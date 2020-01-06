Charting The Dearth Of Optimism

After a stellar performance in 2019, the U.S. stock market should be attracting a multitude of new investors. Yet evidence continues to suggest that the participation rate among retail investors is surprisingly small. In this report, we'll examine data which shows that enthusiasm among individual investors is muted despite record highs in the major indices. Based on this revulsion toward equities it can be inferred that the bull market which began 11 years ago hasn't yet completed its course and has plenty of room to continue in the year ahead.

The stock market had its best year since 2013 last year. As measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX), equities gained 30% in 2019 after narrowly dodging a bear market in the last quarter of 2018. There were some rough spots in the middle of last year, but the bulls ultimately prevailed and the major indices soared in the final three months of 2019. It was as if the market was trying to atone for the losses it inflicted upon investors in Q4 2018.

Source: BigCharts

Yet despite the impressive string of new highs in the major averages, small-time investors never really showed significant interest in the stock market. Based on a cursory examination of a widely-followed survey conducted each week by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), bullish sentiment among retail investors has been muted for much of the past year. The following graph illustrates the downward-sloping trend of the AAII bullish percentage after peaking in early 2018.

Source: AAII

Considering that there were several times in 2019 when the stock market made new highs, it's amazing that at no point during the year did AAII bullish investor sentiment ever approach the 50% level. Historically, a sustained rising trend in the SPX which takes the index to new highs has resulted in the bullish percentage exceeding 50%, and sometimes even pushing it above 60%. Yet the adage "Once bitten, twice shy" apparently applies to a large number of investors after the losses they suffered in 2018.

Meanwhile in the first week of 2020 - and despite yet another impressive upside run in the major indices - only 37% of investors polled by AAII were bullish on the stock market's intermediate-term outlook. That's a drop of 5% from the last week of 2019. This suggests that participants are still quite sensitive to even the slightest hint of bad news and are quick to pull in their horns. It would seem that memories of the year-ago plunge in the broad market still run very deep.

Not only are active participants less than sanguine about the market's interim outlook, many individuals are still afraid of having even the slightest exposure to equities. A 2019 Gallup poll found that only 55% of Americans reported they owned any corporate shares at all. While this is in line with the average stock ownership rate since 2010, it's still below the levels which prevailed before the Great Recession. According to Gallup:

Stock ownership was more common from 2001 to 2008 when an average 62% of U.S. adults said they own stock, but this fell toward the end of the 2007-2009 recession and has not fully rebounded."

Source: Gallup

Looking even closer at the numbers, the greatest decline in stock ownership since the recession is among middle income Americans. In the 2001-2008 period, households earning between $30,000 to $74,999 per year had a stock ownership rate of 67%. After 2008, however, the stock ownership rate for this income group fell to only 54%, a drop of 13%.

By contrast, U.S. households earning more than $100,000 per year witnessed a slight increase in stock ownership after 2008. Before the recession, upper income households had a stock ownership rate of 88%. But since 2009, the ownership rate of the upper income percentile has averaged a remarkably high 89%.

Clearly, the great bull market which began in 2009 has left many Americans behind. Middle income earners are evidently still plagued by visceral fears of another Great Recession. Consequently, they've refused to participate in the long-term equity market boom. From a contrarian's perspective, however, the refusal of the middle class (the largest of all U.S. income groups) to own stocks can be taken as a sign that the bull hasn't yet completed its course.

Bull markets historically have ended only when participation rates are at a maximum and enthusiasm among investors of all income classes is at a fever pitch. The AAII sentiment data shown above tells us that bullish sentiment is contained and that exuberance is nowhere in sight. Never in the history of the AAII poll has there been a major bull market which ended without a spike in the percentage of bullish investors to well above 50%. For the bull to expire at prevailing levels of bullish investor sentiment would be unprecedented. It would also be a classic case of the bull market expiring with a proverbial whimper instead of "going out with a bang."

Another point is worth making here: Before the bull market ends, the minority class of wealthy and institutional investors - which collectively comprise the biggest group of stock owners - must have someone to distribute their holdings to when they finally decide the bull's days are numbered. That "someone" has historically been small retail investors, and their participation has always been encouraged by way of a mass marketing campaign by the Wall Street publicity machine. The great advertisement campaign extolling the virtues of stock ownership - the same theme which has been proclaimed prior to every major bear market - is nowhere to be seen right now. This strongly suggests that the "smart money" isn't yet ready to unload their stock holdings on the masses of small investors. It further suggests that the bull market will continue in 2020.

To expect stellar returns in the coming year after the impressive gains in 2019 would, however, be unreasonable. It's logical to assume that the percentage return of equities in the coming year will be considerably below that of the previous one based on a survey of long-term average returns. Yet it would be equally unreasonable to assume a worst-case scenario for stocks in 2020 simply because the previous year was so rewarding for investors. Where the market is concerned, a "trend in motion tends to stay in motion" until acted upon by a strong counterforce. As of early January, such a counterforce is nowhere in sight.

Another point which I made in my previous report is worth repeating, namely that bull markets don't end until the Fed takes away the proverbial punch bowl. With the fed funds rate still below the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, "easy" monetary conditions are still prevalent. What's more, the Fed has signaled its intention of keeping interest rates steady in 2020. The powerful stimulus of a Fed funds rate below the 10-year rate, combined with the Fed's continued expansion of its balance sheet, will provide both the confidence and the extra liquidity boost to prevent a bear market from occurring in the coming months.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As we've discussed here, the dearth of optimism toward equities among small investors has been a continuing theme for the past decade. As long as this trend continues, participants can expect the bull market to remain alive for yet another year. The lack of enthusiasm for stocks among middle-income Americans will keep a bubble from forming in the market and will also prevent a significant deviation from the long-term upward trend in the major indices.

Further, the tendency for market volatility to temporarily increase whenever unexpectedly bad news hits the tape (e.g. last week's air strike in Baghdad) will almost certainly continue and will keep the bull market's "wall of worry" intact. In a bull market, bad news is always followed by a spike in short interest, which in turn serves as fuel for the next rally to new highs in the major indices. Participants should expect this constructive pattern to continue in the year ahead.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

