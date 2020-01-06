Iran Tensions Heighten: What's Next For Markets And Stocks

Therefore, while Iran's proxies will carry out terror attacks to appease Iranians angry at the killing of their hero, Iran's principal tactic will be to wage economic warfare by means of cyber attacks on vulnerable sectors of the US economy.

Iran's principal objectives is to remove sanctions and restore the JCPOA; direct kinetic war with the USA does nothing to advance those objectives and moves Iran further from obtaining them.

Iranian cyber war will target the most vulnerable systems to sow chaos across the economy, but principally in the robust consumer sector. Attacks and protection will cull profits.

Investors will invest for "the last war", but there are other, newer, risks that need to be addressed, too.

Iran will refrain from direct kinetic warfare, and, instead, use its robust cyber warfare capability to sow chaos in the US economy to deny Donald Trump a second term.

The strike against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani that was reported in around 8:45 EST Thursday night in the USA will likely trigger a variety of effects on the securities markets, both here and abroad, in the coming weeks. It will also affect precious metals and currencies. Banks, airlines, and the hospitality sector are already seeing effects.

In our last jobs report, for November, we warned:

The flashpoint the Straits of Hormuz that we have been expecting for some time, since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was abandoned, has not escalated and remains stable for the time being. But the situation is clearly unpredictable, day-to-day.” (Emphasis supplied)

That clearly proved to be the case on New Year’s Eve, when Iranian militia supporters attacked and invaded the US embassy – sovereign American territory under international law - in Baghdad.

The situation is no longer “stable” and is now escalated and volatile given Thursday’s killing of the Quds Force leader. It is one of the “Gray Swans” – a possible but not foreseeable event – that we had feared for the market over the last year. What will America's leading Middle East adversary do?

Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani. Source: CreativeCommons.org

What's Next ....

Iran’s leadership is mercurial and untrustworthy, but acts strategically overall. We think their principal objectives - beyond retaliation for the US killing of Soleimani -- are to return to the JCPOA and get the ruinous sanctions against their economy lifted. Therefore, we think it's strategy will be aimed at economic and political objectives, not direct kinetic warfare against Americans. Instead, Iran will deploy what Britain's GCHQ calls its "champion's league" cyber warfare capabilities to sow chaos in the US economy in the hope of making the intransigent Donald Trump a "one-term" president. Pursuing kinetic war and killing a lot of Americans would make Iran dealings untenable for a future president for another decade at least. Iran will leave those to proxies to pursue, so that they can plausibly deny responsibility.

Market Effects

Notwithstanding that Iran will likely make a smarter play than pursuing kinetic military retaliation, the market “herd mentality” will cause it to act on the mentality of “the last war” (i.e., when the Middle East has previously flared). That means a move toward precious metals and "safe" currencies and higher oil prices.

WTI Crude was up 2.5% as of Friday, the morning after the strike on Soleimani was reported.

The Japanese, Korean and Australian stocks will take a disproportionate hit because of those countries’ heavier reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

The Nikkei has been closed for Japanese holidays, but the Kospi took a hit and dropped about 1.5% at its lowest point of the day in the immediate aftermath of the attack being reported at around 8:45 EST before recovering somewhat, but still lower than the open.

The Nikkei moved lower on its first day of trading since the attacks Monday.

Screenshot of the Kospi around the time the attack began being reported, around 1:15AM GMT, January 3.

The VIX will obviously be volatile in the days ahead and from day to day and the yield curve will narrow, particularly as money seeks safety. CHF will also be bid up as investors move more toward safety.

We expect all those traditional responses to political crisis will continue until some future event - and the retaliation for that event -- gives greater clarity and moves the markets beyond its current "crisis" to a new normality. (Sometimes, the anticipation of the unknown arriving is more threatening than its arrival.)

But over the longer timeline, until the Iran / US dispute is on a glidepath to resolution, we expect the sectors we mentioned above – softer cyber targets in the consumer economy and manufacturers -- to take hits in the marketplace, based on real and imagined cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and costs to upgrade to more robust systems.

International Airlines (Delta (DAL), United (UAL), American (AAL))“ Hotels / Hospitality (Marriott, (MAR) Hyatt (H), Hilton (HLT), Intercontinental (IHG)) (Note that companies in the travel and hospitality sector are especially vulnerable, given the dual risks to their operations and reservation systems and for the fear of terrorism)

Car Renters (Hertz (HTZ), as well as privately held providers like Avis et. al.

Banks, credit card companies, insurers, and financial services firms of all sizes (large regional enterprises in these businesses are particularly at risk as they should be perceived as having less robust cyber defenses than the big international banks, but still have a large customer base.)

Retailers, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal*Mart (WMT);

Regional utilities (National Fuel Gas (NFG), SoCal (OTCQB:SOCGP), ConEd (ED), etc.)

In addition, we might see cyber-attacks on production facilities to disrupt supply chains and operations, particularly high-profile US exporters like Boeing (BA), Halliburton (HAL), Caterpillar (CAT), Deere, (DE) etc.

Rounding out the types of companies that could be the subject of attacks on US GDP are, oil and gas companies, like Exxon Mobil (XOM), which could be vulnerable to cyber sabotage attacks to create costly environmental hazards, like the Deepwater Horizon disaster, and transport and logistics companies, like Old Dominion (ODFL), Burlington Northern Railroad (BNI) and United Parcel Service (UPS).

On the upside, aside from the usual defense contractors, companies that are involved with personal and venue security will see improved revenue from the need for increased security, both personal and cyber. There are several dozen, but many – if not most -- are privately held or owned by conglomerates.Among the cyber protection entities we like are CyberArk Software (CYBR), which manages security for log-on credentials (80% of cyber-attacks come from improper credential access); FireEye (FEYE), which has a wide tableau of cyber defenses; and CACI (CACI), a cyber-security and IT company with a robust clientele of federal agencies, including the US intelligence community and numerous police agencies.

In personal and venue security, there are much leaner pickings that are “pure play” publicly held security providers. Fewer of those are geared to managing counter-terrorist threats and, instead, provide more mundane services like anti-theft, building security, security guard, and armored car services. The one we found that could address the type of security threats we have in mind is ICTS International N.V.(OTCQB:ICTSF), an aviation, transportation, and general security contractor founded by members of ShinBet, the Israeli internal security service and security agents of El Al, the Israeli national airline.The situation -- and its severity -- will become more clear as it becomes clear who is likely to take the oath of office in 2021. But that is not to say the Democrat will have a monopoly in moving the US and Iran beyond the current situation. President Trump, too, has shown a willingness to engage, even with the likes of Kim Jong Un, to resolve conflict (although Iran likely does not see that at the moment.)

The Graver Threat

The US/Iran situation will develop in weeks or months. We doubt very much that the assassination of Qassem Soleimani is an “Archduke Ferdinand Moment” that would lead to a wider war, as his assassination did.

But this is the first time the US has admittedly killed a sovereign county’s military commander since 1943, when Admiral William Halsey assassinated Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto. That was in the midst of an existing war. While we doubt the assassination of Soleimani, long high on the US list of enemy terrorists, will spark a war involving major powers, the possibility at this point cannot be nil.

Therefore, smart money will carefully monitor developments and set live alerts on news sites, particularly those in the Middle East, and in the defense and intelligence sector, such as StratFor. Even Twitter is often the first reportage of major events, although it has no filter for breaking beyond a “#” to locate important developments. (It was far and away the best means to montior the Boston Police chasing down of the Boston Marathon terrorists in the early hours of April 19th, 2013 after Patriots’ Day Boston Marathon Bombings.)

Investors should have stop loss orders in place and be ready to exit the market on a moment’s notice. They might even reverse the old adage to “buy on the rumor, sell on the news” to simply sell on rumors to avoid losses.We advise investors to dismiss the sanguine assurances of some market commentators we saw Friday. We’re going to be in for a rough ride for the next several months at least.

