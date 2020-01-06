Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad: Defensive Yield Play Still Subject To Regulatory Risks

Earnings contribution from the Philippine gaming business is at risk, after the equipment lease agreement with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for the Luzon region expired in August 2019.

Berjaya Sports Toto introduced a new game Toto 4D Zodiac in June 2019, but the number of special draws in Malaysia will be reduced from 11 to 8 in 2020.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (OTCPK:BJSAF) [BST:MK] is a defensive yield play, thanks to its status as the largest legalized number forecast operator or NFO in Malaysia and a relatively high consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2%. Berjaya Sports Toto currently trades at 13.4 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) P/E, representing a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 15 times.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Berjaya Sports Toto. Although the company is a potential beneficiary of harsher penalties and crackdown on illegal NFO operators, Berjaya Sports Toto is also subject to potential regulatory risks such as higher gaming taxes and a further reduction in the number of special draws going forward.

Readers are advised to trade in Berjaya Sports Toto shares listed on Bursa Malaysia (the stock exchange of Malaysia) with the ticker BST:MK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $400,000 and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1969 as Unilite Electrical Industries Berhad before being renamed as Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad in 1993, the company is one of the three legalized number forecast operators or NFOs in Malaysia and the largest in the country with a 43% market share. The other two NFOs are listed operator Magnum Berhad [MAG:MK] and private company Da Ma Cai. As of end-June 2019, Berjaya Sports Toto operated 680 outlets in Malaysia and offered eight names, Toto 4D, Toto 4D Jackpot, Toto 5D, Toto 6D, Star Toto 6/50, Power Toto 6/55, Supreme Toto 6/58, and Toto 4D Zodiac. The Malaysian NFO business contributed approximately 92% of its operating profit from continuing operations in FY2019 (YE June).

The company also has gaming operations in the Philippines. Berjaya Sports Toto owns an 88.26% stake in subsidiary Berjaya Philippines, which in turn owns a 39.99% equity interest, Philippine Gaming Management Corporation or PGMC, which is engaged in the leasing of online lottery equipment and provision of software support to the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office. PGMC has 4,945 lottery terminals installed in 4,792 outlets in the Luzon territory as of June 30, 2019. Berjaya Philippines has a wholly owned subsidiary, H.R. Owen Plc, an operator of luxury vehicle dealerships in the prestige and specialist car market for both sales and after-sales primarily in London.

I will be focusing primarily on Berjaya Sports Toto's core Malaysian NFO business, which accounts for the bulk of the company's operating income, for the purpose of this article.

Harsher Penalties And Crackdown On Illegal Operators Partially Offset Regulatory Risk

The illegal NFO market in Malaysia is currently estimated to be between two and three times the size of the legalized NFO market. In an interview with The Business Year in 2019, Berjaya Sports Toto CEO Nerine Tan Sheik Ping highlighted that there was "a huge increase in the number of illegal gambling operators, which impacted our sales and those of all NFOs" in recent years. As per the chart below, Berjaya Sports Toto's annual revenue for the Toto Betting/NFO and Leasing of Lottery Equipment segment (which includes the Philippine gaming business) has been gradually declining from RM3,355 million in FY2015 to RM3,123 million in FY2019 (a 14-month financial period from May 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, as the company changed its financial year end).

Berjaya Sports Toto's Annual Revenue By Segment

Source: Author

On October 11, 2019, Malaysia’s Minister of Finance, Lim Guan Eng announced that penalties imposed on illegal NFOs and illegal gamblers will be increased as part of Budget 2020. In the past, the maximum penalty for illegal gambling operators was a mere RM50,000. In contrast, the new rules will have illegal gambling operators subject to a much harsher minimum penalty of RM1 million, with no maximum penalty figure disclosed yet. Going forward, convicted illegal gamblers also have to face a minimum jail term of six months, and the maximum penalty will be increased from RM5,000 to RM100,000. Illegal NFOs have been attractive for gamblers, because they offer prize payouts that are 10%-20% higher than those offered by legalized NFOs. The harsher penalties for illegal gamblers in Malaysia could act as a deterrent and draw more of the gamblers back to legalized NFOs like Berjaya Sports Toto. However, the exact timeline for the amendment to the Gaming Act and the implementation of the new rules is uncertain at the moment.

The Malaysian authorities have also been cracking down on illegal operators by raiding illegal gambling and NFO outlets with an increase in intensity since 2018. The Royal Malaysian Police set up special operations rooms with hotlines in every state in Malaysia since July 2018 to allow people to report illegal gaming activities. In the same 2019 interview with The Business Year in referred to above, Berjaya Sports Toto CEO Nerine Tan Sheik Ping expressed confidence that such enforcement actions will "have a huge impact on our sales and improve the government's tax revenues." A March 2019 article published by Malaysian media The Star highlighted that NFO sales have rebounded due to more effective and active enforcement.

On the flip side, there are concerns that enforcement actions by the authorities might not be as effective as perceived, as these are focused on closing down illegal physical outlets, while most of the illegal operators are operating online. But the Malaysian enforcement agencies realize this and are also starting to target online operators as well. In September 2019, the Malaysian police arrested 247 people in connection with an illegal China-facing online gambling operation.

Berjaya Sports Toto also faces a key regulatory risk relating to gaming taxes. Prior to the Budget 2020 announcement on October 11, 2019, there was speculation that there could be a potential increase in gaming-related taxes which could have reduced Berjaya Sports Toto's forward earnings by a high single-digit percentage. While there was no increase in gaming-related taxes for the NFO sector as part of Budget 2020 in October 2019, an increase in gaming tax going forward can't be ruled out. Gaming tax and pool betting duty for NFOs were last increased in 1998 and 2010, respectively.

Reduction In Special Draws And The Launch Of A New Product

There were two significant developments for the NFO sector and Berjaya Sports Toto in 2019.

The number of special draws (as compared to regular draws held every Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday) was reduced from 11 in 2019 to 8 in 2020 following the Budget 2020 announcement in October 2019. Earlier, the number of special draws was cut from 22 in 2018 to 11 in 2019 during Budget 2019. The Malaysian government is reducing the number of special draws to partly tackle social issues relating to gambling addiction. Berjaya Sports Toto and other NFO players are likely to suffer from lower ticket sales due to a reduction number of special draws in 2020, but this will be partially offset by an improvement in profitability as there is an additional 10% gaming tax imposed on the ticket sales for special draws.

Prior to 2019, Berjaya Sports Toto had a portfolio of seven games, including three digital games, three lotto games, and one hybrid digital-lotto game. In June 2019, the company launched a new game called Toto 4D Zodiac, which is a variant of the 4D (four digits) game, combining 4D results and a Chinese Zodiac.

With a minimum bet of RM1, gamblers can win RM18,000 if they pick both the four digits that appear as the first prize for 4D and the correct Chinese zodiac. Such new game variants are no different from product line extensions introduced by Fast Moving Consumer Goods or FMCG companies and allow NFO operators like Berjaya Sports Toto to generate incremental revenue without significant additional costs. Key challenges in launching new games are assessing consumer preferences and securing regulatory approvals.

Earnings Contribution From Philippine Gaming Business At Risk

Berjaya Sports Toto's Philippine gaming business, Philippine Gaming Management Corporation or PGMC, failed to renew the equipment lease agreement (involving leasing of online lottery equipment and provision of software support) with the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office in Luzon which expired on August 22, 2019.

According to a October 26, 2019, article published by Manila Standard titled "The Real Lotto Jackpot Winner", PGMC is currently still leasing lottery equipment to the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office on an interim basis until a new tender is called. An earlier tender for the lottery equipment leasing contracts for the Philippine Lottery System (formerly known as National Online Lottery System) was conducted in July 2019 with no winning bids awarded.

On the positive side of things, Berjaya Sports Toto's dividend payout is unlikely to be affected, as the core Malaysian NFO business generates the bulk of the company's operating income, and dividends are primarily paid out from the cash flow of the Malaysian NFO business with PGMC not paying any dividends to Berjaya Sports Toto.

Valuation

Berjaya Sports Toto trades at 13.4 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) P/E and 13.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of RM2.60 as of January 3, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 15 times.

Berjaya Sports Toto offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 6.2% and 6.3%, respectively. The company did not declare any dividends for the two months financial period between May 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, after it changed its fiscal year end from April 30 to June 30. Berjaya Sports Toto declared an interim dividend per share of RM0.04 for 1QFY2020 in November 2019, which represented an 80% dividend payout ratio.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Berjaya Sports Toto are larger-than-expected market share loss to illegal operators, online casinos, and sports betting; larger-than-expected prize payout ratio (determined by luck); a hike in gaming taxes in future; and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio.

