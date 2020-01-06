Locking In Apple Gains

Last July, my system was "very bullish" on Apple, but nevertheless underestimated its potential over the next six months.

The Palo Alto Apple store (image via Home Edit).

Apple Overshoots Our Expectations

Every trading day, my system uses its analyses of past total returns and forward-looking options market sentiment to estimate potential returns for thousands of securities. Last July, as a result of its analysis on Apple (AAPL), it estimated a potential return for the stock of about 33% over the next 6 months, as I noted in an article here at the time. Instead, Apple shares have returned nearly 50% since.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll explain why I gave Apple a "very bullish" rating last July, why I've given it a "very bullish" rating now, and how you can protect yourself in case I'm wrong about Apple this time.

Why I Was "Very Bullish" On Apple In July

The screen capture below gives a snapshot of my system's take on Apple as of July 8th.

Screen capture via author.

The "Long Term Return" there refers to the average 6-month return of Apple over the previous 10 years, and the "Short Term Return" refers to its most recent 6-month return as of July 8th. The "6m Exp Return" of 23.8% was the mean of both those numbers. My system starts with the assumption that security returns will revert to their long-term means, which is the point of that column. The next column to the right of it, "w/Cap Drop" uses a gauge of options market sentiment to test that assumption. The gauge used was attempting to hedge Apple against a >9% decline over the next ~6 months with an optimal, or least-expensive collar capped at that 23.8% figure. In this case, it was possible to hedge Apple that way, so there was no need to lower the number to find an optimal collar (i.e., there was no need to drop the cap).

The final column of relevance there was the "w/AHP" column. That referred to another gauge of options market sentiment: whether it was possible to hedge Apple against the same, >9% decline using optimal puts. It was, and since securities that can be hedged that way outperform those that can't, my system boosted its potential return estimate for Apple commensurately to 32.6%. After subtracting the cost of hedging, Apple was ranked #53 among the 2,122 securities that passed my system's two preliminary screens on July 8th. That's why I gave Apple a "very bullish" rating then.

Readers may note that I didn't mention any fundamentals on Apple above. My system doesn't consider fundamentals directly, as its metrics need to apply to all securities with options traded in the U.S., not just stocks, and fundamentals metrics such as P/E ratios don't apply to many exchange-traded products. But my system's gauges of options market sentiment rely on the collective wisdom of options market participants, who tend to be sophisticated investors. And that sentiment in July may have reflected their view that Apple would post strong sales of its wearables and its iPhone 11, as happened to be the case when the company reported in October.

Why I Am "Very Bullish" on Apple Now

Apple was ranked a bit lower in my system last Friday (January 3rd) than it was back in July: #87 out of the 1,757 securities that passed the preliminary securities then. Here's my system's current analysis of Apple.

Screen capture via author.

As with last time, Apple passes the first gauge of options market sentiment, which you can tell because the "w/Cap Drop" column has the same number as the "6m Exp Return" column. It also passes the second gauge of options market sentiment, as it was again possible to hedge Apple against a >9% decline over the next several months with optimal puts as well. There are a couple of columns that appear in the screen capture above that didn't appear in the one from July: "AHPx At" and "w/AHPx". These columns refer to changes we made in my system's security selection process in November, ones I detailed in a previous article ("Finding Alpha In Security Selection"). In a nutshell, we took a more granular approach to gauging options market sentiment here, by not just testing if it was possible to hedge against a >9% decline over the next ~6 months with optimal puts, but if it was possible to do so against >8%, >7%, etc. declines as well. In Apple's case, on Friday, it was possible to hedge it against a >8% decline, but not against a decline smaller than that.

We went back and looked at our top names since July of 2017, sorted them by these criteria, and then looked at their performance over the next 6 months. We update these calculations every trading day, and generate calibration factors based on them that look like this.

Screen capture via author.

We have very small sample sizes so far for names that were hedgeable against declines of >5% or less, so we don't incorporate those calibration factors yet. We do have plenty of data on names hedgeable against >8% declines but not ones smaller than that, and for some reason, they do slightly worse than ones hedgeable against >9% declines but not smaller than that. Because of that, the system reduced Apple's potential return slightly in the "w/AHPx" column, as you can see below.

Nevertheless, after that adjustment, Apple was still ranked in the top 100, so I gave it a "very bullish" rating here. As may have been the case in July, our gauges of bullish options market sentiment on Friday likely reflected bullishness of options market participants on Apple's underlying businesses, a bullishness shared by Wall Street analysts on Friday, as Apple price targets were raised by Bank of America and RBC.

In Case I'm Wrong About Apple

In the event I'm wrong about Apple, and the stock declines significantly over the next several months, here are two ways you can protect yourself. For these examples, I have assumed you own 200 shares and can tolerate a decline of 20%, but not one larger than that. I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value below to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 200 shares of Apple against a >20% decline by mid-July.

The cost of this protection was $1,090, or 1.83% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 15% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >20% decline by mid-July.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $40, or 0.07% of position value, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: The Point Of Potential Return Estimates

Some readers may wonder what the point is of producing precise estimates of potential returns when they're almost always going to be wrong, even when they're directionally right, as my system was with Apple last July. The reason is that if you have a quantitative system, you need an objective, quantitative way of ranking securities, and this gives you a way to do that. Nevertheless, any system is going to be wrong directionally a lot of times too, so if you are long Apple, I would suggest considering one of the hedges above, or a similar one adjusted to your parameters.

See The Names Ranked Higher Than Apple As I mentioned here, Apple was my system's 87th ranked name on Friday. To see this week's top names, you can sign up for a free two-week trial to my Marketplace service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.