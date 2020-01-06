Matinas And Amarin, And Other News And Issues: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTNB) stock grew over 200 percent in the past 12 months and is currently trading close to its 52-week high of $2.49. However, there are a few things which may hamper the stock’s upward trajectory. The company is in nuanced competition with Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), which recently won an FDA approval for the label extension for its Vascepa drug. The new approval expands the market for Vascepa to include patients with triglyceride levels above 150 mg/dL, whereas Matinas Bio is only targeting TGL > 500 MG/dL at present.

In order to understand the relationship between the positive news for Amarin and the likely negative impact on Matinas, it is important to have a look at the main product of the latter. Matinas is currently working on MAT9001 which is a specially formulated omega-3 fatty acid drug for lowering triglycerides. The company has planned a 100-person phase 2 trial of MAT9001 in patients with triglyceride levels between 150 mg/dL and 499 mg/dL for which it will start enrollment early this year. The label expansion for Vascepa is likely to steal some of MAT9001’s thunder. However, this trial is still in the planning stage, while Vascepa has REDUCE-IT as a done deal.

However, it is too early to write off Matinas and MAT9001. The drug candidate has a certain edge over Vascepa as it boasts of a rather unique formulation with the inclusion of docosapentaenoic acid (DPA), an omega-3 acid, an ingredient which is lacking in Vascepa. The Amarin drug instead contains EPA which forms a part of MAT9001 as well.

Matinas claims its concoction to be superior than the others available in the market for treating very high triglycerides ("hypertriglyceridemia") and dyslipidemia as apparently MAT9001 is created specifically for this purpose and thus has better potency. This year is crucial for Matinas as its Phase 2 trials may be instrumental in determining the drug’s true potential vis a vis Vascepa. In a small earlier study, Matinas showed that its drug bested Vascepa on a number of CV-related parameters. Amarin, however, alleged that the trial used Vascepa "under conditions inconsistent with the FDA-approved label for Vascepa" and that the data provided was not an outcomes trial like REDUCE-IT but a biomarker trial.

However, Matinas' stock showed stunning performance in the past one year. The company is expected to benefit from the hindsight provided by Amarin which had to tread a long way to get its drug in the market. It is yet to be seen whether the company's stock will be able to keep up the momentum this year. However, with its upcoming trials, it is likely that investors will be interested in getting a piece of the pie, thus fueling the demand for the stock. There is also a chance that Matinas may put itself up for takeover or a buyout.

The Good

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) provided update about the FDA submission of its DPP HIV Syphilis test. It consists of a single use 15 minutes screening test which uses a 10 microliter fingerstick sample of plasma, venous whole blood and whole blood. The test can provide simultaneous detection of antibodies to HIV types 1 and 2 along with the bacteria responsible for causing syphilis. The kit includes the DPP HIV-Syphilis test and DPP Micro Reader.

The company CEO John Sperzel said, “Our clinical study, which included the prospective enrollment of over 2,500 subjects, demonstrated that the DPP HIV-Syphilis System met the performance requirements established with the FDA.”

Chembio Diagnostics is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Point of Care diagnostic tests for detecting and diagnosing diseases. Based out of New York, the company offers tests for HIV and syphilis, and Zika virus. Currently, the co-infection rates of HIV and syphilis are on increase. As per the data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people suffering from active syphilis infection are two to five times more susceptible to contracting HIV when exposed to that virus.

The Bad

Landec's (NASDAQ:LNDC) stock slid as the company reported larger than expected loss for its second quarter. The company’s gross profit declined 8 percent on a year-over-year basis while its Lifecore gross profit registered 52 percent growth. The company also revised its third-quarter guidance downward while reaffirming the guidance for FY 2020.

Landec reported its second-quarter revenue at $142.6 million, up 14 percent on a year-over-year basis. The revenue stream is divided into two different parts which are Lifecore and Curation Foods, registering 48 percent and 10 percent increase, respectively. Its Lifecore net income increased 166% year-over-year, partially offsetting Curation Foods’ net loss. The company reported that its loss per share was $0.23. This figure included $0.07 per share of restructuring fees and non-recurring charges, net of tax.

Landec expects its full-year revenue from continuing operations for FY 2020 to grow 8% to 10% compared to fiscal 2019, remaining in the range of $602 million to $613 million. The expected earnings per share is in the range of $0.28 to $0.32. The company has pegged its cash flow from operations to be $26 million to $30 million while its consolidated EBITDA will be in the range of $36 million to $40 million.

