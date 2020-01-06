Gold, Silver: Daily, Weekly And Monthly Targets Completed

As seen on a live stream on Ticker Tocker, the Equity Management Academy's CEO, Patrick MontesDeOca, recently showed how he uses the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) algorithm to trade the markets. He trades futures and primarily ETFs in gold mining shares, with a focus on the metals, given their volatility. Patrick uses Triple X velocity ETFs to trade using the VC PMI, which has led to results reported and verified on Ticker Tocker. Regardless of the fundamentals, the VC PMI identifies the extreme levels of supply and demand and acts as a GPS to guide your trading, whether you are day, swing or long-term trading.

Gold

The high today in gold was made at $1590.90 on the overnight at about 3 pm. Gold opened right into the VC PMI's Sell 1 daily target of $1563. The Sell 2 daily target was $1573, which we published on Saturday to all our subscribers and traders who use the VC PMI for their self-directed trading.

Patrick said that gold has entered into an area of distribution of supply.

The market penetrated the VC PMI daily Sell 1 level of $1563, but it also penetrated the weekly target of $1568 and the Sell 2 weekly target of $1583.40 as the market opened last night. The artificial intelligence in the VC PMI tells you that when you reach these levels you go neutral. In this case, with gold closing at $1576.80 at 3:15 pm, it activated a weekly VC PMI short signal in gold. Automatically the target activated is the target below, in this case the Sell 2 level of $1573. We took this trade and recommended it to our subscribers.

Since then we have been trading in the range of $1573 to the $1593 level without reaching that 83 level again, but certainly coming back down to test the Sell 2 level of the daily levels. If you were long coming into this trading session, the VC PMI algorithm suggested that you should have taken profits already on the daily and weekly signals. The weekly is on a short trigger from $1583.40. If you took this short signal, use $1583.40 as your stop on a closing basis or you can trail your stop according to your position. The first target is $1573 and then the next target is the Sell 1 weekly target of $1568. If it closes below that, we are looking at $1563, which is the Sell 1 level. Then, below that, the daily mean is $1546 and the weekly mean is $1541. The daily signals have met all of the targets and are waiting for a trigger on a close below $1573. The weekly signals have created a short signal from $1583.40, with the first target at $1573, which was met. The targets below of $1568, $1563 and eventually the daily and weekly means of $1546 and $1541 are active right now unless it closes below 1583.40.

Silver

The silver market is trading at $18.36, up about 28 points. Silver has activated a short trigger at the weekly signal of $18.37. Silver has activated the target of the daily Sell 1 at $18.30 and the Sell 2 level of $18.46, which has been completed. Now silver is entering into a short trigger on a close below the weekly Sell 1 level of $18.38. Your stop is $18.38 on a close above using the 15-minute bar. When we are day, swing or position trading, we use the 15-minute bar in executing the data, with the VC PMI acting as a GPS for your trading.

On silver, we are short from $18.38 with a stop at $18.38. The target is $18.30 and then $18.17 and $18.10, which are the daily and weekly means.

Net profit for day $1,235.

Happy New Year and good trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.