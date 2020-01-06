Forget The Share Price, Tesla Is Still A Short

Short thesis: Even when Tesla had huge advantages, it was not profitable. Those advantages are now disappearing, along with any hope for consistent profitability.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome RD Barris as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

My Short Thesis (In Short)

The short form of my short thesis for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is pretty straightforward and it goes like this:

"Since the launch of the Model S, Tesla has had a monopoly on the high-end, long-range EV market, has had the benefit of enormous subsidies (for both the company and its consumers), and has had tons of positive free publicity and brand awareness and, despite all of these advantages, it has still lost buckets of money. And, now, all of these things are changing to Tesla's disadvantage. If it couldn't be consistently profitable with these tailwinds, then a path to consistent profitability now is very hard to see."

This is the mainstream of my short thesis, but there are plenty of tributaries. Here are some off the top of my head:

The company is on the receiving end of the huge number of lawsuits. The shareholder action over the "funding secured" tweet and the Solar City bailout-takeover are probably the largest risks, but there are plenty of other ones, such as the multiple suits under "lemon laws" and the suits for consumer fraud for the failure to deliver the Full Self Driving (FSD)/AutoPilot vaporware and for the over-the-air (OTA) updates which ex post facto diminish the functionality of the vehicles. These are making their way slowly through the courts and they could all be big negatives for Tesla's cash flow and reputation.

The regulatory risk is also huge. AutoPilot is probably number one here, but there are also concerns about things like sudden unintended acceleration events and "whompy" wheels. The hit to Tesla's reputation for technological leadership in the case of a regulatory action against AutoPilot, for example, would be dramatic.

Accounting irregularities. The most notorious of these is Steve Einhorn's challenge, as yet unmet, to Elon Musk to explain the large account receivable that the company has been carrying for a number of quarters. Tesla's attempts to explain this have strained credibility and lacked consistency, but this is not the only example. As Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic has recently pointed out, the accounting for warranty reserves could also be dubious. If not explicitly fraudulent, there is a good chance that Tesla's accounts hide some channel stuffing or other manipulations to meet unit deliveries and maintain the growth narrative.

The senior level turnover in the company has been absolutely breathtaking, including the most recent loss of three general counsels in a very short period of time. These senior employees are leaving despite doubtlessly very generous incentive plans. It is hard to imagine a clearer red flag than this.

Elon Musk himself. The fate of Tesla is inextricably tied to one man. If the market realizes that Musk has feet of clay, the stock price would collapse, the capital markets would close and brand loyalty would disappear. Yet, in a whole variety of ways - the cannabis smoking; the "funding secured" tweet; the "the driver" tweets and litigation; the doxxing, blocking and trolling of critics and journalists; the mocking of the SEC, etc. - Musk has courted danger. This could blow up at any moment.

The existence of these multiple tributaries is one of the major reasons I don't try to trade Tesla. The company is tip-toeing through a minefield. It could step on one at any minute. I stay short because I don't want to miss the detonation.

The Bulls Respond

The response of the bulls to this short thesis is… just you wait! Tesla has been in hyper-growth mode, indifferent to profitability, and will one day soon emerge huge and massively profitable.

I disagree. And for a company that is now 16 years old, the argument is getting a little long in the tooth.

I wish I had a dime for every time a Tesla bull blamed Tesla's lack of profitability on growth or building factories. In itself, building a factory cannot depress earnings; unless the company aggressively chooses to expense costs - and we know the accounting conservatism is not part of Tesla's DNA - none of these expenses hit the profit statement (although they do reduce cash flow). Operating a factory below capacity can hit profits but Tesla has been running its Fremont factory, and the adjoining tent, at full capacity for some time now.

Other costs can also depress earnings, such as SG&A and R&D being spread over an insufficient production. But this argument is belied by the simple fact that the company has repeatedly predicted that profitability and strong cash flows were just around the corner - remember that the original "Tesla Motors Secret Master Plan" was that the build out of a mass market product would be funded by the "profits" from the high-end Models S and X (which never materialized); then it was the Model 3 that was going to drive Tesla solidly into the black; now, it is the Model Y and the China factory. If the problem were related to the predictable effects of fixed costs, then why has the company been so incapable of forecasting its future profitability and cash flow?

A related bull response is to draw an analogy to tech superstars, such as the Apple iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). A dime for every time I have heard this would also cover my trading loss on this position. But the analogy is false.

The Apple iPhone was enormously profitable right out of the box. Although Amazon was not initially profitable, it was self-sustaining from a cash perspective and has been able to grow without repeated visits to the capital markets.

The analogies are also bad corporate strategy. It makes sense to bleed losses to build market share if the end result is the creation of a large "economic moat" which will shield the enlarged company from competition. Apple has this because the "switching" costs of its phones are high; once you have learned the Apple software, and once you have embedded your iPhone in a bunch of other Apple products (such as iTunes and a Mac), then switching to an Android phone is a pain. This allows Apple to charge a sustainable premium for its products.

Likewise, Amazon benefits from huge "network" effects from being the "everything store." Most clients don't even check other suppliers; they know that Amazon will have what they want at a good price. Amazon has also probably built a sustainable logistical "moat" since there are large economies of scale in this area. This means that Amazon can now convert its years of market-share grabbing into sustainable profits.

Tesla has none of this. As discussed below, it has no "economic moat" and certainly none that grows with market share. As importantly, a car is a high-value purchase. Although a typical consumer may not be willing to endure the mental anguish to switch to an Android phone and save a couple of hundred bucks every few years, the situation with a $50-150,000 car is very different. In percentage terms, the premium that Tesla can charge due to familiarity is tiny and, with the possible exception of the Superchargers (which don't make sense for other reasons - see below), there are no network effects.

The Growth Story is Dead

For the longest time, the bulls have hung onto the story that Tesla's problem is an inability to produce enough to meet insatiable demand. The most recent example of this was the high-fives attendant on the rapid construction of a new factory in China. But this is a myth. The problem is demand, not supply.

Tesla has been able to keep this myth going for much longer than I ever would have expected for two reasons. The first is that Tesla has been consistently entering new geographical and segment markets. For geography, think of international expansion (the UK, China, etc). For segment, think of the Model 3.

Whenever Tesla has opened a new geography or market segment, it has benefited from a burst of demand. It exhausts this and then moves onto another. But unless SpaceX succeeds very quickly in colonizing space, this game is now over. There are no more large untapped sources of pent-up demand.

In other words, you need to look at Tesla's sales on a "same store" basis. This is the analysis that investors use to judge fast growing retail companies, which are adding outlets while also (hopefully) increasing sales at existing stores. They recognize that mixing the two sources of growth would be a huge distortion of the attractiveness of the company's wares.

But it is precisely this that has deceived the bulls. If we focus on "same stores" (that is, markets and products where Tesla has been active for some time), then the growth situation is bleak. Automobile revenue in North America for Tesla, its most mature and important market, in 3Q 2019, was 39% down versus the same quarter last year. Despite price cuts and a shift to lower-cost models, worldwide deliveries of Model S and Model X cars were down 33% in 2019. With the exception of the special circumstances in the Netherlands (as discussed below) and a slight up-tick in the hyper-competitive China market, Model 3 sales around the world are also flat to declining (sometimes sharply). We also had the dramatic example of no Tesla announcements about "reservations" for its Model Y, despite Musk and the company trumpeting Model 3 and Cybertruck reservations to the sky.

The second huge distortion that has fed the growth myth is government subsidies. We have just experienced this in the Netherlands with the reduction of benefit-in-kind tax breaks and, to a lesser extent, in the USA with the expiration of the last leg of the federal income tax credit. These expirations have the effect of pulling sales forward and concentrated them into short periods of time. Afterwards, however, the inevitable result is a collapse in demand. We saw this in Hong Kong and in Denmark when subsidies expired. We will surely see it again in Q1 2020 in the Netherlands.

The apparent demand picture has also been distorted by the behavior of Tesla customers. Flipping through the owner forums, it is very clear that Tesla often sells multiple cars to a single household. These are very often first-adopter households, often wealthy and frequently employed in the tech industry, who have a cult-like support of the company's "mission." There is not an unlimited number of these people. It is clear that Tesla's market penetration is very deep but extremely thin and probably cannot support an expansion into a mass-market that cannot afford the luxury of an unreliable and impractical vehicle.

This is also why consumer satisfaction surveys, which the bulls also like to cite, are misleading. These are self-reported results. One only needs to look at Tesla forums and count the number of "my Tesla has broken down for the Xth time but I still love the car" reports to see the problem. Much better is to rely on independent parties, such as Consumer Reports, which, after enormous initial enthusiasm for the Model S, had withdrawn at one point all Teslas from its recommended list due to reliability problems and which still does not endorse the Model X. It would also be great to look at something like JD Powers reports, except that Tesla pointedly refuses to provide the information needed for this ranking.

No Moat as Far as the Eye Can See

The Model S was introduced in 2012. Yet, real competition for the Teslas has only recently started to emerge. This lag has been a major factor promoting the myth that Tesla has a technological "secret sauce" that one day will translate into market dominance and huge profitability. This myth is also cracking.

It should be remembered that the first Blackberry with phone capabilities was introduced in 2002. The iPhone took over 5 years to be introduced, so the delay in EVs - a much more complicated and higher risk product - is not surprising. More importantly, the legacy car makers saw no reason to rush to compete with Tesla in a non-profitable segment. Much better to let Tesla attempt to prove the high-end, long-range EV market exists, and to let battery costs fall, then to bother with a minor competitor that can always be caught. "Wait and see" has always been the logical strategy for the legacy manufacturers because Tesla has no "economic moat." Conversely, the legacy manufacturers have huge advantages in manufacturing skills, brands, and distribution/servicing channels that they can instantly leverage.

Let's look at the alleged Tesla moats and see how they have fallen, one by one.

Batteries and Battery Management Systems

The best case I have seen for Tesla having a technological "moat" in its batteries or battery management system is contained in this long tweet storm. It is way above my technological pay grade to evaluate these claims. But one thing is clear: Tesla uses a battery form and chemistry which, although potentially high performing, is inherently riskier and more unstable that the batteries used by every other manufacturer.

The bull case is that Tesla's software is sophisticated enough that it can get away with this fundamentally riskier approach. Maybe. But an alternative explanation is that Tesla is just more reckless. Given Tesla's aggressive behavior in a large number of other areas - such as its AutoPilot software (where even the name is, arguably, reckless) and its early release of the insufficiently tested Model 3 - I am placing my money on recklessness. Confirmatory evidence for this interpretation are the multiple examples of Teslas spontaneously bursting into flames, either before or after accidents, and the OTA software updates which Tesla has had to implement to avoid battery safety or degradation problems. There is also the fact that Tesla's software expertise is demonstrable poor in a variety of other areas, including flat screens going black to door locks not working. Finally, there is the notorious, and hilarious, example of Tesla trying to outdo the more conservatively engineered Porsche Taycan at the Nürburgring, which ended up with the Tesla on the back of a tow truck.

Even with Tesla's aggressive approach to engineering, several manufacturers (notably Hyundai) appear to outperform the company's battery metrics. This is despite Tesla using batteries that quickly burst into flames (as shown in this video) versus the virtually inert type used by others (as shown in this video).

AutoPilot

Google "tesla near accidents autopilot" and you will be treated to 2,000,000 hits, a great many complete with video evidence. No other company would have released a product with these defects. This is not a technological edge. This is pure recklessness.

Some Seeking Alpha contributors believe that Tesla has an enormous competitive advantage due to "fleet learning" working through sophisticated "neural net" AI software. But the proof of the pudding is in the eating. If Tesla has these advantages, then why haven't they materialized? Instead, we get near-death experiences and gimmicks like the "Smart Summon" function which, in addition to being a solution in search of a problem, converts the cars into 4,000lb Roombas in public parking lots.

A recent study sums it up nicely. It ranks Tesla dead last in the race for self-driving. Very importantly, it claims that Teslas lack the hardware and redundancy ever to achieve Level 5 autonomy.

The Supercharger Network

Frankly, this has always seemed more a marketing gimmick than anything else. It never made sense to have a proprietary charger network for a single manufacturer; there is a good reason why you don't see ICE manufacturers owning a network of gas stations. The most logical arrangement was always going to be for independent companies to own networks (including existing service stations) or for a consortia of EV manufacturers to build them. And this is exactly what is happening.

The Supercharger network is, if anything, now a competitive disadvantage for Tesla. It is undersized and Tesla cannot afford to build it out, or provide state-of-the-art technology, or even maintain the existing facilities. The photos of enormous lines for superchargers over Thanksgiving and Christmas (such as this, this and this), and the numerous stories of broken charging stations, are significantly hurting the brand at this point. It is not surprising that Tesla has finally decided to team up with an outside party to expand the network.

The Direct-to-Consumer Model

This is another moat in which Tesla is drowning.

When Tesla was a small-scale seller of high-end cars to wealthy individuals with back-up vehicles (usually ICE), Tesla was able to make this work and offer a customized client experience in both delivery and service. Expanding into the mass market, combined with Tesla's attempts to cut capex and servicing costs in order to show some profitability and cash flow, have demonstrated its shortcomings. Like the Supercharger network, this is now a net negative for the company.

In general, Musk's extreme vertical integration has been a mistake. Instead of focusing on the segments of the value chain where Tesla has competitive advantages, Tesla has pursued total vertical integration, including into low-value and capital-intensive areas such as retailing and servicing. This is one of the reasons why the comparison to Apple is mistaken. This is the exact opposite of the strategy Apple pursues, which is the development of great intellectual property and the outsourcing of low profitability activities to others.

The Tesla Brand

One upon a time, Tesla had a great brand reputation. But the company has been systematically destroying this with appalling build quality and terrible customer service. It is impossible to wade into a Tesla forum without discovering dozens of examples like this story of a broken car getting lost in a Tesla servicing center, while the owner is left without a loaner because too many vehicles are in for service. Or this recent experience of a long-term test car for Car and Driver breaking down while parked, a first for the magazine.

This is even worse because the wounds are entirely self-inflicted. The gull-wing doors on the Model X are notoriously unreliable and badly designed, in addition to being functionally pointless. Many of the Model 3 problems result from its being rushed into production with insufficient testing of the vehicle and its production line, both of which resulting, in turn, from the company overpromising on production timing and amounts. Finally, many of the problems of Tesla's servicing - like its problems with the Supercharger network - result from the company's need to show some profitability, slashing expenses even if this undercuts customer satisfaction and loyalty. These are all examples of the company being run for the sake of the short-term stock price rather than the long-term benefit of customers, which is the road to self-destruction.

Competition

Seeking Alpha contributor Anton Wahlman has done the best job of documenting the tsunami of EV competition that is building and how this competition is already hurting Tesla sales in the markets where it has materialized. This is also a great tweet storm on the devastating effect of competition in some of Tesla's larger European markets.

It is important to realize two things about this competition. The first, as Seeking Alpha contributor Valueseeker frequently notes, is that there may never be a single "Tesla killer." Instead, this will be the death of a thousand cuts, with each new competitor taking a slice of Tesla's market and adding to the pricing pressure. This also applies to the partial competition provided by hybrids and PHEVs, which often make more sense than BEVs, particularly in markets where overnight garage charging is not as readily available as in suburban America.

The second factor is that most of Tesla's competitors are also ICE manufacturers subject to regulatory requirements which force them to sell EVs, and with profitable legacy businesses that allow them to cross-subsidize these sales. This means that Tesla will be facing a bunch of well-capitalized competitors with non-economic motivations. Throw in the additional fact that many of these vehicles will still benefit from the subsidies that Tesla has now exhausted and Tesla's competitive position is far from enviable. Seeking Alpha contributor Jaberwock has written the definitive analysis of this issue, pointing out that starting in 2020 legacy ICE manufacturers will be enormously incentivized (up to $20,000 per car) to dump EVs on the European market to avoid CO2 penalties.

The Other Stuff

Tesla bulls also sometimes point to Tesla's other business lines as potential sources of growth and profitability.

The former Solar City solar panel business has been in wind-down mode since even before acquisition. The only thing that this business is likely to do for Tesla is put it on the receiving end of one huge legal bill for a shareholder lawsuit and another huge legal bill from the State of New York due to broken commitments for the Buffalo "Gigafactory." The solar roof tiles appear to be more a legal tactic, to justify the acquisition, than a real commercial business.

As for the power storage business, this has never made any sense. There is huge competition in this market and the lithium-ion batteries used by Tesla are valued for cars and portable devices for their light weight and high energy density, factors that are basically irrelevant in stationary energy storage.

In any event, this is small beans. Tesla's automotive revenues dwarf these sectors. The company will be made or broken on four wheels.

How Can I Be Wrong and Timing

My greatest concern, and my biggest blindspot, is the technology. If Tesla actually had a huge technological advantage, then this could justify the company's valuation. These advantages would likely be in batteries and/or battery management software, or in self-driving. If any of this existed, I would have expected it to materialize by now, although a Tesla breakthrough is not impossible.

If Tesla had a significant cost advantage, through technology or processes or economies of scale, then this could also put a dent in my short thesis. I think this is unlikely. Certainly, the "Alien Dreadnought" production technology, limited only by air friction, has never been more than hype - if anything, Tesla is way behind other companies in its manufacturing efficiency and quality control. And any economies of scale for something like battery manufacturing are likely also realized by third-party suppliers such as Panasonic and LG.

China could also be a negative surprise for my short position. However, Tesla's current sales in this market are unimpressive, the level of competition is brutal and the overall market is shrinking. The early signs for Tesla are not good; the company has had to already cut prices by 16%, which does not indicate strong demand. Given the financial and operating commitments Tesla has made in connection with this factory, I suspect that China will be more an albatross than an eagle for the company.

I am convinced that, in the long-run, Tesla's equity is worth nothing; it must be remembered that this is a heavily leveraged company, with both on-balance-sheet and contingent liabilities, leaving no value for the equity. Much more difficult to predict is when this long-run valuation will be realized or even approximated. The first step will be a massive re-rating of the company's shares when the growth story is finally laid to rest. There is good chance that this occurs in the first half of 2020 when deliveries are cleansed of the tax-driven distortions of 2H 2019, other manufacturers have an incentive to deliver EVs in Europe (to meet their CO2 regulatory requirements) and the China growth story does not materialize.

Conclusion

The famous quote from Benjamin Graham says that "[i]n the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Tesla is winning at the voting machine, but any reasonable weighing machine would still find the company lacking.

I have been a bear on Tesla since 2016 and I am the first to admit that the short run has lasted much longer than I would have thought possible. Fortunately, I, like a great many Tesla bears both private and professional, can remain solvent much longer than the market can remain irrational. Eventually, all bubbles get popped and I see plenty of pins lying around for Tesla.

DISCLAIMER: It goes without saying that this article is no type of investment advice, which I am not authorized to provide in any case. You must make up your own mind about the merits of this stock and my argumentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.