Baidu: Grossly Undervalued At Normalized PE Of 10

Even if Baidu’s fundamentals do not significantly improve, its existing valuation is likely very low.

Baidu appears to be capable of holding its own against its main competitor (Toutiao), which has wreaked havoc on Baidu for the past year.

Baidu(Nasdaq: BIDU) is a company that has been mired in controversy in the past few years. It used to be considered top tier and on the same level as Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) and Tencent, the three collectively known as “BAT” at one point, but now Baidu’s market cap is barely a tenth that of Alibaba and Tencent.

But the past matters very little, we are concerned with the future, and Baidu looks modestly undervalued:

Ex-cash, ex-equity investment market cap is a fraction of total market cap

Baidu is currently loss-making on a YTD Sept-19 basis, but on an ex-cash & investments, normalized earnings basis, the P/E is actually quite low.

Source: Baidu’s quarterly report

Since this normalization process has a huge impact on my valuation of Baidu, I will go into it in more detail:

Huge amount of excess cash: Baidu has USD 16.5 billion in cash and short term investments (which are cash-like). Note that this excludes iQIYI’s cash and short term investments as I believe iQIYI is better treated as an equity investment, at least for investment valuation purposes, for reasons in the following paragraph.

iQIYI massively unreflected: Baidu also owns 56.7% of iQIYI( a controlling interest), and this is massively undervalued accounting wise. Baidu consolidates iQIYI so it is no longer treated as a financial investment on Baidu’s balance sheet. However, iQIYI is currently loss-making and has a huge market capitalization, so this accounting treatment is a double whammy for Baidu: the balance sheet does not reflect its value but the income statement reflects its losses!

iQIYI is one of the top three online video streaming platforms in China and its stock price has languished at the current level for nearly 2 years, so it's probably a fair market value. Its future value is better reflected in its market cap rather than the losses it contributes to Baidu's consolidated income statement, therefore for normalization purposes, I would propose stripping iQIYI out of the income statement and also considering it as an equity investment and deducting from market cap.

At fair market value, Baidu’s stake in iQIYI is worth $9.5 billion ($16.8 bn market cap * 56.7%).

19% interest in Ctrip: This is reflected in Baidu’s equity investments. Baidu’s other equity investments are not as notable and we’ll just not consider them for this exercise, but Ctrip is well established enough that the value of Baidu’s stake can be measured with more certainty. Ctrip delisted at a market cap of $20bn, so 19% is about $4 bn.

After excluding all these items from Baidu’s market cap, we are left with $16.3 billion.

2.How much can Baidu earn?

As I mentioned above, I believe IQIYI should be treated as a financial investment, so its net losses should be excluded from Baidu’s earnings, so we will look at what is known as “Baidu core” in its segment reporting (basically search services).

According to the segment reporting provided in Baidu’s annual and quarterly reports:

Source: Baidu annual and quarterly reports

We can see an obvious deterioration in the business starting 2018Q3: quarter on quarter revenue growth slowed to 4% and gross and operating margins slipped.

2018Q4 was even worse: revenues fell by nearly 20% while costs fell less than 3%, causing gross and operating margins to fall sharply. Baidu hit rock bottom in 2019Q1, with falling revenues and increasing costs, causing Baidu to barely eke out an operating profit.

2019Q2 and 2019Q3 posted two consecutive quarters of positive growth in revenue and operating profits, so this has reassured investors somewhat.

Assuming Baidu maintains a steady $11 billion in revenue but only earns an operating income same as in 2016 of $1.85 billion (a 17% operating margin), and assuming an effective tax rate of 17%(average of FY16-FY18), the net profit would be $1.57 bn, which is a P/E of 10.4

If Baidu can return to just a shadow of its former glory, then even if it only attains modest growth in the future, it’s a steal at current prices.

So now the question shifts to, why did Baidu’s profitability fall and can it recover?

3. The Commercial Case: Can Baidu hold its own?

So far we have dealt with numbers, which is relatively straightforward. Since Baidu barely has any accounts receivables (less than $1bn for nearly $15bn in revenues, including iQIYI) and its operating cash flows are largely in-line with its profits, the risk of fraud is low and the risks related to the business model are what we should mainly focus on.

Baidu’s structural advantage: Search services are a necessity for internet users, greatly simplifying their internet usage. Granted, that has been whittled away with Alibaba having their internal search engine for its shopping platform, Tencent having its own internal search engine for Wechat, and a few other internet platforms serving as a search portal for restaurants, food, movies etc. But to search the broader internet for a website or some random piece of information, and you still have to go through a search engine. So Baidu’s service is a necessity.

How big is the market?

China’s online advertising market is about 110 bn yuan (around USD 16bn) in spending per quarter. It is still showing about 10% annual growth, so we are not yet at the end of the line.

Baidu competes in searching advertising (~21% of total advertising spend at Baidu’s height in mid-2018, currrently falling to 15.1%, which is still equivalent to about $10bn a year) and information feed advertising (rapidly growing from 21% in 2Q18 to 30.7% in 3Q19, which has been snapped up by Toutiao, a major competitor). This equals about half of total internet advertising in China, which is pretty significant, considering E-commerce advertising is only 34% of the market and this largely sustains Alibaba (which is worth $580 bn). The conclusion is that Baidu is not in the wrong market, on the contrary, it’s in a very large market, it just got temporarily bloodied by Toutiao, which found a more effective way to reach users.

Intensified rivalry in the internet feed advertising space: Toutiao is a major player that has rose to become a major competitor of Baidu, through the ingenious deployment of information feed advertising (basically Toutiao app adjusts the content in the information feed to what the user likes to read and send more content to the user of his liking).

Chart: Chinese internet giant advertising revenues

Amounts in hundreds of million yuan, Purple is Baidu, Light blue is Toutiao

Source: Huachuang Securities, compiled from annual reports

As can be seen above, Toutiao’s revenues increased from barely nil in 2015 to 45 billion yuan (around $7 bn) in 2018, and is estimated to have reached $7bn in 2019H1 alone, taking market share from Baidu, hence really giving Baidu a bloody nose in 2018.

However, according to media reports, Toutiao is currently undergoing a Pre-IPO round of financing at $75 billion valuation, which is nearly 5 times as much as the ex-cash, ex-equity investment valuation for Baidu. The time where you could justify that kind of valuation based on revenue growth alone is over (see Wework) and Toutiao will probably need to emphasize profitability pretty soon. Hence, it probably won’t try to eliminate Baidu just for the sake of doing so, as long as Baidu holds its ground and makes it too expensive for Toutiao to take more ground away from it, Toutiao will probably focus on its information feeds and Baidu can deploy its own information feeds (which it does so through the Baidu app and has done remarkably well, with DAU of 189 million by 2019Q3) while holding its own in the search advertising sector.

Of course, there are risks that the Baidu core niche in the internet advertising market further deteriorates, or Toutiao or some other internet giant completely pulverizes Baidu. But I think that is unlikely as Baidu has been able to reinvent itself and push out new products with some success, for example, it has launched its own information feed app and has gained a large user base; it shipped 4.5 million smart speakers in 2019Q2 (number 2 worldwide); and it has some success with its maps and cloud services (currently number 4 in revenue worldwide).

Conclusion:

Financially, Baidu is likely selling for around 10 P/E on an ex-cash, ex-equity investment, normalized earnings basis.

Commercially, I think Baidu can support the relatively conservative earnings estimate underpinning the aforementioned 10 P/E as it has a structural advantage in the Chinese internet advertising market (which is growing 10% annually) and though it has been hit hard by the rise of Toutiao(a main competitor), I believe Toutiao will eventually focus on generating profits to support its valuation and Baidu’s ability to successfully push out new products to counter Toutiao as well as develop new lines of business (smart speakers etc) will allow it to hold its own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.