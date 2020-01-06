The Coal Industry Is In Serious Trouble

The coal industry continues its downward spiral amidst numerous industry headwinds. Countless coal companies have collapsed over the past few years alone. Coal mining giant Murray Energy is one of the latest in a long line of coal companies to file for bankruptcy. The company is now attempting to reorganize and has ~$2.7 billion in debt to restructure. Despite President Trump's rhetoric about saving coal, there is little anyone can do to stop the industry's decline.

With major coal bankruptcies now becoming a regular occurrence, investors should be extremely wary of coal stocks like Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), and Peabody Energy (BTU). In fact, Peabody Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just a few years back. The rise of cheap natural gas and viable renewable energy technologies is making it increasingly hard for coal companies to remain competitive.

The Rise of Natural Gas

Coal has long been a dominant energy source in the US. In fact, coal production in the US had been steadily climbing for over a century. While coal still accounts for ~27% of total electricity generation in the US as of 2018, coal is rapidly decreasing in popularity. The rise of natural gas, in particular, has had an incredibly detrimental effect on coal.

Hydraulic fracturing, or more commonly known as fracking, has made natural gas even more cost-effective. While fracking technology isn't exactly new, it has become far more refined and sophisticated over the past decade. This has allowed natural gas to take a great deal of market share from coal. Natural gas now accounts for ~35% of total electricity generation in the US.

Source: US EIA

Given the historical dominance of coal in the US, the rise of natural gas as the primary electricity generation source is a seismic industry shift. With giants like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and BP (BP) heavily investing in natural gas, the coal industry has little chance of regaining its prior dominance. While natural gas poses the greatest present threat to coal, renewable energies actually pose the greatest long-term threat.

Renewable Energy Technologies

Renewable energy technologies are becoming more cost-competitive with every passing year. Solar, in particular, is starting to reach cost parity with coal in a growing number of regions. This is not surprising given that solar photovoltaics have been improving at an exponential rate for decades now. The phenomenon of consistent solar module price declines has even been labeled Swanson's law.

Source: Vanja Terzic/iStock

Given that the solar industry heavily incorporates semiconductor technology, the exponential advancements of solar technology are not surprising (see Moore's Law). The main argument made against renewable energies like solar and wind is that they do not provide baseload power. Unlike coal and other fossil fuels, solar and wind cannot provide electricity at all times as the sun is not always shining and the wind is not always blowing.

However, even this concern of baseload power has become less and less relevant with the rise of cost-effective energy storage technologies. Over the past few years, energy storage has become far more affordable as a result of mass production and technological innovations. The rise of solar and electric vehicles in particular have spiked demand for energy storage.

Lithium-ion batteries, for instance, have become far cheaper largely as a result of Tesla's (TSLA) mass production efforts. The company has famously constructed an unprecedented factory in order to produce batteries at cheaper costs. As electric vehicles and solar become even more popular, energy storage technologies will only become cheaper. In fact, lithium-ion batteries costs fell by 35% in less than a year according to Bloomberg.

If the baseload power problem is resolved, there will be little stopping renewable energies from taking more market share. The growth in renewable energy adoption has not necessarily translated into stock market gains. While some companies like First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR) have managed to stay afloat, there have been a disproportionate amount of major solar collapses. Such unsuccessful solar ventures have largely been a result of pricing pressures and overcapacity in module manufacturing.

Changing Regulatory Environment

There has been a general societal push towards environmentalism. As governments face increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the coal industry will be one of the first to be negatively impacted. Because coal is far dirtier than even many other fossil fuels, coal companies will be some of the hardest hit if more limitations or costs are placed on greenhouse gas emissions.

While the current administration continues to back the coal industry on the regulatory front, the industry continues to collapse. As future administrations will likely face unprecedented pressures to increase regulations, the industry will likely have little help down the road.

Conclusion

The coal industry has seen at least eight major bankruptcies over the past year alone. With demand for coal decreasing both domestically and internationally, even coal industry standouts like Alliance Resource Partners have bleak futures. Investors involved in the energy industry would be better served looking at promising renewable energy companies like SolarEdge (SEDG) or Enphase (ENPH). With the energy industry clearly shifting away from coal, major coal companies will likely continue their downward spirals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.