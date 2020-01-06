Tech Trends From CES This Week: AI, 5G, IoT, And More

We will use this information in the coming months to find some of the better risk/reward opportunities in the stock market, so follow along.

Each night, I will write a summary of some of the most important and interesting ideas I come across in the keynotes and other presentations I attend.

I will be at the Consumer Electronics Show - CES - this week exploring the latest in consumer technology.

I have intended to get to the Consumer Electronics Show for years and this year Wisconsin's early winter finally forced my hand. CES is the largest conference in the world of its kind.

Approximately 200,000 people are attending CES this year which is being held in multiple locations around Las Vegas. There will be over 4,000 exhibits across nearly 3 million square feet.

I encourage you to check out the CES website and find links to some of the limited online access. Seeking Alpha also noted CES here in their weekend "Stocks To Watch" (I follow this great weekly summary).

Here are the topics I will be paying attention to and covering for you this week:

Artificial Intelligence

On Monday, I am primarily covering Artificial Intelligence, including a presentation titled The Global Impact of AI featuring speakers from Huawei, IBM (IBM) and the World Bank. Companies like Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are companies on the forefront of AI.

As we know, with the advent of smarter AIs, everything from better search engines to personal assistants to smart machines in industry are developing to levels once reserved for science fiction.

AI is at the core of what I dubbed a while back the "smart everything world." As Artificial Intelligence develops are an increasingly faster pace, it poses a world of opportunities for investors.

Companies that can create better AIs are the sexy picks of many. However, I am focusing on companies that can effectively use AI. We shouldn't expect one AI to dominate. Rather, there will be many, developed for different purposes to parse out.

The applications from agriculture to health care to space travel are on the horizon. We should be able to use AI to solve a myriad of practical issues.

Effective industrial or commercial applications of AI effectively a leg up in the marketplace. Companies slow to apply AI will see challenges in maintaining revenues as competitors become more efficient.

5G, IoT, and Edge Computing

The connectivity of the world is evolving to be extremely low latency with 5G. The Internet of Things is now in full swing as everything from the supercomputers (cell phones) in our pockets to our refrigerators are now talking and listening to us.

5G and the IoT are the connections that will allow us to apply data, edge computing, and AI in real time. Consider transportation. Tesla (TSLA) is using its data and AI to make cars smarter. But, to make the smart machine effective and truly autonomous at some point later in the 2020s, the cars will need to be able to "think" in real time using low latency connections.

Wearables from my FitBit to your Apple (AAPL) Watch to smart cooling or heating clothing will use 5G to monitor your health, give you directions (monitor your location) and make you more comfortable.

I am invested in companies like AT&T (T) and CenturyLink (CTL) largely because of their role in connecting us. These companies receive recurring revenue in an oligopoly pricing environment. While I expect some competition to emerge, it is hard to see when that will happen, given those companies quite a bit of time to pay off debts incurred building the 5G networks.

Other companies to invest in will use low latency communication and IoT devices to generate trillions in revenues in the coming decades. Once again, companies that lag will be sent to the junk pile of companies and stocks.

Smart Cities

I am spending parts of a few days on smart city presentations. Given the massive migration to cities, understanding the development of smarter cities is essential for investors as the shift in revenues will be massive. By one estimate, spending on smart cities will grow to $158 billion in the next 3 years.

Consider the simple street light. Now those can turn on and off depending on whether anybody is on the road. Think about traffic, emergency preparation, and energy applications. Consider the impacts as we move towards a more sustainable approach to living.

Cities are looking to create sustainable ecosystems, connected infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Smart urban planning is going to change the way cities operate and feel. Here the disruptions will once again create winners and losers.

Sustainability

An overriding theme I will build in is sustainability. By now, intelligent investors know that a massive shift is occurring. Oil stocks crashing largely due to institutional stock divestitures were the most glaring example to many investors in the past year.

But, look closely, and we are seeing everything from government policy to corporate planning to consumer preference leaning in the direction of building more sustainable systems even beyond energy.

My strongest suggestion to investors is to leave any ideology at the vault and look at how the world is changing at every level with regards to sustainability. These could be the biggest investment opportunities of all as institutions, governments, companies, and consumers are all pushing in the same direction.

Transportation & Mobility

Overlap of virtually everything above plays into transportation and autonomous vehicles. Finding out what's next for vehicle automation is what I am focused on.

For investors, trying to figure out the penetration timeline for EVs is essential for picking winners in the auto space. Urban planners are also incorporating smart buses, while transport companies are experimenting with driverless trucks - at least on highways so far.

Autonomous driving relies heavily on computing power and 5G. Will Tesla prove right in their unique approach to autonomous driving or will LIDAR win out? That could be a big driver to whether GM (GM) and Ford (F) catch up.

Cryptocurrency & Blockchain

This topic is of great interest to many investors. I have my theories on it but will be doing a deep dive this week with some of the top minds in those fields.

While many are more interested in cryptocurrency, I am most interested in the underlying blockchain technology. This is where much better internet security could finally emerge.

If we can use blockchain to secure our personal data, protect vital infrastructure from hacking, as well as, financial institutions from theft or blackmail, then blockchain could emerge a very powerful force as well for investors. Consider who wins and losses if some adopt better security while others lag?

Investing Impact

There's far more than what I have time see. I wish I could do more on the health care track, but I am lucky to have some great resources there. I have picked the topics above as they seem to have some of the biggest investment impact for us.

Ultimately, I am looking for the big trends that are accelerating and the disruptive technology that could be flying under the radar for many investors.

I am hopeful to identify which large-cap leaders are continuing to grow, as well as, which smaller companies are gaining and turning into leaders. The opportunities are immense and understanding this next wave of quickly penetrating technologies will be one of the keys to investing success in the 2020s.

My research also indicates we should expect 20-30% of S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) companies to go to zero in the next decade due to dramatic deficiencies in applying tech in general and specifically AI, machine learning, 5G, IoT and edge computing. So, while investors look for the opportunities in tech, you should also be very wary of the disruption to many companies already not experiencing growth.



