Currently, it is company Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) that attracts dividend investors. In the meantime, the company is scratching the 10 percent mark. Such high dividend yields are of course extreme warning signs and I usually hold back on such investments. If the market promises almost a tenth of the invested capital as profit each year, then at the same time there is also a great risk involved. And indeed, the share price performance hurts, especially if investors consider how well the S&P 500 performed:

I don't want to deny the risks at all and I also believe that an investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is not a good idea for risk-averse investors. However, after long consideration I took a piece of the cake and put it in my broadly diversified retirement depot. In this article I will explain the reasons. I try to avoid as much as possible repetitions of the other excellent analyses here on Seeking Alpha. I'm more interested in the right mindset and the right approach that investors should have here. This might help some investors who are also considering an investment to decide whether it is the right investment for them.

You need the right mindset

I am not explaining anything new to investors when I say that investing and investment strategies are strongly influenced by the individual mindset. Nevertheless, many investors are not even aware of this fact. Someone who is more likely to be guided by the motivation to lead a quiet and normal life without much effort and without much financial background knowledge is more likely to invest in a widely diversified ETF than someone who regards investing and collecting shares as a kind of hobby.

This is where everyone has to place themselves and test their own risk tolerance. However and interestingly enough, there is one aspect that affects the mindset of every investor. I call this the right mindset of investors. What do I mean by this? (Source: Mindset is everything)

By mindset I mean a holistic approach to investing. I would describe it as the most important prerequisite for investing. Two elements are decisive here:

- You need to know what you're doing.

- You need to know why you are doing this.

Of course, this can be subdivided much further. For myself, I have identified the following four anchor points that can be assigned to these two elements.

- Timing is not possible

- Recession / book price losses are coming

- Stick to reality not emotions

- Going full in for the long term

Given that, investing is not witchcraft and giving one's thinking certain anchor points can be extremely helpful to avoid emotional actions. This helps especially investors who are at the beginning or generally act more emotional with money. I think anyone who imposes such a mindset on themselves will find Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to be an exciting way to pimp their depot.

Exceptional risk/benefit ratio

From my point of view, we have an exceptional risk/benefit ratio here. First of all, we have to accept that the broad market predicts that outlets will die. And indeed, we have to accept that we have a wave of insolvencies in the brick and mortar retailers sector. In this respect, we must also assume that the share price will continue to fall, with every further insolvency and with every further piece of bad news about strong e-commerce and the downfall of the brick and mortar business.

So if you take a somewhat risk-averse approach, I think this is an interesting time to invest. To illustrate my approach, we assume a portfolio with a size of USD 100,000. The portfolio is broadly diversified. As a conservative investor, I do not recommend opening a position (measured by start capital) above 2 percent of the portfolio / total investments. This dilutes the upside potential, but (more importantly) limits the downside potential. This is particularly true for approaches such as those presented here. So because of the poor outlook and the doomsday scenario, we are only investing USD 1,000 here, so that this position only accounts for 1 percent of the total investments. This means that with this position there is a risk for one percent of my total assets / wealth / capital. Given the actual dividend yield, after only five years of my initial investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, the risk of my investment has almost halved. After ten years, my risk would have been reduced to 0 and from then on, no matter what happened to the company, I would make a profit. And then I'd still have a book value on that investment (i.e. the value of my shares). Of course, this approach does not include any further dividend increases.

This is indeed a "producing cash flow" and "reducing risk at the same time" orientated approach. But of course this requires that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers can maintain its dividend payments at a sufficiently high level for a sufficiently long time. Well, I think this is the case. To summarize what other bullish analysts have written:The company has a low payout ratio, stable occupancy, very low occupancy cost, stable sales per square foot, buys back own shares, pays down debt and has a lower FFO decline than its competitors.

Beyond that, I would like to point out something that has hardly been discussed so far and that is the interesting dividend development of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. For this purpose, I digged in some data and compiled the results graphically ( Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has published every dividend payout since 1994 on its webpage, click here for further information). The high dividend only appears historically high if one looks back only to 2004:

(Source: Tanger Factory Outlet webpage, Seeking Alpha, Table by author)

If you look at the SA numbers of the historical dividend yields, it looks like there were times when dividends were much, much higher (and I mean much, much higher):

(Source: Tanger Factory Outlet webpage, Seeking Alpha, Table by author)

However, these numbers do not take two splits (each 2:1) of the shares into account. For the sake of transparency, however, I leave the graph in the article with this clarification.

Despite that, even taking into account the splits, it is clear that the dividend yield has already moved into areas similar to those currently in effect. Furthermore, the company has increased its dividend every year since the beginning of its listing. Additionally, even a small dividend increase does not mean anything historically, as the company has increased its dividends very unevenly. There were many years with only very small dividend increases:

(Source: Tanger Factory Outlet webpage, Seeking Alpha, Table by author)

Furthermore, from a fundamental perspective, we have a situation that has not existed for many years. This is well illustrated in this video from Fast Graph:

(Note: Since the release of this video, the share price has moved even further into the undervalued area.)

There are also other news from Europe that I would like to point out and that support my thesis. According to Reuters and other media, Amazon (AMZN) is considering opening stores in Germany. Germany is the second biggest market after the United States for the e-commerce giant. And this was the explanation, given by the German head Ralf Kleber in an interview with the German newspaper Welt:

Fact is: We know that customers shop offline and that they like variety.

With this, Ralf Kleber is merely substantiating an opinion that I have long been defending. Especially in big cities people love to go shopping. I have been able to see it for myself during my stays in some big European cities. Outlets in central locations are extremely popular, especially with younger people. Of course Amazon recognizes this and wants to earn money here. This shows, however, that there is a place for offline retail sales and that it is gladly used. The fact that individual retailers are going bankrupt in the process should not obscure this development.

This is not a conclusion in which I lay down the words as they suit me best, but my assumption can be supported by facts. Retail sales in the brick and mortar segment grew 2 percent in 2019. Therefore, the whole sector is still growing. In the future, retail sales will continue to grow as well. Even if e-commerce retail sale will play an increasing role here, its share of total sales will still remain surprisingly small. Investors must bear in mind that the share of e-commerce in the total retail segment is lower in the USA than worldwide. In 2019, the share was only 10.9 percent in the US market, compared to 14.1 percent worldwide:

(Source: Retail e-commerce sales worldwide 2017-2023)

Conclusion

My investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was guided by the mindset that every investment also entails a risk to the total assets in the amount of the share of the investment in the total assets. Therefore, the cash orientated approach we're trying to take here is to reduce the risk as quickly as possible in order to archive profit as quickly as possible.

That's said, I see an extremely good risk/benefit ratio. The dividend, which is unusually safe for such a high yield, ensures that the risk is brought to zero as quickly as possible. All that follows is investor profit. In addition, I consider the fundamental situation to be less bad than feared. Parodoxly, Amazon in particular supports this thesis in Germany at the moment.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is now part of my diversified retirement portfolio.