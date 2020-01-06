FuelCell Energy: Overbought With Near-Term Sell Catalysts To Come

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) has been an impressive turnaround story. Over the last half of 2019 and into 2020, it morphed from a stock on the brink of bankruptcy into one of the hottest speculative plays in renewable energy. Unfortunately for shareholders, getting out of that tight spot involved a lot of past and near-future dilution. The recent momentum spike from around $0.70 to over $2.00 provides an opportunity for investors in at the bottom to take profits. That includes the recent vulture financiers. While the company has access to much needed capital to expunge old debts and fulfill its backlog, FCEL has yet to prove that it can do so profitably. FCEL remains a highly speculative play and an expensive trading vehicle. One that looks due for a substantial pullback as newly issued warrants get absorbed into the float.

Don't get fooled by the chart

FCEL has one of those typical cup and handle breakout patterns that looks very tantalizing for technical traders. Despite its major bounce from a $0.13 low to Friday's close of $2.06, at first glance it appears that the stock has a lot more room to go as its 52-week high is $11.28. Particularly since the company avoided bankruptcy, started or advanced several renewable energy projects recently and expanded a carbon capture technology agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Data by YCharts

What a chart doesn't tell you is that FCEL underwent extremely serious dilution over the past year. The company had 8 million shares outstanding (adjusted for a 1-for-12 reverse split) at the end of its previous fiscal year of October 31, 2018. It now has 194 million shares outstanding with it very likely hitting its 225 million authorized share total upon completion of an at-the-market offering and the Orion transaction explained in the next section. When looking at FCEL's market cap, it tells a much different story:

Data by YCharts

As FCEL only had 8 million shares outstanding at the end of 2018, an $11 stock price meant that the market cap was still less than $100 million. FCEL's market cap topped out at around $150 million over the last three years until just recently when the spike in stock price has ballooned it to around $400 million. Revenue increased from $12 million to $23 million for Q3 2019, but for the first nine months of the year it has declined from $72 million to $50 million. Net loss grew from $44 million to $64 million during that time. So it is difficult to justify that kind of valuation on revenue totals or growth rate. The company's backlog is nearly $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2019. However, this backlog ranges from one to twenty years before it can be recognized as revenue and the company has had over $1 billion in backlog for a while. So it is difficult to justify a tripling of the market cap to multi-year highs just on a heightened expectation of backlog fulfillment.

FCEL will have a conference call on January 14th to review its financial performance while senior leadership will unveil the pillars of its transformation strategy. With the recent run-up in price, expectations will be sky high. Investors should expect a pullback directly before or after the conference call as it is likely a "sell on news" event.

The recent run up means Orion will be making the most money out of anyone

While swing traders have been making money going long on FCEL recently, Orion Energy Partners will be the firm to make the most money from this recent run. On October 31, Orion entered into credit facility where it will loan FCEL up to $200 million in senior secured debt. $80 million of that has been drawn down, with the proceeds being used to pay off existing debts and preferred share dividends.

The financing is quite expensive, though to be expected given the situation in which FCEL found itself. The loan is subject to cash interest of 9.9% to be paid quarterly with an additional 2.05% annual interest to be accrued and added to the balance of the loan. But what makes this a vulture loan is the significant equity component to it. The financing came with 20 million warrants, which have since been priced and have the following terms:

In connection with the closing of the Facility and the Initial Funding, on October 31, 2019, the Company issued to the Lenders warrants to purchase up to a total of 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Initial Funding Warrants”), at an initial exercise price of $0.310 per share. In addition, under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to the Lenders, on the date of the Second Funding, additional warrants to purchase up to a total of 14,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Second Funding Warrants” and together with the Initial Funding Warrants, the “Warrants”), with an initial exercise price with respect to 8,000,000 of such shares of $0.242 per share and with an initial exercise price with respect to 6,000,000 of such shares of $0.620 per share. The Warrants have an eight-year term from the date of issuance, are exercisable immediately beginning on the date of issuance, and include provisions permitting cashless exercises.

The warrants contain a cashless exercise provision which means that Orion doesn't even have to put up any cash to exercise the warrants. Instead it can accept the net amount of shares that leads to the same profit as it would had it exercised its warrants in full and sold at a given share price. These types of provisions are notorious in death spiral deals because warrants can be exercised at any time while the warrant holder takes immediate profit by dumping on the market. Orion could have requested cashless exercise when the stock price was above $2.50 in order to maximize the amount of net shares it receives while sitting on the shares until they are registered with absolutely no cash outlay.

Assuming a cashless exercise and sale of all of its shares at $2.00, Orion would be making an impressive $32.5 million in profit. That would be an immediate return of 40% on its $80 million loan which is already getting a 12% return through interest. Even a $1.00 stock price is a profit of $12.5 million for the warrants. Orion is greatly incentivized to liquidate these shares as soon as possible to lock in profits and redistribute this cash to other companies in desperate shape that are willing to accept these kind of vulture loans.

Based on the eight year term of the warrants, one might suggest that Orion will be keeping its equity interest in FCEL for the long haul. However, the evidence points to a quick sale as FCEL is required to register the sale of stock associated with the warrants by no later than March 16:

In addition, the Company has granted to the holders of the Warrants certain registration rights. Specifically, the Company has agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts to effect, as soon as practicable after issuance of the Warrants, but in no event later than March 16, 2020, the registration of resales of all shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants on a delayed or continuous basis at then-prevailing market prices.

As soon as this registration is complete, one can assume that selling pressure from the cashless exercise and sale of Orion's 20 million warrants will commence. If the stock is still trading above 100 million shares a day, this should be easy to absorb into the market. However, if FCEL reverts back to 10-20 million shares traded in a day, the selling pressure from Orion will be quite pronounced.

Conclusion: FCEL is nothing more than an expensive trading vehicle

After its recent run to a $400 million market on hype, FCEL is an expensive stock that should be treated as nothing more than a trading vehicle due to its high volatility and liquidity. It has a history of being an unprofitable dilution machine. Any stock that increases its share count by more than 20 times in a year should not be considered a buy and hold. New management has taken over and FCEL has had some major achievements over the last several months. However, it will take profitable growth before FCEL overcomes the stigma of being an over-leveraged death spiral. Based on the recent run-up in stock price and the expectation of further dilution upon registration of Orion's shares, I expect the stock to undergo a significant pullback. Even if it was to settle in the $1.00 to $1.50 range, this is still a double from where it traded before Christmas and a market cap of well over $200 million. Buyer beware and short sellers be on alert.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a bearish position on FCEL through put options.