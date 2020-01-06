Lincoln Electric Is A Name To Watch Through Earnings

Lincoln shares don't offer the greatest upside today, but watch the shares through earnings for an opportunity to buy below $90 (and maybe even below $80 if the markets really sell off).

Lincoln could have more margin upside than the sell-side expects; the automation business should start showing better operating leverage and LECO is working on selling more high-margin accessories.

Industrial stocks have been wobblier of late, and there could be 10%-plus downside in play if guidance for 2020 doesn't support the sell-side's "second half growth rebound" assumptions.

With the earnings cycle about to ramp up again, this is a good time for investors to put together watch lists to take advantage of any earnings or guidance “freak outs”, not to mention sector-wide moves on revised expectations for 2020. Given that industrials have started to soften a bit after a strong rally from October to December, and that many investors and sell-side analysts are explicitly modeling a strong second-half rebound in 2020, there could be some vulnerability here to lower expectations and more caution on that rally.

I regard Lincoln Electric (LECO) as one of the best small/mid-cap names in the industrial sector, and it’s not a stock that investors often get the chance to buy at attractive prices. While I do believe the return prospects from today’s price aren’t ideal, I do see the company’s business bottoming out, with opportunities on both the revenue and margin side in 2020 and beyond. Were the shares to break $90 (let alone retest $80), this would be a name to seriously consider.

End-Market Weakness Is Still A Risk … But I Think It’s A Known Risk

Lincoln Electric didn’t have a great third quarter, with North American revenue down about 6% on pronounced weakness in auto/transport and emerging weakness in general fabrication.

Looking at the company’s end-markets, as well as past cycles, I’m guarded about 2020 expectations. Energy, a roughly 10% market for the company, was up for the company in the third quarter, but I’m not feeling great about the U.S. onshore upstream market in 2020. A healthy environment in midstream could offset that, though, and I’m more bullish on the U.S. offshore market.

I am feeling better about the auto/transport sector (around 15% to 20% of revenue); auto suppliers are expecting another decline in full-year production in 2020, but I believe we’ll see auto OEMs resume ordering for equipment like welding systems as they gear up for new model launches (particularly in hybrids/EVs). I’m a little concerned that Lincoln Electric has less leverage to European and Japanese OEMs (where I expect more launch activity/investment), but there’s also share growth potential here.

Heavy machinery is not looking great. Although medium-duty trucks should hold up (on a production and order basis), heavy-duty truck production will be down sharply, and I’m not feeling great about ag or construction equipment either. On the more optimistic side, I expect the shipbuilding industry to be healthier, and I think MRO destocking has gone about as far as it reasonably can unless we’re looking at a full-blown recession.

Commercial/non-residential construction is mixed. I do expect the market to slow further, but I think specific segments like HVAC and water (plumbing) can still be healthy for Lincoln.

General fabrication is likely going to be the swing factor. I know that the broad expectation is that these markets have another quarter or two of declines ahead of them, with a second half recovery in 2020. While I find that a credible outlook, I’m concerned that Lincoln has only just seen a decline in the general fab space. Maybe this ends up being a shorter down-cycle than past cycles, but I would be on the lookout for weaker numbers in Q4’19 and probably Q1’20 as well.

Automation And Accessories Could Surprise

Lincoln has been hurt disproportionately this year from weakness in its automation business, with revenue down double-digits for two straight quarters. I believe Lincoln has also seen depressed margins from ongoing investment in this segment, with the company not yet reaping the full benefits from growing adoption of automated welding system. I believe Lincoln is past the worst in the investment cycle, though, and with more and more companies guiding that the next piece of their margin improvement efforts will rest on more factory automation, I believe Lincoln is going to start seeing more meaningful margin leverage from this business.

I also see an opportunity from accessories. As highlighted by Jefferies’ analyst Saree Boroditsky, while Lincoln Electric has a much larger welding business than Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (almost twice as large), ITW has a much larger (at least 4x larger) accessories business, and these accessories generate attractive margins. Lincoln has been introducing more higher-margin accessories like helmets and welding guns, and while this isn’t a core pillar of my bullish outlook for the company’s margins, it is definitely a potential positive driver.

Between a cyclical turnaround (whether it’s the second half of 2020 or later in 2021), improving automation sales/adoption, margin-improving efforts like accessories revenue, and further leverage in Europe, I believe there could be upside to 2020/2021 margin expectations, with 14% at least in play for operating margins in 2020 – a level the company hasn’t seen for a few years now.

The Outlook

As I said in the open, Lincoln Electric doesn’t look fundamentally undervalued now, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to the shape of this downturn and recovery – past cycles have seen double-digit declines and recoveries, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards this time. I’m looking for a modest decline in 2019 revenue (compared to 2018) and low growth in 2020, with the most upside I think from a faster/stronger auto recovery and the most downside from a more prolonged (and/or deeper) decline in general fabrication. On the margin side, I do see the possibility of upside to current sell-side expectations for 2020 and 2021, and margins are an underappreciated driver of stock multiples.

I’m continuing to value Lincoln Electric on modeling assumptions that work out to low-to-mid single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth. Those assumptions work out to a high single-digit expected return that’s better than the predominantly mid-single-digit (or “mid-to-high” single-digit) returns available from other quality industrials, but still not above my preferred hurdle rate. I’d also note that Lincoln Electric’s free cash flow (assuming no large M&A) could support buying back roughly 5% of the outstanding shares at current prices each year.

The Bottom Line

I wrote in my last article that I’d like to buy Lincoln shares below $80, and that’s still true. That’s likely only going to happen, though, if industrial company earnings and guidance disappoint the Street and undermine that strong 2H’20 story that the Street is counting on. Likewise, this is an election year and strange things can happen to the markets in election years. Given all of those factors, I’d keep an eye on these shares with an eye toward adding some shares below $90, and especially $80 if the opportunity arises, as a long-term high-quality holding in the industrial space.

