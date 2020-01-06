FX Weekly: EUR-Optimistic

Macro News

Global: Last year surprised many market participants as the macro picture changed radically between the first and the last month of 2019. The equity rout we observed in the last quarter of 2018 (with the SP500 index falling by 20 percent from peak to trough) sharply tightened financial conditions, forcing central banks to act in order to restore confidence in the market. The V-shape recovery we observed then in the first few months of 2019 was defined as a ‘bear rally’ by many practitioners and that participants should prepare for a recession as early as Q1 2020. We saw that the opposite happened as the rise in global liquidity pushed preference for equities all year with the SP500 registering one of its best performances of the past two decades, up 29% in 2019. Hence, investors who followed Warren Buffet’s simple strategy ‘Be fearful when other are greedy and greedy when others are fearful’ would have achieved outstanding returns.

Goldman Sachs recently calculated how much each sector accounted for the SP500 index return for 2019; information technology comes first accounting for 32% of the index, followed by financials (14%) and communication services (11%). Interestingly, IT and financials bought back the most stock of any market sector (33% and 25% respectively). Overall, the rise in global liquidity combined with buybacks were the biggest contributors of global equities in the past 12 months. This year, we think that there will be opportunities in the EM space if we start to see a USD weakness as uncertainty eases.

UK: In the past 6 years, the dynamics of inflation has been strongly influenced by the movements of Sterling; figure 1 (left frame) shows that the annual change in the broad GBP exchange rate has been acting as a strong 12M ‘lead’ of CPI inflation. Hence, participants have been questioning whether the pound strength we observed in the past 6 months will bring down inflationary forces and give the Bank of England more room for manoeuvre. Business sentiment in the UK is still depressed; manufacturing PMIs have been sitting below 50 for the past 8 months (47.5 in December) and Deloitte CFO survey still stands at critical levels amid Brexit uncertainty and risk of slowing growth in the UK and the Euro area. In addition, we noticed that consumer confidence has been constantly falling since the last quarter of 2015 (along with house prices), significantly diverging from UK equities. We will see if the new governor of the BoE Andrew Bailey (taking office on March 16th) will consider cutting rates this year in order to give the UK economy a little 'push'.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short interest on US Treasuries remains elevated; the current aggregate net short specs stand at 1.28M contracts, the highest since December 2018. Real GDP growth is expected to come in at 2.3% in the fourth quarter according to GDPNow, which would imply that the nominal growth in the US is still sitting above 4 percent. As a result, the current 10-year yield is still too low compared to the nominal growth and should normalise towards 2.25% in the medium term.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: After hitting a low of 1.0885 in the end of September, the pair has been trending higher in the past three months and is currently flirting with its 1.12 resistance. An upward trending support line has been formed in the past few months and we will see if it holds in the coming weeks, but we like the current trend and we think it may be worth buying some EURUSD on dips as the pair could test new highs in the medium term.

Figure 3 Source: Eikon Reuters

GBP/USD: Cable experienced a spectacular rise in the past 6 months, up nearly 12 figures and currently trading at 1.3150, its 50% Fibo retracement of the 1.20 – 1.4340 range. Even though Sterling reacted positively to the general election results in mid-December, the pound ‘victory’ was very short-lived, and the 1.35 level was completely rejected. We are bullish on Sterling in the medium term, but there are risks of selloffs in the short run depending on the trajectory of short-term rates.

EUR/GBP: It is interesting to note that within 6 months, the pair moved from the high to the low of its MT range (0.8310 – 0.93) before rebounding to 0.85 due to the Sterling weakness two days following the general election. We are still slightly bullish, but we would wait for lower levels to start initiating a long position.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The Japanese yen has always been strong against the US dollar in the past two weeks; USDJPY broke its ST support at 108.20, which represents its 200D SMA. Next support on the downside stands at 107 (61.8% Fibo). We do not want to be too short USD; therefore we think it may be better to play the JPY crosses such as the AUDJPY or GBPJPY (both crosses have been trending higher in this current ‘risk-on’ environment. We would recommend playing the trend for now and buy the JPY crosses on dips (long AUDJPY or GBPJPY).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

The past cycle is certainly one of the most hated bull markets in history as it has deceived many practitioners that have been betting against central banks. Even though policymakers globally have been fighting to keep the inflation rate around the 2-percent target by running ZIRP and NIRP policies and through the purchase of financial securities, asset price inflation has been very high. This chart shows the dynamics of prices in both the financial and real economies since January 2009. While the performance of house prices in the developed world have more or less mirrored the pace of the nominal GDP growth, the equity and credit markets have registered outstanding performances in the past 11 years.

The best performer remains the SP500 with a total return of nearly 250%, followed by European High Yield (230%) and US HY (190%). Not surprisingly, the worst performer is the commodity market with a total return of approximately -50%, which pushed down the commodity-to-equity ratio to a 50-year low. What are the great picks for the next decade? Can another decade of low interest rates levitate global equities by 200%?

Figure 6

Source: Goldman Sachs

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.