, but I do think we are late in the business cycle, so my suggestion is to use two 'defensive' positions as one's default positions right now.

From April, when I started covering the stocks in this series, until a few months ago, my suggestion for a defensive default position was a 50/50 mix of Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF, and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), so that will be the assumed default position for many of the stocks I cover in this series. In September 2019 I changed XMLV to an S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). In an actual portfolio, one would have sold whatever XMLV position they had and bought RSP, but it's too hard for me to track changes like that with standard SA articles, so, for tracking purposes, I'll track whatever the original suggestion was without changes along the way.

Alright, now we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8% for the stock in question, which I consider the long-term market average. I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work.

Now let's examine how this strategy is working so far through the end of the month of December. I'll begin by examining the free-share-gain winners and any additions we had during the past month. Then I'll examine any of the CAGR-expectation winners. After that, I'll examine a variety of different free-share-gain categories before aggregating the data and returns at the end.

Free Share Gain Winners

As of the end of last month, we had six successful free-share-gain winners: Rollins (ROL), CSX (CSX), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Union Pacific (UNP) Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Expedia (EXPE). With the market's big run-up during the month of December, we didn't add any more free share gain winners last month.

So, as of the end of the year, these are the successful free share gain rotational trades we've had so far:

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34%

So, through the end of the year, for the free-share-gain part of our simple mixed rotational strategy in which we aim to rotate back into the target stock after a 20-25% free-share-gain, we have had six successful rotations.

Now let's examine the other part of the rotational strategy of using a fair value 10-year CAGR expectation as a trigger to rotate back into the target stocks.

Full-Cycle CAGR Analysis

As of the end of the year, we've had two completed rotations using the full-cycle CAGR expectation, Union Pacific and Expedia. These rotations are now fully complete.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41%

So, overall, we've now had 8 successful rotations out of 68 possible ones (each of the 34 positions is split into two because we split the 'default' position into two ETFs). Let's examine the 60 positions we are still tracking and see how they are performing. The following charts all run from the date of publication of the 'sell' articles through the end of the year. Sometimes, if part of the ETF mix has performed better or worse than the other part, it will cause the performance to fall into different categories. When this happens, I will post two charts, one in each category. Otherwise I will share the performance of SPY, the target stock, and the two ETFs all in the same chart.

Stocks that are close to rotation (greater than +10% share gain)

Rollins (ROL) 4/22/19

Data by YCharts

For the second half of the Rollins position, we are waiting to see a Full-Cycle CAGR of 8%. Rollins still has a very high PE ratio, so we are waiting for that to come down before rotating the second half of our position back in. Right now, the free share gains are already substantial.

CSX Corp (CSX) 6/13/19

Data by YCharts

Similar to Rollins, we are waiting for a better expected Full-Cycle CAGR for CSX. I checked it back in October and the price wasn't quite low enough, yet. Since the price is higher now, it still needs to come down some more before completing the second half of this rotation. If the market stumbles a little bit, we might be able to complete this rotation sooner rather than later.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts

McDonald's has underperformed since their CEO stepped down. I read the new CEO's New Year's memo today and wasn't particularly impressed. I don't see any big innovations coming from them soon that would be enough to justify their high stock price.

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts

Similarly, Intuit was very expensive as well. This is one we could see a rotation soon.

Home Depot (HD) 11/18/19 original 6/28/19

Data by YCharts

When I first wrote about Home Depot back in June, I determined it wasn't quite a 'sell', yet, but that if it rose 15% it would be. I got a little lucky with this one and it peaked out almost right at that point. (Sometimes that happens, I get unlucky with some others later on in the same fashion. That's why it's nice to have such a large sample size.) Still, I think this will end up being a successful rotation in the end.

Stryker (SYK) 10/17/19

Data by YCharts

If I recall correctly, Stryker announced an acquisition not long after I wrote about it. The market didn't particularly like it so that served as a catalyst for lowering the price the past month or two.

Overall, we had 9 positions that fell into the +10% to +20% share gain category.

Stocks currently with a +5% to +10% share gain

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 4/25/19

Data by YCharts

Norfolk Southern 6/12/19

Data by YCharts

Starbucks (SBUX) 9/13/19

Data by YCharts

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

Paychex (PAYX) 6/22/19

Data by YCharts

With this group, we mostly see a sort of slow meltdown relative to the index and alternatives. Since we are dealing with large-cap stocks, this probably what one should expect a lot of the time if the market is melting up and the stocks were expensive already.

Overall, we had 9 positions that fell into the +5% to +10% share gain category.

Stocks that aren't doing much (-5% to +5% share gain)

Brown-Forman (BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts

Automatic Data Processing vs XMLV 4/25/19

Data by YCharts

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

Fair Isaac Corporation 8/7/19

Data by YCharts

Walmart (WMT) 11/19/19

Data by YCharts

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 11/27/19

Data by YCharts

Stryker vs SPLV 10/17/19

Data by YCharts

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

CGI (GIB) 8/28/19

Data by YCharts

Mastercard (MA) 10/9/19

Data by YCharts

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts

Northrup Grumman vs SPLV 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

Texas Instruments (TXN) 10/31/19

Data by YCharts

CME (CME) 12/11/19

Data by YCharts

Ball (BLL) 12/12/19

Data by YCharts

Overall, we had 25 positions that fell into the -5% to +5% share gain category.

Stocks currently with a -5% to -10% share gain

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/24/19

Data by YCharts

Accenture vs SPLV 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

Mastercard vs SPLV 10/9/19

Data by YCharts

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

Teleflex (TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

Texas Instruments vs SPLV 10/31/19

Data by YCharts

ResMed (RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts

Lowe's (LOW) 7/15/19

Data by YCharts

There are two basic trends going on with this group. Several of them had a very positive earnings report during this period that caused their stocks to pop. So that's one group. The other group has to do with the relative underperformance of SPLV, particularly since September. I suspected this would happen and that was one of the reasons I switched my other earlier low-volatility ETF, XMLV, to an S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, RSP, in mid-September. It looked like the market was setting up for a rotation to more cyclical and value names and also a potential blow-off top like in the year 2000. I wanted to capture at least some of that potential move, and RSP has succeeded for the half I changed, but SPLV has struggled relative to the market after a very strong run the past two years. That shows in some of the charts in this category and in the next category as well.

Overall, we had 9 positions that fell into the -5% to -10% share gain category.

Stocks that might have been misjudged: (currently -10% share gain or more)

Illinois Tool Works vs SPLV 10/24/19

Data by YCharts

Nike vs SPLV 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

Teleflex vs SPLV 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

ResMed vs SPLV 9/23/19

Data by YCharts

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts

Target (TGT) 11/18/19

Data by YCharts

Again, this is much the same story as the last category. We have some underperformance of SPLV to blame, and some really good earnings from Target and Cintas.

Overall, we had 8 positions that fell into the -10% to -20% share gain category. So far, we don't have any target stocks in which we are beyond a -20% free share gain.

Compiling ongoing results

There are several things I am attempting to test in this series. The first is whether one can successfully determine a good time to sell a high-quality stock. The second is whether one can successfully find a suitable alternative for that money. And the third is whether one can successfully determine a good time to purchase the stock back. My hypothesis is that it is possible to consistently do this with certain high-quality stocks and gain 20-25% worth of free shares in the process.

Right now we have 34 stocks we are tracking and each one of those was divided into two, so we have 68 total positions. I'm going to keep adding to this list as long as I can find high-quality, yet expensive, large-cap stocks to write 'sell' articles on. I want as many data points as I can find. Usually, there are a few outliers that have something good or bad happen to them and I want to capture those in the series if I can, so that we can get a full look at the range of possibilities.

Source: Author

The chart above shows the current distribution of the 68 positions relative to the amount of free shares gains one would have had at the end of December. If the results were random one would expect a normal bell curve. For the bulk of the positions, that is in fact what we see this month. The one part of the distribution where that is not true is the tail ends. On the far positive +20% free share gain end, we have 8 winners, while on the far negative -20% free share gain end, we 0 losers. It's already getting difficult to make the case that the distribution could be explained by randomness, and I expect that over time it will get more difficult.

As I noted earlier, several of the underperforming positions can actually be explained by the underperformance of SPLV. You probably noticed that I included SPY as a reference point in the charts as well so that we could know how one would have done simply using SPY as the default position and we could measure my choice of default positions separately from the performance of the target stocks. Below is the same chart distribution of the sell ideas only this time versus SPY instead of my default choices.

Source: Author

You can see the clear skew to the left in this case. This shows that my 'sell' suggestions have been much more accurate than random chance would have predicted, even if my two suggested ETFs have underperformed relative to SPY. This could change if there is a market correction, though, so I wouldn't draw any firm conclusions just yet that my 'defensive' ETFs were wrong. It's likely they will outperform during a downturn when one eventually comes.

Conclusion

So far, this series is off to a great start. We've had 8 successful rotations and no total disasters. I will add more stocks to the series this month in an effort to warn as many owners of overvalued stocks as possible about the dangers of low future returns, and to get as large of a sample size as possible for this real-time experiment. If you would like to follow along, make sure to click the orange 'Follow' button at the top of the page to be notified when I publish new articles.

