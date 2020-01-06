Fidelity National Information Systems: Expect Solid Quarter And Annual Guidance

In this article, we are providing a preview of 4Q results for Fidelity National Information Systems, in addition to discussing the upcoming guidance the company will issue. FIS remains one of our favorite names, mainly because of its recurring revenue base and solid capital story return. We also see its revenue streams as sticky and poised to see upside from the payments space. The company continues to benefit from tailwinds in the financial outsourcing space, where in the US penetration remains relatively low and internationally this segment is only taking off, with plenty of opportunities for 2020 and beyond.

Valuation

When we compare FIS to its core competitors, such as Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), we believe that the IFS solutions segment merits at least a 24x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. When we apply the multiple of 24x to our 202 EPS estimate of $6.78, we get the target price of $162. We note that our estimates stayed unchanged from our November update. See our most recent Article on FIS, where we also discuss the company's business and various risk factors it faces. In addition, please see our recent pieces on the company's international business (See Article) and our discussion from September on key catalysts (See Article). Our core thesis remains Bullish, driven by the secular growth opportunities within the payments and financial outsourcing space, and supported by the strong recurring revenue, double digit earnings growth, and consistent capital return.

Expect Another Solid Quarter and Strong Guidance

Expect above-consensus revenue growth: For 4Q19, we estimate 5.7% Y/Y revenue growth, which is approximately 50 bps above current consensus (we note that consensus can still change, as more analysts update their models). Our above-consensus estimates are driven by 1) solid performance of mobile; 2) expansion of Capco in Europe; and 3) payments segment of the non-European international business. Below, we discuss each of these revenue drivers, in addition to commenting on our 2020 guidance expectations.

Mobile is one of the company's top drivers: We say this at the risk of sounding like a broken record, but this promises to be another strong quarter for the mobile business. There is an ongoing secular transition from the physical to online checking (about 60% complete) to mobile (at least than 15-20% complete), with FIS extracting meaningful benefits from the latter. The company's mobile solutions have now extended to more than 70% of its mid-cap banking clients, as well as credit unions. During the fourth quarter, we expect mobile growth at 8%+, outpacing company-wide revenue growth by more than 200 bps.

Capco to benefit from new client growth: The European consulting business was expected to see an inflow of new clients in 2019, with the bulk of them in Q3 and Q4. This in itself should provide robust revenue tailwinds for the company, likely resulting in a 30-40 bps upside for the business. It is also our understanding that Capco margins remain fairly stable.

International segment to grow around 13% Y/Y: Both Europe and especially Latin America should contribute to solid growth in payments, cumulatively resulting in approximately 13% Y/Y revenue growth. Recall that FIS historically had some of the largest clients in Brazil, such as Bradesco, and growth traction from these clients continues to accelerate, particularly with debit adoption and (see above) more penetration in mobile. We also expect low-mid teens growth to carry forward into 2020.

Expect share buyback authorization increase in 2020: As we contemplate prospective guidance for 2020, we expect the company to increase its share buyback authorization by anywhere between $300 and $500 MM. This should maintain the company's 2-3% capital return range.

Revenue outlook for 2020: We believe that digital and mobile will continue to drive the top-line in 2020, supporting 5-6% Y/Y revenue growth. In addition, while we don't expect ACH processing softness to entirely go away, we believe it may be less prevalent this year. Our current estimates call for 3-4% domestic growth and 12-13% Y/Y international growth.

Possible tuck-ins on the horizon: While we don't expect a major deal in 2020, we see several tuck-ins as a possibility and dependent on the free cash flow availability. We believe that these deals may come on the international size, around $30-$50 MM each.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.