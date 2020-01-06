Newpark Resources: Turning It Around In 2020

We think they have bottomed and, over the next year, could double from current levels.

With the logistical and technical driver we will discuss in this article, the company is optimistic about near-term prospects in both markets in 2020.

Introduction

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is an anomaly in the oilfield service space. It is an independent - meaning it's not part of a big conglomerate service company - mud and completion fluids company that has an approved mud formulation for deepwater applications by a Super Major Oil Company - Shell (NYSE:RDS.B). They recently announced the award 3rd rig from this company and are poised to pick up work from other major operators in the near future.

I wrote a long article about the new drilling fluids system (the proper name for "mud" is drilling fluid). back in late 2017. In it, I discussed the mud system, Kronos, that will help propel growth as deepwater work finally begins to pick up in the new year. Deepwater muds are very special concoctions that take years to be developed and approved. Newpark beat incredible odds by getting Shell to run this mud, but all it takes is one. They did it, in part by hiring the best Shell customer relations and technical team in the business. Folks who've worked in Shell offices and know their requirements intimately. Now companies are calling them to talk about to discuss further applications for Kronos. If you'd like to read more about what makes deepwater muds so exotic and expensive, take a look at my prior article. My collaborator, Badsha Chowdhury, also did a nice writeup after their Q-3 call. Give it a look as well for an up-to-date snapshot of their financial performance.

Newpark is currently at a near-low ebb due to the crushing action in the shale plays. They are the number two fluids provider domestically, so the current "capital restraint" has hurt them.

Recently, the winds assailing the domestic business have shifted, and better times could be just around the corner. I see multiple drivers for this company to grow over the next year and recognize improvement in their stock as a result.

Management: Newpark's New President of Fluids

In July of this year, Newpark hired David Paterson to run their fluids business globally. In my opinion, this was the single most important thing they did all year to prepare for the immediate future. Paterson, an ex-colleague from my time with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) (ok, ok he breathed much thinner air than I did) is one of the preeminent oilfield service company execs today.

A Scotsman who came to M-I SWACO in its acquisition of BW Mud back in 2001, David is the real deal. He's a mud engineer by training, with a Bachelor's and Master's in Offshore Engineering from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen (imagine putting a mud engineer in charge of a mud company, shock-horror! - something perhaps M-I SWACO should think about). He rose quickly through the ranks in both companies. When I left M-I in 2015, Paterson had been named President of a major division of SLB that he ran until recently.

I am honestly surprised Newpark was able to get him, and while I haven't spoken to him about it, I am sure he had a number of offers. With his connections and experience, why go to tiny Newpark when he could have a run a much bigger division of any of the major service companies?

Opportunity among other reasons. As President of SLB's Artificial Lift division, David has breathed the "thin air" of command. I think the opportunity at Newpark was just the sort of challenge he was looking for as his career peaks. David is a natural successor to the current CEO, Paul Howes who is in my age bracket and is going to be looking beyond the workplace for fulfillment soon. In a couple of years, my expectation is that we will see David sliding into the President's job, and shortly after the CEO's seat. Newpark is a company David is uniquely qualified to run!

Here are some comments from Paterson on the Q-3 call.

I've spent most of my career working in and around the fluids space, and although the competitive landscape has changed a lot in recent years, I feel Newpark is ideally placed to capitalize on the evolving market conditions. To date, Newpark is the only truly global independent fluids company, and we're extremely focused on what we do. This is what attracted me to Newpark. And as I talk to more of our customers, they really appreciate our focus on fluids and the caliber of professionals we have in the Newpark team.

Who knows how this will play out? Nothing is guaranteed until it happens, but my bet is on Paterson to take the reins down the road.

Technology and Infrastructure

Delivery of fluids to drilling rigs, particularly deepwater rigs, is an enormously labor-intensive and complicated process. You can have great technology, and many companies do, Newpark isn't alone here. But tech without the infrastructure to deploy it in a timely fashion is the same as not having it at all. The pic below may not look like much to you, but it represents an investment of about $50 mm over the last few years by Newpark. An investment that is finally ready to pay some dividends as deepwater activity picks up in the GoM.

Newpark, Port Fourchon

In the background, you can see some deepwater service boats that ferry mud to the drilling rigs offshore. Some of them can load 25-30,000 barrels of fluid at one time. Modern drillships can take on volumes like that as they drill 25-35K feet below the mudline, often in 6-8K feet of water. They need thousands of barrels of mud just to begin the drilling process.

How fast the mud company can mix and load these volumes is a key differentiator between competitors. A plant like the one you see here can probably load up to ~100 BPM, making the time at the dock minimal. Time at the dock is considered "flat time" (flat time is when the days to total depth curve moves horizontally on the graph) and is carefully managed by the oil company. Patterson comments on Newpark facilities,

Our fluids operating business are also establishing an enviable reputation as the industry flagship facilities in key markets. I visited a number of our sites, including Port Fourchon, Louisiana as well as the Burgan field in Kuwait, and both of these facilities surpass anything I've seen throughout my career in terms of fluid blending and loading capabilities and in finding that our customers are really starting to appreciate this differentiation.

Again, best in class facilities are a key differentiator.

Move Into Stimulation Fluids

This one caught me off-guard when it was rolled out a year or so ago. This is a very non-traditional area for a mud company. Stimulation historically is a province of the big pumping companies. You know, the Big Colors. There isn't any particular reason for that except some of the materials involved are hazardous to work with and require specialized equipment to handle. Pumps and the like. It was just easier to leave that work to the Big Colors.

The time for business as usual is past in the oil service business, and Newpark quietly began to move into this area. Paterson comments on the stimulation business-

We also continue to develop our stimulation chemical capabilities and regenerate a lot of customer interest in both our technologies and our unique approach. Although we are primarily focused on the large U.S. stimulation market, we have recently secured repeat stimulation chemicals sales in the Middle East, so we definitely see an opportunity to build a global stimulation chemical business over time.

The term "stimulation" as it's being applied here involves pumping of strong acids, mutual solvents, scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surface tension reducers, and a host of other commonly available materials. The graphic below gives you an idea of how broad this category is.

Sales of stimulation fluids are a high technology, value-added sale and can drive enormous profits and margins. The key to stimulation sales is the people behind the design of whatever treatment is being applied. This stuff is going to be injected into the reservoir to fix or prevent some problem that is perceived to be inhibiting maximum production from the reservoir. Expertise of the people involved is paramount, or you will make things worse! Oil companies rely heavily on service providers for recommendations for well stimulation. And, Newpark, to its credit, has hired some of the best people away from competitors like Schlumberger and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Not only have they hired the top people, the company has built a first class reservoir materials testing lab. David Paterson comments here -

Our Technology Center in Katy, Texas sets the global standard in laboratory support and analytical capabilities for drilling, completion and stimulation fluids, and we continue taking steps to bring this capability closer to our customers, recently opening a new laboratory in Abu Dhabi.

The Cleansorb Acquisition

The importance of this acquisition cannot be over-estimated. Let me explain. I am going to get a little nerdy here, but will try and keep it at "layman's" level as best I can and still convey the thought.

Most wells drilled offshore require some form of sand management. Sand management is the practice of preventing or minimizing movement of reservoir material toward the well bore, essentially stabilizing the well bore for maximum, intervention free production. There are a variety of ways to go about this, but they fall into two broad classes.

Hydraulic Fracturing - HF, which is a form of reservoir stimulation. HF involves a lens or multiple lenses of highly permeable sand, or proppant are injected into the reservoir at pressures exceeding the fracture gradient of the rock. This can be pretty damaging.

Source: Author's personal files

Open Hole Gravel Pack - OHGP (Note: this can also be done without the gravel pack, but I am trying to keep this simple.) Gravel packing is the exact opposite of the HF form of sand management. An element of design for an OHGP is that nothing, or as little as possible in the way of mud filtrate or solids, is lost to the reservoir as the productive interval is drilled. It's called Formation Damage Prevention.

Source: Author's personal files

Now, if you were in one of the classes I teach on the topic of "Reservoir Drill-in Fluids" - RDF, design, I would ask you what the key difference is between the two cartoons shown. Most of you aren't at a level where the key difference is going to be obvious to you, so I will do the big reveal.

If you notice in the second cartoon, in the reservoir interval, there is a line drawn between the reservoir (the Yellow area) and the annular sand pack (the space between the reservoir and the screen). This is the RDF filter cake which must be removed with production. Filter cake breakers or "removers" are often applied shortly after the gravel pack to ensure an even "break" of this filter cake, so that the screen isn't plugged as a result.

And, that's where Cleansorb technology comes into play. They have proven, client accepted technology for breaking down RDF filter cakes, and this acquisition saves Newpark years of basic qualification trials to get oil companies to run their breakers.

The key takeaway for you here is that the OHGP form of sand management is increasingly being applied for a variety of reasons, over the HF form in the offshore deepwater arena. David Paterson addresses this acquisition -

The recent Cleansorb acquisition is a great example of this as we build out our reservoir drilling and completion fluids offering. Like Newpark, Cleansorb is a recognized technical leader in their space with a strong reputation in stable markets. And we've already received a lot of positive customers' feedback on this strategic acquisition.

It's also worth noting that filter cake breaker business is very high tech, high margin in nature. The technology is constantly evolving to meet new well criteria.

Mats

Mats is the other key segment of Newpark. Basically, it's a business that supplies base material for field locations. Drilling rigs are an ideal outlet for that service. They are also beginning to penetrate non-oilfield construction work with these systems. Newpark's technology is protected by patent, giving them a moat to maintain their market share.

Newpark site

In their Mats business, rental and service revenues increased for the fourth consecutive quarter, and 14% in the most recent quarter. Against the backdrop of the volatile U.S. land E&P market, the energy infrastructure space provides a more attractive landscape, both in terms of market stability and growth potential.

To further penetrate these markets, they are continuing to transition the rental fleet, both by shifting assets as E&P markets soften and increasing the size of the rental fleet.

Q-3 Financials

Even after a top and bottom line miss for the quarter, Newpark managed to cash positive for the year through Q-3 at $16 mm or $0.16 share. The company is relatively unencumbered with debt with a ratio of 0.28. Their current EV/EBITDA is 7.62, compressed by about half from 2018 levels.

Risks

The declining land rig count is a key concern. Newpark's fortunes are tied to the rig count in large measure. In order for my projections about growth to be realized, we need to see an upturn in domestic drilling.

The Catalyst For Growth

As I've mentioned, offshore is where the big money is in the fluids business. Over the next few quarters, they have significant work lined up to mobilize out of Fourchon. If this comes to pass as they predict, it will give a big boost to the top and bottom lines.

Your Takeaway

I think Newpark's stock will rip higher in the new year. Recently, I doubled my position in NR based on my assessment of the company and my view that the macro environment regarding on and offshore drilling will begin to improve this year.

The macro environment is improving as we have discussed in the last few articles. With the things we've discussed in this article - Strong Management, Technology and Infrastructure, and value added differentiator technologies in Stimulation and Filter Cake breakers - I think they stand out as a top pick to improve their earnings and market penetration in key markets in 2020. If these factors play out as I suspect they will, Newpark has the potential to double over the next year from its current level.

Note: Newpark is a micro-cap OSV though, and any investing decision should reflect the inherent risk associated with companies of their size. Little fluctuations in the market can make a big difference to them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. It is in no way a recommendation to buy the stock of the company discussed. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to make their own investing decisions