Amazon: 2020 Valuation Outlook

Compared to two major rivals, Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), Amazon(AMZN) is more vulnerable since it already has the highest multiple. Yet, among the three companies, Amazon shares had the lowest 2019 annual return.

By K C Ma and R Daniel Pace

Under significant regulatory and China clouds, shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) closed the year with a mediocre 5.3% return. Yet, Amazon’s record holiday season sales from 1-day free shipping and Prime sign-ups are expected to boost the 4Q revenue over 20% growth. With expected market share gains, rising profit on third-party-seller growth, and expanded advertising inventory, Amazon has a lot of upside. On the other hand, rising cost and fierce competition in the cloud space always pose a background risk. Obviously, there are clear upsides and downsides for Amazon heading into 2020. In this post, upsides and downsides are identified and the corresponding share valuation is estimated.

Best Case Scenario

For the years to come, Prime and AWS will remain the bright spots for Amazon. Prime membership is estimated to reach 260 million by 2025 (Figure 1AA) while the 1-day shipping continues to support double-digit revenue growth. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become the high growth and high margin segment of the company with an over 50% EBITA margin (Figure 1A). AWS revenue is expected to reach $100 billion by 2025 (Figure 1BB).

Advertising is one of the fastest growing segment in the company. Ad revenue has grown nearly 40% from 2018 and is expected to reach over $33 billion by 2025 (Figure 1CC). Because of the fast growing ad revenue, the earnings growth may easily surpass the revenue growth.

Worst Case Scenario

With significant revenue growth ahead, pressure on margins remains the major short-term concern. Higher costs incurred by 1-day free shipping and using proprietary logistic limit both EPS and free cash flow in the next 2-3 quarters (Figure 2B and Figure 2C). When the cloud competition with Microsoft and Google intensifies, increased spending on marketing to grow AWS will put more pressure on margins, AWS' EBITA margin has dropped below 50% for the first time in 2018 (Table 1A). Because of the large operation leverage, margins are vulnerable if trade war or macro picture deteriorates to create revenue volatility. Since last election, Amazon has been under increasingly tighter regulatory scrutiny, but the market has priced in a regulatory risk cushion. For something out of the investors’ control, the risk premium serves as a safety blanket which may be removed when the regulatory risk is removed.

Reflecting the consensus of Amazon’s outlook in both best case and worst case scenarios, the revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capital expenditure forecasts for the next two years are used (Figure 2A-2C). Understandably, most forward financials have cautiously incorporated the risk ahead and displayed an unimpressive growth pattern. In Figure 2C and Table 1, the analysts’ high and low estimates for revenue and EPS also display a wide range of uncertainty.

Amazon Target Price Path

At this point, I explain how to convert forecast financials into future stock prices: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first identify those relevant financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate the future stock price targets. Eventually, stock prices are affected by management's guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management's guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information.

Generally, Amazon's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure, free cash flow, and the company's unique metric like prime membership. Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking process. This is because, at any point of time in history, Amazon's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the six financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently. Using the relationship and the analysts' next 8-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

Using the Street's estimates of the six financial metrics for the last 40 quarters and the next 8 quarters, I was able to estimate and predict Amazon’s “forward target prices” from the beginning of 2020. To show the robustness of this valuation process, in Figure 3A, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual AMAZON stock prices (in black). Since 2010, Amazon's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Amazon shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly high, low, and average target prices from 4Q 2019 through 4Q 2021 (Figure 3 and Table 1). The predicted Amazon price ranges from $1800 to $2394 (the black dotted line in Figure B).

Best-Case Versus Worst-Case Target Prices

The estimates of Amazon fair value above only reflects the Street’s average fundamental estimates which are the weighted average of the high-ground and low-ground scenarios. It may be more fruitful if the target stock price associated with each scenario can be estimated. To this end, I first looked at the range of the sales forecast between the high side and low side in Table 1A. In general, there is a tight band of revenue estimation about + - 1%, but the difference in EPS estimates can fluctuate between 10% and 50% (Figure 2C). The combined impact on the estimation of future target prices can be in a high/low range of 10%-20% around the average target price (Table 1). AMZN can theoretically move between $1600 and $3000 in next two years.

Takeaways

Valuing a high priced stock is always tricky because even a small fluctuation can result in large share price changes. At least in the most recent period, compared to two major rivals, Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG), Amazon is more vulnerable since it already has the highest multiple. Ironically, Amazon share also had the lowest 2019 annual return. Go figure! Though, Facebook did make the successful transition into Stories and Google had a good year in mobile ad revenue growth.

For the next two years, the high ground case for Amazon is that Prime and AWS will continue to stay on the high-growth mode and high-margin ad income will accelerate. Amazon on the high ground will bring the share price between $1800 and $3000. On the other hand, the low ground case implies the deterioration of margins from higher cost from 1-day shipping and to promote AWS to gain market share. The low ground case suggests that share price will fluctuate between $1600 and $2100.

At this time, there is no way to tell the impact on Amazon share price if trade deal dives again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.