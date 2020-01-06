Zhejiang Expressway: Regulatory Changes And Capital Allocation Are Key Issues

Zhejiang Expressway's toll revenue in 2019 was negatively impacted by a new regulation allowing qualified trucks using ETC cards to enjoy a 15% discount on tolls for a two-year period.

The weak organic growth for Zhejiang Expressway's core toll road business is due to lackluster domestic economic growth, traffic diversion, and the implementation of electronic toll collection or ETC.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China toll road company Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ZHEXF) (OTCPK:ZHEXY) [576:HK] currently trades at 7.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months dividend yield of 6.3%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Zhejiang Expressway. While Zhejiang Expressway's dividend yield is attractive, regulatory changes and capital allocation represent key downside risks. Zhejiang Expressway's toll revenue in 2019 was negatively impacted by a new regulation allowing qualified trucks using electronic toll collection or ETC cards to enjoy a 15% discount on tolls for a two-year period. New regulations for the Chinese toll road sector in the future could potentially result in lower toll rates and toll revenue for toll road companies in general. Furthermore, Zhejiang Expressway's acquisition of a hotel owner in June 2019 raises questions on capital allocation and the company's status as a toll road industry proxy.

Readers are advised to trade in Zhejiang Expressway shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 576:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $3.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1997, Zhejiang Expressway is the only listed toll road company in Zhejiang province, China.

Zhejiang Expressway derived 67.8% and 65.2% of its revenue and net profit for 1H2019 from its core toll road business. The company's securities business, 47%-owned subsidiary Zheshang Securities [601878:CH], accounted for 28.7% of 1H2019 revenue and 20.4% of 1H2019 net profit. Zhejiang Expressway's other businesses, such as hotel operations and road construction, contributed 3.5% and 14.4% of the company's revenue and earnings for 1H2019.

I will be focusing primarily on Zhejiang Expressway's core toll road business for the purpose of this article, as the toll road business accounts for two-thirds of the company's top line and bottom line.

Map Of All The Expressways In Zhejiang Province, China

Source: Zhejiang Expressway's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Zhejiang Expressway's Toll Road Assets With Traffic Volume And Toll Revenue Data As Of End-June 2019

Source: Zhejiang Expressway's 1H2019 Interim Report

Headwinds For Core Toll Road Business

Zhejiang Expressway announced 3Q2019 results on October 31, 2019, and the organic growth for the company's core toll road business was weaker than expected.

The company's 3Q2019 net profit grew +24.4% YoY to RMB1,139.9 million, which was mainly driven by increase in securities investment gains and newly acquired toll road assets. Securities investment gains more than doubled from RMB186.9 million in 3Q2018 to RMB454.3 million in 3Q2019. I estimate that the organic revenue growth for Zhejiang Expressway's toll road business, excluding the newly acquired Zhoushan Bay Bridge and Shenjiahuhang Expressway (both acquisitions completed on April 9, 2019), was approximately +1.3% YoY in 3Q2019.

The weak organic growth for Zhejiang Expressway's core toll road business is due to a mixture of factors, including lackluster domestic economic growth, traffic diversion, and the implementation of electronic toll collection or ETC.

Traffic volume and toll revenue for toll roads are positively correlated with economic growth. China's 3Q2019 GDP growth of 6.0% was the slowest in 27.5 years since the first quarter of 1992. This was below 2Q2019 GDP growth of 6.2% and market consensus of 6.1%. The Shanghai-Hangzhou section of Zhejiang Expressway's flagship Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway saw a -2.5% YoY decrease in toll revenue and a -0.5% YoY decline in traffic volume in 3Q2019, due to weak economic conditions and traffic diversion resulting from the completion of construction of the Yuhang section of the Hangzhou urban elevated highway and the National Highway G320.

Similarly, toll revenue for Shangsan Expressway declined -1.0% YoY in 3Q2019, as National Highway G104 (parallel to the Shangsan Expressway) ceased toll collection since June 2018 and drew traffic away from Shangsan Expressway. The company's Huihang expressway also saw a -1.6% YoY decrease in toll revenue for 3Q2019, affected by the traffic diversion from the opening of the Hangzhou-Huangshan High-speed Railway in December 2018.

Looking ahead, key risks for Zhejiang Expressway's core toll road business including further traffic diversion and expiry of concession agreements. The Hangzhou-Ningbo section of the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway should see traffic volume decline in 2021, following the opening of a new parallel expressway, the Hangshaotai Expressway, at the end of 2020. More importantly, the 30-year concession agreement for the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, accounting for over half of the company's 1H2019 toll revenue, will expire in 2028. In the worst case scenario, Zhejiang Expressway could lose the rights to operate the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway without any compensation. If the concession agreement for the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway were to be renewed, Zhejiang Expressway would likely have to commit to certain capital expenditures for the expansion of the expressway in exchange, which would be a drag on the company's earnings and cash flow.

The Chinese government's push for electronic toll collection or ETC has been another negative factor for Zhejiang Expressway's core toll road business, which is discussed in the next section.

Regulatory Changes Are A Key Concern

The number of electronic toll collection or ETC users has increased from over 100 million in August 2019 to 192 million by December 2019, according to Chinese media reports. The move to push more drivers in China to install ETC devices to automatically pay for tolls without stopping their cars is part of the Chinese government's plans to ease traffic congestion and reduce logistics costs. The Chinese government's goal is to have over 90% of vehicles travelling on expressways installed with ETC devices by end-2019.

Zhejiang Expressway's toll revenue in 2019 was negatively impacted by a new regulation which allowed all qualified trucks in compliance with regulations using the Zhejiang province’s non-cash payment cards or ETC cards to enjoy a 15% discount on tolls for a two-year period starting from January 1, 2019. The decrease in tolls related to ETC could be partially offset by increased traffic volume (more vehicles don't have to stop to pay at tolling stations) and lower labor costs in the medium term.

Further changes in the regulations for the toll road sector in China are to be expected. Considering that the Chinese government's desire to reduce transportation costs for both businesses and consumers, there could be further downward pressure on toll rates. One potential regulatory change is to implement a flexible toll rate, where toll charges will vary depending on the time of the day, traffic congestion level and other factors.

Purchase Of Hotel Raises Questions On Capital Allocation And Company's Status As A Toll Road Industry Proxy

It is reasonable to assume that most investors are investing in Zhejiang Expressway to gain exposure to the company's defensive and recurring cash flow toll road business which accounts for two-thirds of its earnings in 1H2019. In June 2019, Zhejiang Expressway announced the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Zhejiang Grand Hotel Limited, whose major asset is a four-star hotel with a total gross floor area of 55,000 sq m located in the central business district of Hangzhou city, for RMB1.01 billion.

Zhejiang Expressway acquired Zhejiang Grand Hotel from Zhejiang Shipping, a subsidiary of Communications Group. Communications Group is Zhejiang Expressway's subsidiary with a 67% equity stake. The acquisition of Zhejiang Grand Hotel was done at an implied valuation of 13 times P/B and 200 times FY2018 P/E, on the justification that "real estate prices of such property will continue to grow stably based on the prospect of Hangzhou city." It is debatable whether acquiring a new non-toll road business is the best capital allocation decision. Alternatives to acquiring Zhejiang Grand Hotel include deleveraging, increasing dividends or the acquisition of new toll road assets.

Furthermore, the company's status as a toll road proxy could be further weakened by increasing earnings contribution from the securities business going forward. While the securities business accounted for 20.4% of Zhejiang Expressway's net profit in 1H2019, the securities business contributed approximately 46.0% of the company's earnings in FY2015. Zheshang Securities' 3Q2019 revenue and net profit were up +69.2% and +41.6% YoY at RMB1,430.3 million and RMB227.6 million, respectively, driven by a recovery in the Chinese A-share market with the Shanghai Composite Index up by more than +22% in 2019. While growing earnings for the securities business is positive for Zhejiang Expressway, investors have the choice of switching to a pure-play securities company if they want to bet on a turnaround in the Chinese capital markets.

Valuation

Zhejiang Expressway trades at 7.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 7.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.23 as of January 3, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times.

Zhejiang Expressway offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 5.8% and a consensus forward next twelve months dividend yield of 6.3%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Zhejiang Expressway are slower-than-expected traffic growth for its expressways, traffic diversion from new expressways and railways commencing operations, potential regulatory changes that have a negative impact on the toll road sector, weak capital markets being a drag on earnings from the company's securities business, overpaying for the acquisition of new toll road assets, and "di-worsification" into unrelated businesses.

