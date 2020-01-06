The Fed Is Your Best Friend And The Proof Is In The Balance Sheet Pudding

Having said that, monetary policy was, is, and will remain the single most important factor, and surely the most significant driver, determining the direction of stocks, consequently our general stance.

This is the second of a three-part series of articles aiming at showing that while monetary policy leads our bullish stance, we're not blind to the negatives that come along.

The correlation between the Fed and other central banks' balance sheet/s to stock valuation can't be denied, especially over recent months. There's really no need to fight the Fed.

Of course, we're likely simplifying things more than they really are. However, in most cases, it's better to oversimplify than to overcomplicate things, especially when it comes to monetary policy.

Some people think that basing an investment strategy on the Fed's monetary policy is crazy/irresponsible. We disagree, simply because we take a close look at the past 11 years.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Summary

It's not easy to be super optimistic about the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) at the start of 2020, due to both weak economic data as well as the recent geopolitical tension.

Goldman Sachs (GS) just said that the US economy is virtually recession-proof.

As ISM manufacturing production and orders sink to the April 2009 lows, it's clear how difficult it is to adjust the macro narrative to the fumes in/of a liquidity-orchestrated financial mania.

In a recent article that we wrote, there were few commentators that couldn't believe we currently based our bullish stance solely on the Fed's monetary policy.

In a series of articles this week, with this being the second one, we wish to elaborate on this aspect/question: Is it crazy, irresponsible, and a pure gambling (to quote the term used by one of these commentators) to count on the Fed these days, or is it actually the most sensible thing to do? Perhaps acting in a "crazy and irresponsible" manner actually relates to those ignoring the Fed, not to those who keep following the central bank's actions, and shaping their investment strategy accordingly, almost blindly?...

In part I of the series, we have shown that in-spite of macroeconomic data still weak, actually weakening, there are few reasons to be bullish, based on some positive spotlights, that have nothing to do (at least not directly) with the monetary policy.

In this piece, part II, we wish to go back the routes and show that there's nothing more important than to follow the Fed's monetary policy. This has proved itself to be the winning strategy over the past 11 years and there's simply no reason to believe that this is going to change in 2020.

Past Eleven Years/The Mother of All Correlations

There are many ways to look at the past eleven years, and our preferred chart is the one showing the aggregate sum of the three major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ) versus the S&P 500 index.

One doesn't need to be a chartist or a statistician in order to easily see how high the correlation between the two is.

Nevertheless, since we are focusing on the US central bank in this article, let's look at this Fed-stocks relationship from a different angle.

We are fully aware that some research actually point out that economic data is functioning as a better statistical tool to explain market movements than the Fed's balance sheet.

The main problem that we have with this conclusion is that the supporting research usually takes only part of the critical/relevant time into consideration.

As an example, the below chart is using the past six years. We believe that either you look at the short term (to determine the current, most relevant, correlation), or - if you wish to focus on the long term - the measured period must start in 2009, at the very minimum.

Since our bullish stance, predominantly counting on the Fed's policy, has turned into such over recent months - we rather look at the relevant period since this shift (of ours) occurred.

True, this means that we are only looking at a very short period, however:

For the sake of our stance, and this article, this is more accurate. As we wrote about - either use an adequate long term, starting in 2009, or use a short term, to capture the current theme/correlation. Doing something in-between is neither here, nor there.

And when we look at a short period - the past three months - it's clear why the Fed is way more important, and relevant, than economic data.

The R2, per the below chart by Deutsche Bank (DB), is 0.52, more than three-times as high compared to the above 0.17.

And if you wish to see this data presented in a very simple, though very vivid, way, take a look at this:

It's impossible to miss/debate the high correlation, isn't it?

Fed and Other Central Banks' Balance Sheets

Okay then, if we agree that the Fed's policy is the single most important driver, let's take a closer look at the central bank's balance sheet over time, mostly recent months, to try and understand where is it headed, consequently where stocks are heading.

The Fed's balance sheet has risen another $8 billion during the week leading to New Year, as Chairman Powell keeps the printing machine rumbling in his "temporary" attempt/"mid cycle" adjustment to calm the repo market.

"In no sense is this QE. This is nothing like it." - Jerome Powell, October 8th, 2019

Fed balance sheet now holds assets in an mount of $4.174 trillion, or 19.4% of US GDP. That's the highest level in 14 months, and a sharp rise of $414 billion over the past 4 months alone (since the August 2019 lows).

If the Fed's balance sheet continues to expand at the pace of the last 4 months (>$100 billion per month), it will hit a new all-time high by April. We will leave it to you to conclude what this might do to stock valuations.

Clearly, the Fed isn't alone in this fight against (lack of) liquidity. The two colleagues, from Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) and Japan (EWJ, DXJ), are doing their fair share.

Get this: The Bank of Japan now holds 43.9% of all outstanding Japanese government debt.

This unreal level of ownership, up from "just" 8% in 2008, means that the last adjective one can use to describe the Japanese bond market is efficient.

As for the ECB, a rise of 135% in its balance sheet, over less than 5 years, has brought the ratio of total assets held compared to the Eurozone GDP to a new record high of 40.6%; not yet threatening the circa-44% ratio of the BoJ, but certainly making "good" progress towards taking over the lead.

You might wish to claim at this point that the Fed is actually the "responsible grown up" in the room, and to a certain extent it is. However, when you're reminded of the debt burden that each of the three main economic blocks (the US, Europe, Japan) carries - being responsible becomes a relative, certainly not an absolute term.

Below: Government debt as a share of GDP in G20 countries in 2018 and projections for 2024.

* 2017 values

Source: Statista

If the data related to the big-3 wasn't enough, let's take a look at one more central bank: The Bank of England ("BoE"), in-spite of being the smallest of the four, is probably presenting us with the most shocking example, if we stretch the time frame long enough.

If you ever wondered how rare and exceptional the current monetary policy is, just take a look a the below chart, showing the Bank of England balance sheet, as a percentage of GDP, since 1700.

Now, that's what we call an alarming, putting things into the right perspective, type of chart!

Now, all is left for us is to connect all the dots, i.e., balance sheets, into one chart that would tell the global story. And when we do so, it's no wonder to see the aggregate balance sheet of the G-4 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, and BoE) as a percentage of GDP, moving from near-zero levels in the early 1990s to 36% at the end of 2019, and counting...

Last But Not Least

Bigger balance sheets = High stock valuations.

If we haven't yet convinced you that this equation exists for real, and that all you need to do is to simply follow the size of the Fed's balance sheet - we guess that there's no point pushing this premise anymore.

Instead, let's finish up with the bad part of this money-printing, that's the impact of this monetary madness on the real economy.

Because unlike the stock market, when it comes to real growth - things are far from being that simple, surely not that encouraging.

Going back to the chart and words that we've presented in the first part of this trilogy:

The Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator is now negative Y/Y, without the hand-holding of the liquidity/momentum-driven stock market. The (already wide) disconnection between the financial economy, i.e., stocks trading near all-time highs, to the real economy, i.e., real growth at only ~1% (and slowing), just keep widening.

But there's more to it than only just this disconnection between the financial to the real economy. Another disconnect is just as worrying and that's the one between debt and growth.

The assumption has always been that more debt will lead to more growth, and if we ignore the negative consequences of a ballooning debt - it's as simple as that.

However, when you inflate debt by as much as the Fed does, one of the oldest laws in the economic textbook comes to play: The law of diminishing marginal returns.

This law states that when an advantage is gained in a factor of production, the marginal productivity will typically diminish as production increases. This means that the cost advantage usually diminishes for each additional unit of output produced.

A similar impact exists when it comes to the relationship between debt and growth. Initially more debt indeed stimulates growth. However, as time goes by, the effect of more debt is diminishing, and more and more debt is required in order to achieve the same level of growth.

The below chart illustrates this problem.

In-spite of growing levels of debts, not only is the growth rate not accelerating, but it's actually declining.

The reason for this is simple: The cost of serving the huge debt is becoming so high that it's impossible for the extra/marginal production/growth to overcome this. Putting it differently, more debt is becoming a poison, not a cure.

Even the official Fed data is supporting this (although not as directly as we presented above) by showing that over the past decade, the US has added nearly $11 trillion of new debt, while growing its GDP by only $7 trillion.

In other words: Over the past decade, in order to generate $1 of growth, there was a need to issue over $1.5 of additional debt. Not such a great deal, is it?

Furthermore, as you can clearly see, while during the first decade of the 21st century growth (red line) managed to climb faster than the debt (blue line), over the past decade, the blue line has moved up much faster than the red line, and the gap is only widening.

Putting it differently, it's safe to say that in order to gain $1 of growth nowadays, the Fed needs to issue way more than "just" $1.5 of new debt. That's not only a bad deal; that's now a very risky, if not an economically suicidal, move.

Bottom Line

There's really no need to complicate things when it comes to the current monetary policy. The Fed may not be telling you to buy risky assets, but the Fed's actions speak volume, and they deliver a very clear message.

Any investor has two options:

Complicate things, overthinking the current monetary stance, and keep focusing on the negative consequences that are waiting for the US economy down the road. Simplify things, accept the current monetary stance as it is, and avoid focusing on what might happening when the Fed changes course, something that might be months, but can easily also be years, away from now.

There has never been a year where the Fed was investors' best friend as 2019 evidently was, and 2020 is until further notice. Even 2008 or 2009 can't claim this crown, because those were years that called for, and forced the Fed into emergency actions.

I mean, take a closer look yourself at the below chart; isn't this how a true friend is behaving?

2019 wasn't such a "year of no resort", and the Fed was willing to let the market fall by, say 20%, Jerome Powell & Co. wouldn't be reversing course as surprisingly and aggressively as they did.

Isn't that's what friends are for?...

Keep smiling, keep shining Knowing you can always count on me, for sure That's what friends are for For good times and bad times I'll be on your side forever more That's what friends are for

Source: Dionne Warwick - That's What Friends Are For

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focused on macro views, market outlook, and asset-allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT .

. aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory = An Upward Trajectory! 16% Discount Only Available Till 1/7/2020!!!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.