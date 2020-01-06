Black Diamond Therapeutics Begins IPO Effort

BDTX has shown promising results in vitro but is still a very early stage and high risk firm.

The firm is advancing a tumor-agnostic treatment candidate using its proprietary MAP platform.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is developing a platform that identifies small molecule kinase inhibitors, which help to slow or stop cancer.

BDTX is a very early stage biopharma with promising in vitro results for its lead candidate, but the deal is still extremely high risk.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Black Diamond was founded to create genetically derived solutions to a variety of cancer conditions through its MAP platform.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and president David Epstein, Ph.D., who was previously Vice Dean at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Below is a brief technical video of small molecule kinase inhibitors:

Source: BOC Sciences

The company's lead drug candidate is BDTX-189, a tumor agnostic inhibitor that is expected to enter Phase 1/2 trials later in 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $116 million and include Versant Venture Capital, New Enterprise Associates, RA Capital Management, and Boxer Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for small molecule kinase inhibitors is expected to reach more than $66.7 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The U.S. will account for 11.2% during the period while China is expected to grow at 16.2%.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing kinase inhibitor treatments include:

Actelion Ltd. (OTCPK:ALIOF)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Boehring Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Celgene (CELG)

Exelixis (EXEL)

Genentech

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Novartis (NVS)

Takara Bio (YKHIY)

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Financial Status

Black Diamond’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development programs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $78.7 million in cash and $4.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Black Diamond intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see this element in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the Phase 1/2 development of BDTX-189; to identify a lead development candidate and conduct IND-enabling studies in our glioblastoma program; for the continued development of our discovery programs; and the remaining proceeds for continued development of our MAP platform, hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures, costs of operating as a public company and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen, and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

Black Diamond is seeking public investment capital for its tumor-agnostic MAP platform and Phase 1/2 clinical trial start for its lead program, so the company is still at a very early and high-risk stage of development.

BDTX-189 has produced intriguing results when evaluated in vitro but there is no safety or in-human efficacy data.

The market opportunity for kinase inhibitors is growing very quickly, so the potential for the firm’s technology platform is significant.

The company has disclosed no commercial collaborations, which is not a surprise given the early stage of development and untested aspects of its technology platform.

Black Diamond is a promising but very early stage biopharma. Valuation expectations from management will be critical.

The Biopharma IPO cohort performed well in 2019, with a yearly gain of almost 42% from the IPO price as of the end of the year.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.