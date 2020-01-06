Meyers: Silicom Offers An Opportunity To Profit From Recency Bias

Silicom Ltd.'s stock was beaten up after a major deal with IBM fell through in 2018, but revenues will likely ramp up this year, says Jeff Meyers of Cobia Capital.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), burned by a last-minute cancellation of a project with IBM in 2018, saw its stock cut in half from 70 to 35, Jeff Meyers of Cobia Capital told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Meyers said the stock still remains in that range, as investors have been reluctant to give credence to design wins that Silicom is announcing now.

However, two design wins lined up for 2020 and 2021 promise to drive growth and increase profitability, and Meyers thinks the stock will rally accordingly, with the potential for the stock to double over that period.

“It's cheap now; the stock is at $33. They have about $12 a share in net cash. So, it's really looking like a $20 stock,” he said. “And they're doing $1.90 this year, which is pretty depressed based on previous years. We think next year they could do at least $2.50 and then maybe $3 the year after.”

Meyers has held the stock since the inception of his fund in 2008 said he is confident enough in the future of Silicom that his company is adding to its position.

“It trades at 1-1/2 times tangible book value, which is pretty cheap for a technology stock,” he said. “So, it has asset value. It has earnings power – even this year's earnings. It's trading at 11 times this year's earnings so we feel we're in a trough. And then we have these growth drivers coming up over the next year or two, and that's really going to drive the business. That's what we're excited about today.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.